ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Investigation ongoing after three people shot in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — A shooting Monday afternoon near downtown Tampa sent three people to the hospital. According to Bradenton police, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West. Authorities said police in the area heard several gunshots and then saw a car...
BRADENTON, FL
fox13news.com

Suspect arrested after crash, shooting and chase in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Investigators were processing multiple scenes in Hernando County Monday after a crash near a busy area of Cortez Boulevard led to a shooting, a law enforcement pursuit and an arrest in a nearby neighborhood. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it started with the crash on...
SPRING HILL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Possible sinkhole nearly swallows van in Hudson

HUDSON, FLa.- A driveway partially caved in on a Pasco County plumbing truck Monday morning in Hudson. A technician for Meares Plumbing was making a service call at a home on Smooth Water Drive when the ground began to open up causing his truck to collapse in a hole. The technician was not injured, and the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.
HUDSON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton woman gets 15 years for fatal DUI crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a fatal car accident in 2015 while she was high on marijuana, the state attorney’s office said. A Manatee County jury convicted Nancy Spurlock in November of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI...
BRADENTON, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: FHP responds to multiple accidents in Holiday

HOLIDAY, FLa. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes in Holiday area Friday night. The first crash happened around 9:00 p.m. at Holiday Lake Drive and Yale Drive in Holiday. At least two people were transported to a hospital from that collision. The second accident happened around Alternate 19...
HOLIDAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy