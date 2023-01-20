Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run
ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Riverwest vehicle break-ins, Milwaukee police say at least 21 hit
MILWAUKEE - At least 21 vehicles were broken into in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood early Tuesday, Jan. 24. It happened off of Locust Street just west of the Milwaukee River shortly before 7 a.m., according to police. The vehicles' windows were smashed. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine deputies seek white BMW; driver sped away during traffic stop
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to track down the driver of a late model BMW. Officials say on Thursday, Jan. 19, a Racine County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver fled northbound on State Highway 32 at a high rate of speed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver crashes car into guardrail on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that happened on northbound I-94/43 just south of Becher Street on Tuesday morning, Jan. 24. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) camera captured the wreck which happened around 5:30 a.m. The WisDOT video shows the car involved in the...
WISN
Milwaukee man dies during first date after stolen car crashes into their car
MILWAUKEE — Five teens are in custody after afatal crash Sunday night. Milwaukee Police Department said around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, they started chasing a stolen car near 11th and Center. MPD said officers chased the stolen car to 20th and North, where it crashed into another vehicle, killing the...
WISN
1 dead, 5 juveniles in custody after armed robbery turns to pursuit, crash in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said they were involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery Sunday near 6th and Clarke streets. Police said they started chasing the vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle near 11th and Center...
CBS 58
Vehicle crashes in police pursuit, 1 dead, 5 juveniles in custody
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A police pursuit that ended near 22nd and North Avenue ended with one person dead. The pursuit started on 11th and Center. Police say the suspect vehicle was travelling west on North Avenue and collided with a black vehicle that was travelling north on N. 20th Street crossing North Avenue.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield Trader Joe's credit card theft, Mayfair fraudulent purchases
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two women who used credit cards stolen from Trader Joe's at Mayfair Mall. At Mayfair, police say the two charged approximately $8,200 at Apple and Nordstrom. The cards were stolen in November. Police said the women are also wanted in Cedarburg and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Good Hope shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Jan. 23 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 3 a.m. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury on Jan. 24. The circumstances leading up to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Car crashes into Hartford Papa Murphy's
HARTFORD, Wis. - A car crashed into a Hartford Papa Murphy's on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24. Police said it happened around 12:15 p.m. off of State Highway 60. The car was driving through the parking lot when it failed to slow down or stop, ultimately coming to a rest inside the customer area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, driver 'did not have a license,' prosecutors say
Dejaun Johnson is charged in connection with the Jan. 17 crash near Sherman and Villard that killed Damarius McCray. Family told FOX6 McCray bought his car two days before the crash.
WISN
Prosecutors file charges in doorbell shooting case
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors filed criminal charges against a man they said rang a woman's doorbell and fired multiple shots into the home seconds later. Harold Gierbolini, 46, faces four counts or recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police officer accused; abusing infant, faces 2 charges
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who is a Milwaukee police officer, is accused of physically abusing his 2-month-old infant – and he now faces two counts of physical abuse of a child-recklessly cause great bodily harm. The accused is Martinese McDaniel. According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Burnham crash; driver struck tree, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday morning, Jan. 24 near 35th and Burnham. Police say a motorist that was speeding lost control and collided with a tree. The driver, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, and a 19-year-old male passenger were transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11 Milwaukee shootings over 2 days, youngest victim 13
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to 11 shootings Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. On Saturday, six people were shot, and one person was killed. On Sunday, shootings killed one person and sent six people to the hospital. The youngest victim killed over the weekend was just 14. The youngest victim hurt is 13.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting, 49th and Capitol; Man accused, 2 more sought
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in the fatal shooting of a man near 49th and Capitol on Monday, Jan. 16. The accused, Randy McClinton, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the area near 49th and Capitol on that...
Driver arrested in crash that closed US 151 for 7 hours Sunday
CALAMUS, Wis. — Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a driver Sunday after a crash that shut down traffic on US 151 for seven hours. Deputies were called to the area of US 151 just north of East Salem Road at around 2:05 p.m. after a report of a rollover crash. Crews arriving on scene found damaged power lines laying across...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged in Lisbon crash on 'dangerous' road
TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. - A Milwaukee man who prosecutors say has never had a driver's license was going about twice the speed limit, witnesses say, when he crashed into another vehicle at Townline and Schlei in the Town of Lisbon, killing his passenger. The crash happened Jan. 18 around...
