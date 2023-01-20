RALEIGH, N.C. — The loss of yet another Raleigh institution has locals and city leaders asking: Is enough being done to preserve the city’s history?. We’re talking about The Rockford-it’s been in Raleigh for about 30 years. Add it to the ever-growing list of about 8 iconic places to close within the past year.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO