ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Investopedia

AT&T Profit Probably Fell in Q4 Even as High Dividend Pushed Shares Higher

AT&T's subscriber growth likely moderated in the fourth quarter, slicing into revenue and earnings. Investors, though, pushed AT&T's stock up 22% in the latest quarter, easily outperforming the broader telecommunications sector. AT&T subscriber growth continues benefiting from HBO Max's popularity. Fourth-quarter earnings at AT&T Inc. (T), the telecommunications firm that...
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
GEORGIA STATE
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
via.news

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT), Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) 28.95% 2023-01-22 01:14:14. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) 8.5% 2023-01-15...
MISSOURI STATE
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks to climb 2023’s wall of worry

Coming off a week that was packed with corporate earnings and economic updates, it is still difficult to determine whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help with the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performances.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Index Funds to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Last year was particularly challenging for many investors. Recession fears sent the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) tumbling into a bear market. Both indexes suffered their sharpest declines since the global financial crisis in 2008. But there's a silver lining to the downturn. At some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy