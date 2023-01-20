ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

Police arrest 21-year-old involved in fatal Nicholas County shooting

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky man was charged with murder Monday after a shooting in Nicholas County, according to Kentucky State Police Post 6. Dalton Barker, 21, was arrested after he allegedly shot Frisco Johnson on Cassidy Creek Road Sunday evening, police said. Officers say they were dispatched...
DRY RIDGE, KY
Man sentenced for shooting at law enforcement following chase

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who shot at police and sheriff’s deputies after multiple agencies tried to make a traffic stop was sentenced to an indefinite term in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe, a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said. Christopher Hubbard, 38,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
CINCINNATI, OH
Man shot and killed in Elmwood Place, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed in Elmwood Place Saturday morning, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. McGuffey says that St. Bernard police were initially patroling Elmwood Place when they were called to the 5800 block of Vine Street around 1:30 a.m. Officers then requested that the Hamilton...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian business with people inside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into an Evandale Asian business with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
CINCINNATI, OH
Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake amid staffing shortage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey stated Monday during a press conference that the justice center was not closed overnight despite recent reports, but in fact, officers used a “restricted protocol” to modify individuals brought into the justice center. “What happened was a very poor choice...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Vandals cause irreparable damage to 100-year-old Northside church

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Leaders of St. Boniface Church in Northside are devastated after vandals defaced the doors of the century-old year house of worship over the weekend. “It’s really sad what they’ve done. I don’t even know how to describe it,” St. Boniface business manager Jenni Lindgren said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Melissa Powers sworn in as Hamilton County Prosecutor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Melissa Powers was sworn in Tuesday as Hamilton County’s newest prosecutor. Powers replaces Joe Deters who was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to the Ohio Supreme Court. She says she won’t make any drastic changes to the prosecutor’s office. Powers says she will continue...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Newport takes step toward increased protection for cyclists

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Newport agreed Monday night to make a bicycle safety plan one step closer to reality. The city agreed to work alongside Covington to improve safety and accessible bicycling throughout the community. Community leaders called for change after Gloria San Miguel was struck and...
NEWPORT, KY
Snow emergencies issued for parts of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With inclement weather in the forecast for Wednesday, some counties and cities are issuing emergency advisories. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads. Springdale snow emergency will...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Adventure Crew takes city kids to explore the outdoors at Perfect North Slopes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Adventure Crew, a non-profit in Cincinnati that connects city teens in Greater Cincinnati with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures. On Saturday, kids that are with Adventure Crew were skiing and snow boarding at Perfect North Slopes. Paige Young, Director of Programming with Adventure Crew,...
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati surprises students with scholarships

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Its decision day and the University of Cincinnati made several dreams come true. FOX19 NOW′s Jason Maxwell shows us what the surprise was all about. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
CINCINNATI, OH
Metro suspends fares Sunday due to weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Metro is suspending their fares Sunday so that crews can clear the roads. Hamilton County is under a level 2 snow emergency. The National Weather Service is reporting that most of the Tri-State will expect between three to six inches of snow. Metro will continue to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
CINCINNATI, OH
New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Attention Bengals who are planning to follow the team to Kansas City for the AFC Championship have a new way to get there. United Airlines has announced it’s adding a nonstop flight from CVG to Kansas City. The flight leaves CVG at 1 p.m. EST Saturday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
First Alert Weather Day: Snow for morning rush

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is falling across the Tri-State for the morning rush Monday, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day. Light accumulations are possible as well as slick spots on bridges and other elevated and/or untreated surfaces. Temperatures are in the low 30s right now. The low...
CINCINNATI, OH

