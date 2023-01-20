Read full article on original website
Kingston man sentenced for rape in Kitsap County; victim says it was ‘sorry excuse for a plea deal’
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Stephen Tyler Clayton was sentenced to 14 months in prison after accepting a plea deal on Monday. While Clayton pled guilty to raping three women, his plea combined three rape charges into one charge of rape and one charge of assault. Clayton was sentenced to...
Police Blotter for Saturday, January 21, 2023
On 01/21/23 at 12:41 a.m. in the 5100 block of Donnelly Dr SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Zena Marie Brown, 37, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault and 2) third-degree malicious mischief. On 01/21/23 at 8:24 p.m. in the 18200 block of Big Fir Ct SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Melanie Leigh...
Man arrested after allegedly setting historic building on fire
A man was arrested after he admitted to setting fire to the historic Brewmaster’s House in Tumwater. Tumwater police said in a Facebook post that officers and fire department personnel were dispatched to the building after a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Deschutes Parkway. The reporting party knocked to ensure that no one was in the building.
Family of 5 killed in Thurston County house fire
A family of five, including three children, died in a house fire in rural Thurston County early Saturday morning. The video is from King 5, to read more, click here. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said deputies and West Thurston Fire were dispatched to a blaze in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road SW at around 6:30 a.m. on January 21.
Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say
A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
Woman accused of pretending to be customer, then stealing Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot
The owner of a car dealership in Puyallup says a brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot on Friday. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
Suspect in deadly downtown Seattle hammer attack was awaiting trial on felony robbery charge
The victim of the attack died from his injuries on Jan. 19. The case has been turned over to Seattle homicide detectives.
SWAT arrests domestic violence suspect after 5-hour standoff in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, Wash. - Police arrested a domestic violence suspect after a five-hour standoff near Sunset Beach Friday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) sent out an alert on Twitter that they had responded to a residence on E. Olympic Palisades Dr. for reports of a domestic violence assault.
Pierce County Deputy Sheriff: Little to no consequences for teen crime
One Pierce County law enforcement official said the region is seeing an uptick in teen crime partly because there are little to no consequences for committing criminal acts. Appearing on the Gee & Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio, Pierce County Deputy Sheriff Darren Moss explained that many teens are not held for very long after committing a crime. “One of the things that are really affecting us is that once we get them in custody, we just have to let them go. And we’re seeing multiple offenses by the same kids too. And that gets concerning.”
Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
Man Accused of Homicide in Chehalis Allegedly Gave Victim Pills He Found in a Parking Lot
The boyfriend of a woman who died of an overdose in Chehalis early Thursday morning was formally charged with controlled substance homicide in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday. The defendant, Ronnie Paul Wilson, 36, of Centralia, was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail at 5:45 a.m. on...
Tacoma police looking for man who allegedly caused a destructive fire while stealing gas
Tacoma police are trying to find the man allegedly responsible for causing an explosive fire while stealing gas. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown, curly, hair (pictured right). He was wearing a black jacket, jeans, tan boots, and might have facial burns, according to the report.
Trio tied to armed robberies, carjackings, kidnappings across King County arrested
KING COUNTY - Bellevue police have arrested three men accused of a two-month-long crime spree, spanning across several cities in King County. Detectives say the trio used vehicles they stole during violent carjackings and kidnappings to commit armed robberies. Over 100 pages in court documents, say Daniel Recinos, Cesar Sandoval...
AG Ferguson’s office recovers another $9.3M in stolen unemployment money
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced on Monday that his office has recovered another $9.3 million stolen from the state’s Employment Security Department. Ferguson said thieves deposited the stolen money into Bank of America accounts and a King County Superior Court judge ordered the bank...
Man arrested for drive-by shooting after firing shots while chasing stolen truck in South Seattle
Seattle police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he allegedly fired several shots from his car while chasing a driver in his stolen truck around South Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, the man saw his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mount Baker neighborhood around 4:45 p.m. while he was driving his Toyota Camry.
Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County
Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
1 killed, two hospitalized after four-vehicle crash in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a four-vehicle crash in Kent on Saturday, according to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority. The collision happened near the intersection of Central Avenue South and South 266th Street, south of downtown Kent, just before 11 a.m.
Victim of downtown Seattle hammer attack dies
According to court documents, the suspect hit the victim on the head with a hammer in broad daylight. Investigators say this appears to be a random attack.
