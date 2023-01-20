ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Saturday, January 21, 2023

On 01/21/23 at 12:41 a.m. in the 5100 block of Donnelly Dr SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Zena Marie Brown, 37, on suspicion of 1) fourth-degree assault and 2) third-degree malicious mischief. On 01/21/23 at 8:24 p.m. in the 18200 block of Big Fir Ct SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Melanie Leigh...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man arrested after allegedly setting historic building on fire

A man was arrested after he admitted to setting fire to the historic Brewmaster’s House in Tumwater. Tumwater police said in a Facebook post that officers and fire department personnel were dispatched to the building after a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Deschutes Parkway. The reporting party knocked to ensure that no one was in the building.
TUMWATER, WA
thejoltnews.com

Family of 5 killed in Thurston County house fire

A family of five, including three children, died in a house fire in rural Thurston County early Saturday morning. The video is from King 5, to read more, click here. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said deputies and West Thurston Fire were dispatched to a blaze in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road SW at around 6:30 a.m. on January 21.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman accused of pretending to be customer, then stealing Jeep off Puyallup dealership lot

The owner of a car dealership in Puyallup says a brazen car thief pretended to be a customer and then swiped a vehicle right off the sales lot on Friday. Video shows dealership owner Scott Tanner sitting with a woman he thought was a customer looking to buy a car. She was in the office of Tanner Motorsports on a busy Friday afternoon, and Tanner says she took advantage of that to take off with a car.
PUYALLUP, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Deputy Sheriff: Little to no consequences for teen crime

One Pierce County law enforcement official said the region is seeing an uptick in teen crime partly because there are little to no consequences for committing criminal acts. Appearing on the Gee & Ursula Show on KIRO Newsradio, Pierce County Deputy Sheriff Darren Moss explained that many teens are not held for very long after committing a crime. “One of the things that are really affecting us is that once we get them in custody, we just have to let them go. And we’re seeing multiple offenses by the same kids too. And that gets concerning.”
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Relatives identify Thurston County house fire victims

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Thurston County family is picking up the pieces a day after their relatives reportedly died in a house fire. Investigators are still looking into what sparked the blaze officials say killed a husband, wife and three of their children. It’s an incredibly heartbreaking time...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Teens arrested for stealing car, 47 KIAs stolen in Pierce County

Two teenagers were arrested in Parkland - accused of stealing an SUV from the parking lot of Washington High School. New information from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office shows that 47 KIAs have been stolen in the last year. They say it's because of a viral video that shows just how easy it is to break into that specific model of car.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

