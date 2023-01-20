Read full article on original website
WRAL
Raleigh City Council to hold special meeting, public weighs in on controversial rezoning of Mordecai on Clover
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Tuesday residents will have a chance to weigh in on future growth in various parts of Raleigh as Raleigh City Council holds a series of special public hearings for different projects. One of the most controversial plans on Tuesday's agenda is the rezoning of the...
Sanford mom calls out Lee County Schools, says son is being bullied and physically assaulted
"I can't even imagine going through what my son goes through on a daily basis," the mom said.
WRAL
Durham kids get a 'kick' out of character-building in non-profit taekwondo tournament
Dozens of kids got a kick out of a martial arts tournament in Durham today. Harris Elementary School hosted the third Community Taekwondo Tournament, showcasing students from three Durham schools. These students have been training for months with Durham community leaders as part of the Sidekicks Academy for character education.
'Triangle baby boom' leads some to worry about local capacity for services, schools
"A new kindergarten class is born within the WakeMed system every day," a hospital spokesperson said.
WRAL
Companies pitching Durham on hundreds of new jobs
The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that are eyeing Durham for constructing or outfitting facilities in the county on Monday night. The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that...
North Carolina restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
The restaurant, Church's Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations.
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development project
RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University and Carter have agreed to a proposal valued in excess of $75 million, which includes developing a 320-unit multifamily project on the property and offers the university the option to invest in the project as a partner.
No, Duke Energy isn't planning rolling blackouts this week, but....
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all remember Duke Energy's rolling blackouts on Christmas Eve. Some folks had a couple of hours without power, and some folks, like myself, were without power for seven hours. None of us wants to go through it again. A WFMY News 2 viewer sent us...
cbs17
NC State investigating after student found dead in dorm room, officials confirm
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University is investigating after a student was found dead in his dorm room. First-year undergraduate Adam Fawcett was found dead in his room at Wood Hall, school spokeswoman Lauren Barker confirmed to CBS 17 News on Tuesday. Barker also confirmed that it...
WRAL
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Murder Arrest, School Survey, Bacot’s Big Night
In today’s news: Chapel Hill police arrest three in a recent murder, Orange County Schools survey parents, and Armando Bacot sets records.
WRAL
Is Raleigh losing its history? Loss of yet another beloved institution triggers discussion over preserving city's culture
RALEIGH, N.C. — The loss of yet another Raleigh institution has locals and city leaders asking: Is enough being done to preserve the city’s history?. We’re talking about The Rockford-it’s been in Raleigh for about 30 years. Add it to the ever-growing list of about 8 iconic places to close within the past year.
2 dead in house fire in Wake County just outside Raleigh
Multiple vehicles were also burned along with the garage and the back of the home, which sustained heavy damage.
Roads closed due to large fire on Oakland Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire has closed several roads in Greensboro Tuesday morning. According to Greensboro Police Department, a structure fire at a commercial building used by Smith Trucking Company on Oakland Avenue is being investigated by Greensboro Fire Department. The following intersections are closed to traffic while crews are on the scene of […]
WRAL
WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies
The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent passengers involved in a crash in Johnston County in May. The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent...
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Greensboro – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee, Greensboro! Whether you’re a morning person or just need a little extra boost to start your day, there’s nothing quite like a delicious breakfast to get your day started on the right foot. And lucky for you, Greensboro is home to a...
Family of man who died in Raleigh police custody to give list of demands
RALEIGH, N.C. — On Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Gardens, the family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, will make a list of demands to the police department. Williams’ mother, Sonya, and other community activists will...
WRAL
Group calling for nuclear arsenal reduction displays 'Broken Arrow' bomb replica in Raleigh
Members of N.C. Peace Action brought the bomb to the Terry Sanford building to protest the funding of nuclear weapons. Members of N.C. Peace Action brought the bomb to the Terry Sanford building to protest the funding of nuclear weapons. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Sam BlevinsWeb Editor: Joseph Ochoa.
