COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside just before Christmas has been arraigned in court on Monday. Nalah Jackson, 24, is charged with kidnapping 5-month-old twins from the Short North last month. On Monday, she was arraigned on those two kidnapping counts as well as a count of telecommunications harassment, a count of aggravated menacing, and a traffic case.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO