Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Fox 19
Police find 40k grams, marijuana operation in home of Evendale shooting suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting an Asian business in Evendale is also facing drug charges after police found a marijuana operation in his home. Officers found over 40,000 grams of marijuana in 33-year-old Daniel Beckford’s home after conducting a search warrant, according to an affidavit. When...
Fox 19
Police arrest 21-year-old involved in fatal Nicholas County shooting
DRY RIDGE, Ky. (WXIX) - A Kentucky man was charged with murder Monday after a shooting in Nicholas County, according to Kentucky State Police Post 6. Dalton Barker, 21, was arrested after he allegedly shot Frisco Johnson on Cassidy Creek Road Sunday evening, police said. Officers say they were dispatched...
Fox 19
Man sentenced for shooting at law enforcement following chase
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who shot at police and sheriff’s deputies after multiple agencies tried to make a traffic stop was sentenced to an indefinite term in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe, a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office said. Christopher Hubbard, 38,...
Fox 19
Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
Fox 19
Reward up to $10K for information on Clermont County homicide suspect
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The reward for information leading to a homicide suspect’s arrest is now up to $10,000. Chief Deputy Chris Stratton says deputies are looking for 22-year-old Jaydon Maurice Pierce in connection with the shooting that left 39-year-old Casey Hamblin Moss killed on Jan. 17. Moss...
Fox 19
Man shot and killed in Elmwood Place, sheriff says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed in Elmwood Place Saturday morning, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. McGuffey says that St. Bernard police were initially patroling Elmwood Place when they were called to the 5800 block of Vine Street around 1:30 a.m. Officers then requested that the Hamilton...
Fox 19
Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian business with people inside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into an Evandale Asian business with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
Fox 19
Hamilton County jail limits prisoner intake amid staffing shortage
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey stated Monday during a press conference that the justice center was not closed overnight despite recent reports, but in fact, officers used a “restricted protocol” to modify individuals brought into the justice center. “What happened was a very poor choice...
Fox 19
Vandals cause irreparable damage to 100-year-old Northside church
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Leaders of St. Boniface Church in Northside are devastated after vandals defaced the doors of the century-old year house of worship over the weekend. “It’s really sad what they’ve done. I don’t even know how to describe it,” St. Boniface business manager Jenni Lindgren said.
Fox 19
Melissa Powers sworn in as Hamilton County Prosecutor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Melissa Powers was sworn in Tuesday as Hamilton County’s newest prosecutor. Powers replaces Joe Deters who was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to the Ohio Supreme Court. She says she won’t make any drastic changes to the prosecutor’s office. Powers says she will continue...
Fox 19
Newport takes step toward increased protection for cyclists
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Newport agreed Monday night to make a bicycle safety plan one step closer to reality. The city agreed to work alongside Covington to improve safety and accessible bicycling throughout the community. Community leaders called for change after Gloria San Miguel was struck and...
Fox 19
Biggest bribery scandal in Ohio: Householder, Borges trial starts in Cincinnati
COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - A federal trial in what prosecutors say is likely the largest bribery and money laundering scheme in Ohio history is expected to begin Monday in Cincinnati. Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges are both accused of racketeering for allegedly...
Fox 19
Snow emergencies issued for parts of Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With inclement weather in the forecast for Wednesday, some counties and cities are issuing emergency advisories. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads. Springdale snow emergency will...
Fox 19
Fashion Statement: Superstar dads talk Joe, Ja’Marr connection, swag
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase make jaws drop with their on the field, but it’s their fashion off the field that is turning heads. FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch talked with the fathers of the Cincinnati star duo about the Burrow-Uno connection. See a spelling...
Fox 19
Adventure Crew takes city kids to explore the outdoors at Perfect North Slopes
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Adventure Crew, a non-profit in Cincinnati that connects city teens in Greater Cincinnati with nature and each other through engaging outdoor adventures. On Saturday, kids that are with Adventure Crew were skiing and snow boarding at Perfect North Slopes. Paige Young, Director of Programming with Adventure Crew,...
Fox 19
University of Cincinnati surprises students with scholarships
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Its decision day and the University of Cincinnati made several dreams come true. FOX19 NOW′s Jason Maxwell shows us what the surprise was all about. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Fox 19
Metro suspends fares Sunday due to weather
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Metro is suspending their fares Sunday so that crews can clear the roads. Hamilton County is under a level 2 snow emergency. The National Weather Service is reporting that most of the Tri-State will expect between three to six inches of snow. Metro will continue to...
Fox 19
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day: Snow on the way
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer says another La Niña storm will arrive in the Tri-State Wednesday morning bringing with it snow, sleet and/or rain. What type of precipitation you will see depends on how far north or south you are of Cincinnati. Because the weather...
Fox 19
New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Attention Bengals who are planning to follow the team to Kansas City for the AFC Championship have a new way to get there. United Airlines has announced it’s adding a nonstop flight from CVG to Kansas City. The flight leaves CVG at 1 p.m. EST Saturday,...
Fox 19
First Alert Weather Day: Snow for morning rush
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snow is falling across the Tri-State for the morning rush Monday, making it a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day. Light accumulations are possible as well as slick spots on bridges and other elevated and/or untreated surfaces. Temperatures are in the low 30s right now. The low...
