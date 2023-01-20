CHARLESTON — A Belpre man pleaded guilty last week to a federal charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, in April, Timothy E. Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, made arrangements for a package containing approximately 1 kilogram of a fentanyl analogue to be shipped through the mail from California to a Parkersburg apartment. He allegedly paid the apartment’s resident more than $1,000 to receive and hold the package for him.

