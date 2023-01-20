ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tacoma Daily Index

Home In Tacoma – Phase 2: Implementation Is Underway

Work is underway on Home In Tacoma – Phase 2. This phase will implement the City’s new housing growth strategy through zoning, standards, affordability and anti-displacement steps, and actions to support housing growth. Everyone has a stake in housing and neighborhoods. The City is inviting broad public input...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity

SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Puget Sound Regional Council seeking VISION 2050 Award nominees

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is seeking nominations for its VISION 2050 Awards program through April 1. According to a PSRC news release, the VISION 2050 Awards celebrate efforts that are enhancing the region’s communities and natural environment while advancing equity and opportunity for all. They recognize innovative work by jurisdictions, tribes, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and other groups in the central Puget Sound region. Award nomination materials are available on the PRSC website.
TACOMA, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Receive a Free $25 ORCA Card by Filling Out a Survey

Move Redmond is offering the opportunity for people to share how the light rail will affect their trips from Bellevue to Redmond to receive a $25 ORCA card. Construction of the East Link light rail started in the spring of 2017, with the majority of the construction finishing in 2022. When fully in service, possibly in 2024, the light rail line will extend 14 miles with 10 stations stretching from downtown Seattle to Mercer Island to Bellevue and Redmond.
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County leaks precious data, KIRO’s Gee Scott among victims

Pierce County accidentally released approximately 500,000 partial Social Security numbers when responding to a routine public records request last month, according to the Pierce County Auditor’s Office. The request was for voter registration data, which typically includes names, addresses, and birth dates. The mistake was quickly spotted, according to...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Woman with measles was recently in Sea-Tac airport, Seattle Swedish

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The health department of King County and Seattle is investigating a new case of measles. According to a county press release, a King County woman with a confirmed measles case was at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from 12:26-3 p.m. Wednesday and at Providence Swedish in First Hill from 2-4:55 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who was at the those locations during the times listed could have been exposed to measles, the county said.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies

COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
KING COUNTY, WA

