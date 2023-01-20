Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Giesey Arrested in Noble County
A 50-year-old man has been arrested by the Noble County Sheriff’s Office. James Brian Giesey is being charged with one count of sexual battery. The Pleasant City man was arraigned Monday and given a $100,000 bond. At this time Giesey remains in the Noble County Jail. Tagged James Brian...
WHIZ
ZPD Involved in Pursuit
The Zanesville Police Department took part in a pursuit Monday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that the pursuit began as a suspicious vehicle on Old Newark Road. Michel said that one person is custody and no other information is being released until charges are filed. We’ll bring you more...
wchstv.com
Autopsy reveals W.Va. House of Delegates employee's death homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Kanawha County deputies are not releasing the cause of death or details of the investigation, but they said...
Police seek theft suspect in Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. According to the PPD, the suspect is accused in a “retail theft” where he allegedly stole over $1,500 in tools. Police say the suspect is also wanted in an incident from Saturday, Jan. 21 where he allegedly […]
WTAP
Law enforcement are using drones to get a birds eye view
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local law enforcement are using new technology to get a new perspective on crime. Drones are being used to get a better view of crime scenes and find missing individuals. “The drone unit started off as just a hobby,” said Davis Powers. The Washington County...
Deputies: West Virginia House employee’s death investigated as murder
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the death of a beloved House of Delegates employee is being investigated as a murder, and detectives are asking the public for any information that could help solve the case. According to the KCSO, Edward “Eddie” Belcher II, 63, of Malden, was found dead by […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Belpre man pleads guilty to federal drug charge
CHARLESTON — A Belpre man pleaded guilty last week to a federal charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a fentanyl analogue. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, in April, Timothy E. Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, made arrangements for a package containing approximately 1 kilogram of a fentanyl analogue to be shipped through the mail from California to a Parkersburg apartment. He allegedly paid the apartment’s resident more than $1,000 to receive and hold the package for him.
Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
WSAZ
Police investigating robbery at business
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -South Charleston Police are investigating a robbery at a business. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the robbery was reported just after 6:30 p.m. at a business in the 600 block of Short Street. A spokesperson for the South Charleston Police said a suspect brandished a knife at the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Newport man
MARIETTA — The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on County Road 20 (Sandhill Road) between Jett Hill and Kennon Lane, Marietta Township, in Washington County. The crash occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Department Announces Graduation of New Female Officer
Columbus – Members of the 147th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 42 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 20 Ohio agencies. The 21-week basic course began in August. The...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Murderer Indicted in Special Session of Ross County Grand Jury
CHILLICOTHE – On January 10, 2023 around 1:02pm Officers were dispatched to 30 N. Plaza Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and found a shooting victim that Chillicothe Fire Department EMS treated and transported to Adena Regional Medical Center. The Victim- Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr. (23YO, Male, Columbus) later was pronounced deceased.
West Virginia woman charged with domestic battery for throwing remote at wife
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said deputies came to Meadowbrook Acres for a domestic incident on Thursday. Deputies said they spoke with the complainant, who said she […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vandals target homes and vehicles in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department is investigating multiple reports of vandalism within the city. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to East Water, South Paint Street, North Mulberry, and West Main Streets on reported damage to vehicles and homes. This comes just one day after...
WHIZ
Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit
A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
WSAZ
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are wanted by Charleston Police following car break-ins during the early morning hours of Jan. 13. According to officers, several vehicles were broken into in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. After posting surveillance video on social media, Charleston Police say the Criminal Investigation...
WHIZ
Murgatroyd Wanted by ZPD
The Zanesville Police need the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect. Zanesville Police said Devin L.M. Murgatroyd is possibly armed and dangerous. He’s wanted on having a weapon under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence threats. He’s described as being 6’0, 190lbs with blonde hair and blue...
