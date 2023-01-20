ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting Wednesday?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday with heavy snowfall expected in our area after 2 am Wednesday. The snow will continue to get heavier throughout the morning and through the afternoon. Many areas will see at least 4″ and up to 6″ of snowfall Wednesday. A WINTER STORM […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Winter storm warning Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — An impactful winter system pushes snow into the region after midnight. The snow tracks from the southwest to the northeast between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snow is widespread across the region shortly before daybreak until the middle of the afternoon. It tapers...
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday

WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Street Department prepared for coming snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne Street Department is ready for the coming snowfall. The Department's fleet is being checked over and will be ready for snow removal. Crews have been pre-treating main intersections with brine. The Department urges people who can do so to park...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Parkview Physicians Group offices opening late Wednesday due to winter storm

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Parkview Health is announcing that due to the forecasted winter storm, a number of its Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) offices will delay opening Wednesday. Any weather-related closures or changes in operating hours for all Parkview Health locations, including PPG and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute –...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Slick conditions creating dangerous travel conditions

CHURBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) U.S. 33 was closed for over an hour in both directions near Churubusco and the Allen/Whitley County line as the result of a crash Monday morning. The crash took place at around 6:15 and details are limited, however it’s since been cleaned up and traffic is again flowing normally.
CHURUBUSCO, IN
WANE-TV

Party boats back on the agenda with a much-revised site plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Party pontoon boats are back on the planning agenda after responding to concerns about possible environmental impacts and the size of the operation. River City Ventures had originally proposed two buildings on 4.53 acres of the wooded southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Glamping at The Tiny Shed Airbnb in Fort Wayne

Nancy Riesterer from The Tiny Shed Airbnb joined us to discuss the trend of tiny sheds and homes. She said decorating the shed was a great creative outlet and she took inspiration from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Tiny Shed is located in Fort Wayne, and the Fort Wayne Visitors Center is offering a contest for a free weekend in the tiny shed. You can enter at The Indianapolis Home Show.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

City of Fort Wayne announces public safety plans for 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne presented local crime and fire statistics from 2022 Tuesday. They boast that violent crime and homicides are down. However, despite Mayor Tom Henry calling Fort Wayne one of the safest cities in the nation, he says recent mass shootings across the country make him worried for residents’ safety.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash at Washington, Anthony boulevards slows traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash near Indiana Tech had moving slowly near the intersection Monday evening. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington and Anthony boulevards. Police have not provided details on how the crash happened, but the crash had all traffic on Anthony...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

teds beerhall to open Snack+Bar at Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A replacement for Trubble Brewing at Promenade Park has been determined. teds beerhall, located at 12628 Coldwater Road, teased an announcement on Facebook Monday suggesting the business “did something today” while showing a picture of someone at a building at Promenade Park previously occupied by Trubble Brewing Café & Tap.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Email scam targets FW City Utilities job applicants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne is advising people who have applied for jobs with City Utilities to be on alert for bogus emails. The emails present a time and date and ask residents to respond for an online interview. A Fort Wayne Utilities spokesperson says don't fall for it.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Steuben County officials deny proposed cattle operation

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-0 vote. The operation would be located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Winter Cozy, part of Winterval event, Saturday at Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Winter Cozy event will be held at Promenade Park Saturday from 6 - 10 p.m. Riverfront Fort Wayne will host live music with Ty Causey, food for purchase, dancing, and a cash bar by Mad Anthony Brewing Company inside the Pavilion for those who are age 21 and older.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Bluffton News-Banner

Wells Court Docket, January 23, 2023

——— Kyle Douglas Davis, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Sentenced to one year in prison. The term of the sentence is to be served consecutively to whatever term is meted in Huntington Circuit Court for violating probation from a Feb. 21, 2022, sentencing for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
BLUFFTON, IN
WANE-TV

Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy