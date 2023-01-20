Read full article on original website
Ventas And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Ventas (VTR), Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund, M.D.C. Holdings, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV), M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), Superior Group of Companies (SGC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) The Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (SRV) 15.38% 2023-01-16 04:42:16. M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) 5.63% 2023-01-14 17:09:08.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund, Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT), Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) 28.95% 2023-01-22 01:14:14. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) 8.5% 2023-01-15...
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust, Nordic American Tankers Limited, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ), Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), Matthews International Corporation (MATW) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Trust (CPZ) 10.98% 2023-01-07 01:09:11. Nordic American Tankers...
SVB Financial Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 13.78% Rise Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SVB Financial Group (SIVB) rising 13.78% to $284.49 on Friday while NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43. SVB Financial Group’s last close was $250.04, 64.53% below its 52-week high of $704.99. About SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group is a multi-faceted...
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Bullish By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.19% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 22 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,435.80. Is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index a Good Investment?. If you’re looking to diversify your investments, an index...
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., TPG Specialty Lending, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX), John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) 9.72% 2023-01-21 11:15:09. TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) 9.5% 2023-01-16...
Golden Ocean Group Limited, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) 29.27% 2023-01-08 02:23:08. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation...
Coinbase Stock 11.35% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Coinbase rising 11.35% to $55.03 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.66% to $11,140.43, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around bullish trend trading session today. Coinbase’s...
SmileDirectClub Stock Went Down By Over 23% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 23.35% in 10 sessions from $0.7 at 2023-01-13, to $0.54 at 19:25 EST on Sunday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 2.66% to $11,140.43, following the last session’s upward trend. SmileDirectClub’s...
FuboTV Stock Was 10.41% Up Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with FuboTV rising 10.41% to $2.18 on Friday, after four successive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE jumped 1.25% to $15,765.01, after three successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. FuboTV’s...
GBP/EUR Bullish Momentum: 0.95% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 0.95% for the last 5 sessions. At 21:06 EST on Sunday, 22 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.429% up from its 52-week low and 6.465% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Platinum Futures Bearish By 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.51% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,051.90. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 17500, 99.99% below its average volume of 12083078972.17. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CNH Bearish Momentum With A 5% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 5.22% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $6.78. Usd/cnh snaps four-day uptrend around 6.7700 despite PBOC inaction. Elsewhere, hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and fears of fresh geopolitical tensions emanating from China...
Copper Futures Rises By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 11.13% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:50 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Copper (HG) is $4.28. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 58148, 99.99% below its average volume of 15467655744.63. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Friday, 20 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,730.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1358, 99.99% below its average volume of 5308859406.56. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Wayfair And InterCloud Systems On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Wayfair, SVB Financial Group, and Coinbase. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Wayfair (W) 46.87...
Nikkei 225 Over 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 3.98% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Sunday, 22 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,849.00. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.78% up from its 52-week low and 8.12% down from its 52-week high.
CBOE Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.27% for the last session’s close. At 17:08 EST on Friday, 20 January, CBOE (VIX) is $19.85. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.59% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $20.17 and 8.57% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $21.71.
