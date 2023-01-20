FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Blackhawk Christian standout senior Gage Sefton signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Grace College on Tuesday afternoon. Sefton has helped the Braves to 47 wins, two sectionals, a regional and a Class 2A state title over the past three seasons. So far this year, he is averaging 16.5 points and 6.4 assists per game for the 16-1 Braves, who are currently ranked second in Class 2A.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO