FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFTS) - January 22, 2023 – A hot shooting start led the way for College Park on Sunday afternoon as the Skyhawks topped Fort Wayne 129-91. College Park was able to attack early, building a 17-10 lead before Gabe York and Justin Anderson notched back-to-back three pointers. Still, the Skyhawks answered back multiple times, including on the hands of a big Brandon Williams bucket. With 3:43 to play in the first, a Cat Barber pull up extended the College Park lead to 34-18. After one, the Skyhawks had increased their lead to 50-24 with a buzzer beating three from Barber, who was 3-of-3 from deep in the opening quarter; College Park hit 7 of their 10 opening quarter three point shots.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO