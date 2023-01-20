Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
Regional Fire Authority Planning Committee appoints 5 to advocate pro and con positions
The Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee appointed five people who will make up two committees that advocate or oppose the creation of the RFA, which is the subject of the voters' ballot proposition at a special election on April 25. The planning committee reconvened on Monday, January 23, to...
thejoltnews.com
Police practice in Olympia: Which oversight model, and which consultant, will the city choose?
Olympia's Social Justice & Equity Commission met yesterday to discuss the police auditor's annual report and roles. In December last year, the commission was tasked with evaluating models for civilian oversight of the Olympia Police Department. They are comparing proposals from consultants, one of which they will select to recommend to the city council to hire to become a consultant to the Commission.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Site Plan Committee reviews Bayan Trails housing project on Sleater Kinney Road NE
Bayan Trails Timberlane project was back on Olympia Site Plan Committee table for review on Wednesday, January 18. The proposal was previously to develop 243 multifamily units on a more than 13-acre site at 709 Sleater Kinney Road NE. Ron Thomas of Thomas Architecture Studios said the project has been...
thejoltnews.com
Port of Olympia extends contract with federal lobbying firm Crossroads Strategies
The Port of Olympia commission amended a service agreement with federal lobbying firm Crossroads Strategies during a meeting on Monday, January 23, extending the contract’s term until the end of 2023 and increasing its not-to-exceed amount to $85,000. The original contract was set to end of January and had...
thejoltnews.com
Family of 5 killed in Thurston County house fire
A family of five, including three children, died in a house fire in rural Thurston County early Saturday morning. The video is from King 5, to read more, click here. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said deputies and West Thurston Fire were dispatched to a blaze in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road SW at around 6:30 a.m. on January 21.
thejoltnews.com
Man arrested after allegedly setting historic building on fire
A man was arrested after he admitted to setting fire to the historic Brewmaster’s House in Tumwater. Tumwater police said in a Facebook post that officers and fire department personnel were dispatched to the building after a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Deschutes Parkway. The reporting party knocked to ensure that no one was in the building.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Sunday, January 22, 2023
On 01/22/23 at 4:20 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gull Harbor Rd NE, Sheriff's deputies arrested James Joseph Gile, 49, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 01/22/23 at 6:02 p.m. at the Thurston County Jail, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jesse Ora Martin, 42, on suspicion of custodial assault. On 01/22/23...
thejoltnews.com
Police seeking alleged knife-wielding robber who fled on bike
The Lacey Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an alleged robber accused of charging a store employee with a knife. Lacey police said the male suspect entered Home Depot on Marvin Road NE on January 18 and stole several items. When confronted by a loss prevention...
Comments / 0