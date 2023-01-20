Read full article on original website
Paul Martell
4d ago
Welcome to China. Cameras watching our every move. Next is facial recognition. But they resist having cameras on themselves.
Reply
3
truth = ur a racist
4d ago
Next, we’re going to add if you have parking tickets down and impound your car to get more money………… then we are going to put ur info in if you owe taxes………. Then we’re going to put in your info if you haven’t had your latest Covid shot………. Then we’re going to put your info in if you haven’t put on your rainbow flag.badge and charge you with a hate crime……..
Reply(2)
2
Related
Two accused of stealing tools from parked car in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two people they say walked up to a parked car and stole tools from it last week. According to CPD, the two suspects were on the 5000 block of West Broad Street on January 17 when they stole “hundreds of dollars” worth of tools from a […]
WSYX ABC6
2 dead, 1 injured following car crash in Prairie Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were killed and one person was injured in a car crash in Prairie Township early Tuesday morning. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened near Murnan and Kuhlwein Roads around 2:47 a.m. A driver was traveling in a Toyota Camry...
Woman dies in Licking County crash
McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and a man injured after a crash Monday night in McKean Township, Licking County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on State Route 661. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Emma Bartlett, 20, of Newark, was driving north […]
Two people are dead after car goes airborne off Prairie Township road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a car veered off a west side Franklin County road, went airborne and struck a tree and pole early Tuesday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 2:47 a.m. a gray 2007 Toyota was traveling northbound on Murnan Road South, near the intersection of […]
WSYX ABC6
Woman facing kidnapping charges appears in Franklin County court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside just before Christmas has been arraigned in court on Monday. Nalah Jackson, 24, is charged with kidnapping 5-month-old twins from the Short North last month. On Monday, she was arraigned on those two kidnapping counts as well as a count of telecommunications harassment, a count of aggravated menacing, and a traffic case.
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Knox County crash
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — A 48-year-old man was killed and two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Knox County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on U.S. Route 36 near Graham Road in Liberty Township. According...
WKRC
Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
Galion Inquirer
Bucyrus Police find male deceased overnight
BUCYRUS — On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect, victim identified in deadly northeast Columbus bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified the customer who was shot and killed at a bar in far northeast Columbus late Monday night. Officers responded to the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill located at 6188 Cleveland Avenue on a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. Paramedics arrived...
WSYX ABC6
1 dead after four-wheeler accident in Coshocton County
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — One juvenile is dead and another is injured after a four-wheeler accident in Coshocton County early Sunday morning. Around 3:00 a.m. the Cohocton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a possible injury accident at the intersection of State Route 651 and Township Road 231 in Crawford Township.
Police: Man disarms Clintonville business security, drills into safe, steals $3,000
Columbus, OHIO (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man accused of disarming a Clintonville business’ security before drilling into a safe and stealing around $3,000. Columbus police say security cameras captured the alleged suspect placing a magnet on a door alarm to the back entrance of a business in the 2800 block of […]
14-year-old arrested in shooting death of teen girl in Mount Vernon neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl on New Year’s Eve. The 14-year-old was taken into custody this morning, according to Columbus police. He had been identified as a suspect last week in the death of Unique Prater, 15. On Dec. […]
WSYX ABC6
More security upgrades coming to Wedgewood Village Apartments amid recent violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More safety equipment is being installed around a West Columbus apartment complex that police say has become a magnet for violent crime. "The people of Wedgewood deserve to be safe," said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, as he talked about the pattern of violence that has been plaguing the Wedgewood Village Apartments the last few years.
Police: Suspect caught on camera stealing from southeast Columbus apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who they say broke into a southeast Columbus apartment late last week. A doorbell camera caught the female suspect forcing her way into the apartment in the 4600 block of Refugee Road at 3:31 p.m. on Friday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. She […]
WSYX ABC6
Officers looking for tips to solve September homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is calling on the community to help track down a homicide suspect. Officers were called to Donerick's Pub House on East Broad Street around 12:44 a.m. on September 8th, 2022. A man identified as Allen Wright II was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
peakofohio.com
Multiple charges given to two Bellefontaine men
Early Sunday morning, Bellefontaine Police stopped an SUV for traffic violations on East Columbus Avenue. The driver, Steven McMillen of Bellefontaine, did not have a valid driver’s license. Police asked McMillen for his license and proof of insurance. When McMillen opened his center console, the officer saw a glass...
1 dead, 1 injured in 4-wheeler crash in Coshocton County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One juvenile is dead and another is injured following a four-wheeler crash in Coshocton County early Sunday morning, according to Coshocton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received a call just after 3 a.m. for a possible injury accident at the intersection of state Route 651...
Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority
A Fairfield County judge has allowed a handful of local gun control and safety measures to take effect in Columbus. It’s the latest twist in a long-running case over the extent of home rule authority in Ohio. Columbus’ ordinances prohibit magazines with 30 or more bullets, criminalizes straw sales, and requires gun owners store firearms […] The post Ohio Attorney General and Columbus locked in court dispute over extent of local firearm authority appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Man shot in hand while trying to break up a fight: Columbus police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the hand while trying to break up a fight Sunday morning in north Columbus. According to Columbus police, the incident took place on the 1500 block of East Weber Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. The man, 46, told police he was trying to break up a […]
15-year-old girl missing, last seen near Tuttle Crossing mall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday. At 2 a.m. Tuesday, police sent an update that Kendra Martin has been missing since Monday and was last seen leaving BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse near the Tuttle Crossing Mall. Police say she was picked up in […]
Comments / 6