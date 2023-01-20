Read full article on original website
The Tragic Life and Death of Takoda CollinsTawana K WatsonDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio Cop Hits Woman Over A Big Mac, Gets Paid Leave. What's The Deal?Chibuzo NwachukuDayton, OH
Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for BusinessTy D.Beavercreek, OH
Planutis, Chong Qui, Roberts touch double-digits in loss to NKU
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WFFT) – The Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball team fell 74-54 on Saturday (Jan. 21) in a road Horizon League game. Jarred Godfrey became the program leader in games played in the contest. He has now played 142 career games as a Mastodon, passing Cameron Benford's 141 career games.
Homestead's Fream signs with Saint Francis
Homestead senior basketball player Sydney Fream signed her letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Saint Francis on Monday evening. Homestead senior basketball player Sydney Fream signed her letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Saint Francis on Monday evening.
Garrett's Schenkel signs with Saint Francis
GARRETT, Ind. (WFFT) -- Garrett senior basketball player Maddy Schenkel signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career at the University of Saint Francis on Tuesday afternoon. Schenkel is averaging seven points, four rebounds and two assists a night for the Railroaders, who are 10-11 this season. She...
Blackhawk's Sefton inks with Grace College
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Blackhawk Christian standout senior Gage Sefton signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Grace College on Tuesday afternoon. Sefton has helped the Braves to 47 wins, two sectionals, a regional and a Class 2A state title over the past three seasons. So far this year, he is averaging 16.5 points and 6.4 assists per game for the 16-1 Braves, who are currently ranked second in Class 2A.
Stein leads the way in 61-47 win over Lawrence Tech
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana Tech overcame a relatively sluggish offensive showing to earn a 61-47 home win over Lawrence Tech Saturday. The win moves to 17-3 and 10-2 in the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference, maintaining a 1.5 lead atop the standings over Madonna, Lourdes, and Rochester. Rog Stein...
Warriors keep win streak alive after 74-46 win over Lawrence Tech
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Indiana Tech senior forward Erica Foy led all scorers with 20 points and was supported by 16 points from sophomore Genevieve Decker to lead the Warriors to a 74-46 rout of visiting Lawrence Tech Saturday. Foy completed her double-double with a game-high 15 rebounds, while dishing five assists, blocking two shots, and collecting two steals. The win sees Tech improve to 17-3 on the campaign and maintain its grip on the WHAC standings with an 11-1 league mark.
Boys High School Basketball: North Side pulls away late from Leo
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The North Side boys basketball team made a late run to take down Leo 71-56 on Monday night at By Hey Arena. The Legends were led by Tae Tae Johnson's game-high 20 points. Javion Davenport pitched in with 14, while Eugene Young Jr. added 13, and Bohde Dickerson had eight. The Lions were led by Jackson McGee's 19 points.
Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football
OSSIAN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon. Graft, a 2022 First Team All-NE8 selection at running back, rushed for 904 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior, while also...
Mad Ants fall hard in first meeting with Skyhawks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFTS) - January 22, 2023 – A hot shooting start led the way for College Park on Sunday afternoon as the Skyhawks topped Fort Wayne 129-91. College Park was able to attack early, building a 17-10 lead before Gabe York and Justin Anderson notched back-to-back three pointers. Still, the Skyhawks answered back multiple times, including on the hands of a big Brandon Williams bucket. With 3:43 to play in the first, a Cat Barber pull up extended the College Park lead to 34-18. After one, the Skyhawks had increased their lead to 50-24 with a buzzer beating three from Barber, who was 3-of-3 from deep in the opening quarter; College Park hit 7 of their 10 opening quarter three point shots.
Local wheelchair basketball teams qualify for March Madness games
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Junior athletes from Northeast Indiana and the surrounding region put on their jerseys and their game faces before hitting the basketball court Sunday. About 10 teams are competing in this year's Junior Division Regional Qualifier for the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. The top two teams...
Fuel top Komets 4-2 at Memorial Coliseum
On January 15th, the Fort Wayne Komets fell short 6-5 in a tough overtime battle with the Indy Fuel. Tonight the K's came up short again. On January 15th, the Fort Wayne Komets fell short 6-5 in a tough overtime battle with the Indy Fuel. Tonight the K's came up short again.
Girls High School Basketball: Tippecanoe Valley wins Three Rivers conference outright with win over Southwood
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - The Tippecanoe Valley Vikings secured a 55-42 win over the Southwood Knights, winning the Three Rivers regular season title for the second straight year.
Kyle Zeddis Signing Day Full Interview
Norwell's Kyle Zeddis talks about his decision to sign with Taylor University to continue his football career. Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football. Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon.
Luke Graft Signing Day Full Interview
Norwell's Luke Graft talks about his decision to sign with Taylor University to continue his football career. Norwell's Graft, Zeddis sign with Taylor to play football. Norwell standout seniors Luke Graft and Kyle Zeddis signed their letters of intent to continue their football careers at Taylor University on Tuesday afternoon.
Purdue Fort Wayne Professor responds to recent anti-Asian violence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Recent attacks against Asian-Americans are seemingly exploding across the country. The violence is hitting close to home for some in Fort Wayne as well. Purdue Fort Wayne sociology professor Mieko Yamada is involved with a university Asian-American and Pacific Islanders group. She recently sent an...
Parkview Physicians Group offices opening late Wednesday due to winter storm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Parkview Health is announcing that due to the forecasted winter storm, a number of its Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) offices will delay opening Wednesday. Any weather-related closures or changes in operating hours for all Parkview Health locations, including PPG and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute –...
City of Fort Wayne announces public safety plans for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne presented local crime and fire statistics from 2022 Tuesday. They boast that violent crime and homicides are down. However, despite Mayor Tom Henry calling Fort Wayne one of the safest cities in the nation, he says recent mass shootings across the country make him worried for residents’ safety.
122nd Fighter Wing awards newest Honorary Commanders
The Fort Wayne air national guard base held a Change of Command ceremony for the new honorary commanders. The honorary commanders will serve three-year terms, interacting with the community on behalf of the 122nd.
Fort Wayne Community Schools changing school start, end times
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Students and parents in Fort Wayne Community Schools may need to adjust their schedules starting this fall. The district is changing its start and end times, returning to a two-tier schedule. Starting in the 2023-24 school year, middle and high school students will being their...
Winter storm warning Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — An impactful winter system pushes snow into the region after midnight. The snow tracks from the southwest to the northeast between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snow is widespread across the region shortly before daybreak until the middle of the afternoon. It tapers...
