ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run

ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
ELM GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Riverwest vehicle break-ins, Milwaukee police say at least 21 hit

MILWAUKEE - At least 21 vehicles were broken into in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood early Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened off of Locust Street just west of the Milwaukee River shortly before 7 a.m., according to police. The vehicles' windows were smashed. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Vehicle crashes in police pursuit, 1 dead, 5 juveniles in custody

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit that ended near 22nd and North Avenue ended with one person dead. The pursuit started on 11th and Center. Police say the suspect vehicle was travelling west on North Avenue and collided with a black vehicle that was travelling north on N. 20th Street crossing North Avenue.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Trader Joe's credit card theft, Mayfair fraudulent purchases

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two women who used credit cards stolen from Trader Joe's at Mayfair Mall. At Mayfair, police say the two charged approximately $8,200 at Apple and Nordstrom. The cards were stolen in November. Police said the women are also wanted in Cedarburg and...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 3 a.m. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury on Jan. 24. The circumstances leading up to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Car crashes into Hartford Papa Murphy's

HARTFORD, Wis. - A car crashed into a Hartford Papa Murphy's on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24. Police said it happened around 12:15 p.m. off of State Highway 60. The car was driving through the parking lot when it failed to slow down or stop, ultimately coming to a rest inside the customer area.
HARTFORD, WI
WISN

Prosecutors file charges in doorbell shooting case

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a man they said rang a woman's doorbell and fired multiple shots into the home seconds later. Harold Gierbolini, 46, faces four counts or recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Burnham crash; driver struck tree, 2 injured

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 24 near 35th and Burnham. Police say a motorist that was speeding lost control and collided with a tree. The driver, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, and a 19-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11 Milwaukee shootings over 2 days, youngest victim 13

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to 11 shootings Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. On Saturday, six people were shot, and one person was killed. On Sunday, shootings killed one person and sent six people to the hospital. The youngest victim killed over the weekend was just 14. The youngest victim hurt is 13.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road

TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy