Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Jurors in Delphi murder trial to be selected from Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Jurors in the murder trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls nearly six years ago will be drawn from Allen County. Richard M. Allen's attorneys filed for a change of venue, arguing that finding an impartial jury in Carroll County would be difficult due to public scrutiny and media attention surrounding the case.
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne announces public safety plans for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne presented local crime and fire statistics from 2022 Tuesday. They boast that violent crime and homicides are down. However, despite Mayor Tom Henry calling Fort Wayne one of the safest cities in the nation, he says recent mass shootings across the country make him worried for residents’ safety.
wfft.com
Allen County Democrats react to bill aiming to restrict federal gun control
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Second Amendment preservation. That is Republican State Rep. Lorissa Sweet’s focus in her first act. "There have long been attacks on our Second Amendment right from the federal government, and they will continue to persist,” Sweet said. Her primary concerns: that President Biden...
wfft.com
Man jailed on charges of molesting a girl in Steuben County
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Michigan man is in jail on charges of molesting a juvenile from Steuben County almost a year ago. Detectives with the Steuben County Sheriff's Department arrested 34-year old Kevin Lambos of Jonesville, Michigan Monday afternoon. He's accused of having sexual contact with a 12-year...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Community Schools changing school start, end times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Students and parents in Fort Wayne Community Schools may need to adjust their schedules starting this fall. The district is changing its start and end times, returning to a two-tier schedule. Starting in the 2023-24 school year, middle and high school students will being their...
wfft.com
Purdue Fort Wayne Professor responds to recent anti-Asian violence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Recent attacks against Asian-Americans are seemingly exploding across the country. The violence is hitting close to home for some in Fort Wayne as well. Purdue Fort Wayne sociology professor Mieko Yamada is involved with a university Asian-American and Pacific Islanders group. She recently sent an...
wfft.com
Man arrested in connection with Sunday shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday. 21-year-old Dennis Williams Jr. was arrested by FWPD in connection with a 12:30 a.m. shooting that occurred in the 900 block of Columbia Avenue. Williams faces charges of attempted murder, criminal recklessness,...
wfft.com
Email scam targets FW City Utilities job applicants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne is advising people who have applied for jobs with City Utilities to be on alert for bogus emails. The emails present a time and date and ask residents to respond for an online interview. A Fort Wayne Utilities spokesperson says don't fall for it.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Street Department prepared for coming snow
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne Street Department is ready for the coming snowfall. The Department's fleet is being checked over and will be ready for snow removal. Crews have been pre-treating main intersections with brine. The Department urges people who can do so to park...
wfft.com
INDOT and Fort Wayne plows are ready for Wednesday's snowfall
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne plows and salt trucks started preparing the roads for snow Tuesday morning. Indiana Department of Transportation trucks will start preparing the roads just a few hours before the storm hits early Wednesday morning. Fort Wayne Street Commissioner Brian Shimkus said his crew has...
wfft.com
122nd Fighter Wing's honorary commander ceremony
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The 122nd Fighter Wing appointed five people as honorary commanders Saturday. Honorary commanders are strategically selected. They will help educate people in the community on Fighter Wing personnel and operations. Wing Command Chief Kyle Hoppingarner said the program helps the community connect with the Fighter...
wfft.com
Parkview Physicians Group offices opening late Wednesday due to winter storm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Parkview Health is announcing that due to the forecasted winter storm, a number of its Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) offices will delay opening Wednesday. Any weather-related closures or changes in operating hours for all Parkview Health locations, including PPG and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute –...
wfft.com
Winter Cozy, part of Winterval event, Saturday at Promenade Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Winter Cozy event will be held at Promenade Park Saturday from 6 - 10 p.m. Riverfront Fort Wayne will host live music with Ty Causey, food for purchase, dancing, and a cash bar by Mad Anthony Brewing Company inside the Pavilion for those who are age 21 and older.
wfft.com
Homestead's Fream signs with Saint Francis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Homestead senior basketball player Sydney Fream signed her letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Saint Francis on Monday evening. Fream has helped the Spartans to a 16-4 record so far this season as a senior. She says she plans to study...
wfft.com
Winter storm warning Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — An impactful winter system pushes snow into the region after midnight. The snow tracks from the southwest to the northeast between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snow is widespread across the region shortly before daybreak until the middle of the afternoon. It tapers...
wfft.com
Garrett's Schenkel signs with Saint Francis
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Garrett senior basketball player Maddy Schenkel signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at the University of Saint Francis on Tuesday afternoon. Schenkel is averaging seven points, four rebounds and two assists a night for the Railroaders, who are 10-11 this season. She...
wfft.com
Blackhawk's Sefton inks with Grace College
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Blackhawk Christian standout senior Gage Sefton signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Grace College on Tuesday afternoon. Sefton has helped the Braves to 47 wins, two sectionals, a regional and a Class 2A state title over the past three seasons. So far this year, he is averaging 16.5 points and 6.4 assists per game for the 16-1 Braves, who are currently ranked second in Class 2A.
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: North Side pulls away late from Leo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The North Side boys basketball team made a late run to take down Leo 71-56 on Monday night at By Hey Arena. The Legends were led by Tae Tae Johnson's game-high 20 points. Javion Davenport pitched in with 14, while Eugene Young Jr. added 13, and Bohde Dickerson had eight. The Lions were led by Jackson McGee's 19 points.
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Tippecanoe Valley wins Three Rivers conference outright with win over Southwood
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - The Tippecanoe Valley Vikings secured a 55-42 win over the Southwood Knights, winning the Three Rivers regular season title for the second straight year.
wfft.com
Fuel top Komets 4-2 at Memorial Coliseum
On January 15th, the Fort Wayne Komets fell short 6-5 in a tough overtime battle with the Indy Fuel. Tonight the K's came up short again. On January 15th, the Fort Wayne Komets fell short 6-5 in a tough overtime battle with the Indy Fuel. Tonight the K's came up short again.
Comments / 1