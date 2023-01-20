Read full article on original website
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man accused of attacking pregnant woman bites Sarasota officer during arrest
A Sarasota police officer was injured after the suspect she was helping arrest bit her on the hand, according to body cam video released by the Sarasota Police Department.
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
Bay News 9
Investigation ongoing after three people shot in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. — A shooting Monday afternoon near downtown Tampa sent three people to the hospital. According to Bradenton police, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West. Authorities said police in the area heard several gunshots and then saw a car...
Man accused of seriously hurting Sarasota officer by biting hand during arrest
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man was arrested on multiple charges Saturday after beating a pregnant woman and injuring an officer, the Sarasota Police Department explains in a news release. At around 5:20 p.m., police responded to a house off Goodrich Avenue on reports of domestic battery. A woman, who...
Man Caught In Spring Hill After Firing Gun, Speeding Away On Motorcycle Following Crash
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A man has been taken into custody following a crash that happened on Monday that led to shots being fired. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner
Spring Hill Road Rage Incident Leads To Gun Fire
SPRING HILL, Fla. – A man has been arrested following a road rage incident that happened on Monday, leading to shots being fired. According to investigators, on Monday, at approximately 12:40 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Traffic Crash on Mariner Boulevard
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
Car left running outside Dollar General ends up in Polk County lake
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a vehicle found submerged in a Polk County lake over the weekend.
St. Pete police: 28-year-old arrested in connection to body found in retention pond off Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a man connected to the death of a missing person back in December. Amjad Namrouti, 28, was charged with first-degree felony murder for the death of Jamie Hobdy, who was found in a retention pond. On Dec. 9, police...
fox13news.com
Suspect arrested after crash, shooting and chase in Spring Hill
SPRING HILL, Fla. - Investigators were processing multiple scenes in Hernando County Monday after a crash near a busy area of Cortez Boulevard led to a shooting, a law enforcement pursuit and an arrest in a nearby neighborhood. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it started with the crash on...
“You Wanna Bump?” Polk County Teacher Arrested After Pulling Gun On Security Officer
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Polk County teacher has been arrested and charged after assaulting a security officer, according to Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say on Sunday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson
HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
Tampa man accused of using device to steal gas from RaceTrac station
A Tampa man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly used a pulsar manipulation device to steal fuel from a gas station in Port Richey, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture.
Mysuncoast.com
Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
VIDEO: Early-morning crash snarls traffic along I-75 SB
A crash early Tuesday morning has snarled traffic as crews work to reopen lanes.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton woman gets 15 years for fatal DUI crash
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a fatal car accident in 2015 while she was high on marijuana, the state attorney’s office said. A Manatee County jury convicted Nancy Spurlock in November of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI...
Hillsborough County Sheriff Detectives Looking For Additional Victims of Serial Kidnapper, Rapist
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are looking for additional victims of a man charged with kidnapping, robbery, and rape in several different cases. On January 18, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the suspect, Dandre McNeil, 25, approached a victim in the parking garage of the Hub on
Deputies Searching For Man Who Stole A Dozen Bottles Of Champagne From Florida Publix
POLK COUNTY. Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in identifying the man pictured in the photo above. According to deputies, on December 27th at about 1:45 pm, he entered the Publix store at 1090 Spirit Lake Road near Winter Haven
19-year-old killed during training exercise at Tampa Bay Downs
A 19-year-old man died in an incident at the Tampa Bay Downs Saturday morning, according to authorities.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: FHP responds to multiple accidents in Holiday
HOLIDAY, FLa. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes in Holiday area Friday night. The first crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at Holiday Lake Drive and Yale Drive in Holiday. At least two people were transported to a hospital from that collision. The second accident happened around Alternate 19...
