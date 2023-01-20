Read full article on original website
15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting Wednesday?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 15 Fury Alert Day has been issued for Wednesday with heavy snowfall expected in our area after 2 am Wednesday. The snow will continue to get heavier throughout the morning and through the afternoon. Many areas will see at least 4″ and up to 6″ of snowfall Wednesday. A WINTER STORM […]
wfft.com
Winter storm warning Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — An impactful winter system pushes snow into the region after midnight. The snow tracks from the southwest to the northeast between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Wednesday. Snow is widespread across the region shortly before daybreak until the middle of the afternoon. It tapers...
News Now Warsaw
Snowfall prediction: 5 to 7 inches in Warsaw Wednesday
WARSAW — Meteorologist Matt Rudkin is predicting five to seven inches of snowfall is possible in Warsaw Wednesday. Unlike many storms, this system storm will likely dump more snow to the south and to the east of Kosciusko County. Kosciusko County is under a weather advisory for much of...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Street Department prepared for coming snow
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne Street Department is ready for the coming snowfall. The Department's fleet is being checked over and will be ready for snow removal. Crews have been pre-treating main intersections with brine. The Department urges people who can do so to park...
wtvbam.com
Branch County included in Winter Storm Watch, 5-8 inches of snow possible on Wednesday
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Old Man Winter maybe making up for lost time. There has been very little snowfall so far this winter but the forecast for the middle of the week says that is about to change. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch...
wfft.com
Parkview Physicians Group offices opening late Wednesday due to winter storm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Parkview Health is announcing that due to the forecasted winter storm, a number of its Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) offices will delay opening Wednesday. Any weather-related closures or changes in operating hours for all Parkview Health locations, including PPG and Parkview Behavioral Health Institute –...
WANE-TV
Slick conditions creating dangerous travel conditions
CHURBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) U.S. 33 was closed for over an hour in both directions near Churubusco and the Allen/Whitley County line as the result of a crash Monday morning. The crash took place at around 6:15 and details are limited, however it’s since been cleaned up and traffic is again flowing normally.
WANE-TV
Party boats back on the agenda with a much-revised site plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Party pontoon boats are back on the planning agenda after responding to concerns about possible environmental impacts and the size of the operation. River City Ventures had originally proposed two buildings on 4.53 acres of the wooded southwest corner of Spy Run Extended and...
WISH-TV
Glamping at The Tiny Shed Airbnb in Fort Wayne
Nancy Riesterer from The Tiny Shed Airbnb joined us to discuss the trend of tiny sheds and homes. She said decorating the shed was a great creative outlet and she took inspiration from Fort Wayne, Indiana. The Tiny Shed is located in Fort Wayne, and the Fort Wayne Visitors Center is offering a contest for a free weekend in the tiny shed. You can enter at The Indianapolis Home Show.
wfft.com
City of Fort Wayne announces public safety plans for 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The City of Fort Wayne presented local crime and fire statistics from 2022 Tuesday. They boast that violent crime and homicides are down. However, despite Mayor Tom Henry calling Fort Wayne one of the safest cities in the nation, he says recent mass shootings across the country make him worried for residents’ safety.
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
WANE-TV
Crash at Washington, Anthony boulevards slows traffic
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash near Indiana Tech had moving slowly near the intersection Monday evening. Authorities responded to a crash at the intersection of Washington and Anthony boulevards. Police have not provided details on how the crash happened, but the crash had all traffic on Anthony...
WANE-TV
teds beerhall to open Snack+Bar at Promenade Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A replacement for Trubble Brewing at Promenade Park has been determined. teds beerhall, located at 12628 Coldwater Road, teased an announcement on Facebook Monday suggesting the business “did something today” while showing a picture of someone at a building at Promenade Park previously occupied by Trubble Brewing Café & Tap.
wfft.com
Email scam targets FW City Utilities job applicants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne is advising people who have applied for jobs with City Utilities to be on alert for bogus emails. The emails present a time and date and ask residents to respond for an online interview. A Fort Wayne Utilities spokesperson says don't fall for it.
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
An investigation is underway after a deadly housefire in Marion.
WANE-TV
Steuben County officials deny proposed cattle operation
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a proposal for a cattle operation that would house around 8,000 cows in northeast Indiana in a 5-0 vote. The operation would be located south of Clear Lake. The move comes after the...
wfft.com
Winter Cozy, part of Winterval event, Saturday at Promenade Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Winter Cozy event will be held at Promenade Park Saturday from 6 - 10 p.m. Riverfront Fort Wayne will host live music with Ty Causey, food for purchase, dancing, and a cash bar by Mad Anthony Brewing Company inside the Pavilion for those who are age 21 and older.
Bluffton News-Banner
Wells Court Docket, January 23, 2023
——— Kyle Douglas Davis, 35, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex or violent offender, a Level 6 felony. Sentenced to one year in prison. The term of the sentence is to be served consecutively to whatever term is meted in Huntington Circuit Court for violating probation from a Feb. 21, 2022, sentencing for sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.
Rapidly-expanding discount store chain opens another new location in Indiana
A major discount retail store chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more. The popular discount store Dollar Tree recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest Indiana store location in Hartford City, according to local reports.
WANE-TV
Hit-and-run damages home on Fort Wayne’s northeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home was damaged Saturday morning after an alleged hit-and-run on Fort Wayne’s northeast side. Fort Wayne Police and fire crews were investigating at the intersection of Kentucky and Curdes avenues. A car allegedly hit the house, causing extensive damage. The front bumper...
