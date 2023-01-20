Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
Port of Olympia extends contract with federal lobbying firm Crossroads Strategies
The Port of Olympia commission amended a service agreement with federal lobbying firm Crossroads Strategies during a meeting on Monday, January 23, extending the contract’s term until the end of 2023 and increasing its not-to-exceed amount to $85,000. The original contract was set to end of January and had...
Chronicle
Thurston County Commissioners to Discuss Wireless Code Changes in Feb. 7 Public Hearing
Changes to Thurston County’s wireless communication code will be up for consideration by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) during a public hearing scheduled for Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in room 110 of The Atrium, according to a Thurston County news release. The Atrium is located at 3000...
MyNorthwest.com
King County taxpayers paying roughly $330k a month for empty hotel in Renton
Renton’s Red Lion Hotel, which once housed hundreds of people in need, now sits empty and abandoned. Homeless people living there during the pandemic were relocated to another shelter over a year ago, but the county’s property lease never ended. Turns out, King County taxpayers are still on...
Officials Struggling to Find Space to Store Bodies From Overdose Deaths in Western Washington
The latest drug epidemic in King County has worsened to a point that the county is struggling to store bodies. The county this year has had 41 confirmed deaths by drug overdose through Jan. 18. Last year saw a record-shattering 1,019 deaths by overdose. That is a 43% increase over the county's previous high of 709 cases in 2021.
Chronicle
Washington Lawmakers Take Aim at Vehicle Dwellers and Parking Enforcement
A state work group wants to prevent vehicles that are lived in from being towed and increase the chances that homeless people in Washington can recover the vehicles and belongings that are towed. The recommendations, which the state's Senate Housing Committee heard last week, come more than a year after...
thejoltnews.com
Regional Fire Authority Planning Committee appoints 5 to advocate pro and con positions
The Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee appointed five people who will make up two committees that advocate or oppose the creation of the RFA, which is the subject of the voters' ballot proposition at a special election on April 25. The planning committee reconvened on Monday, January 23, to...
Tacoma Daily Index
Home In Tacoma – Phase 2: Implementation Is Underway
Work is underway on Home In Tacoma – Phase 2. This phase will implement the City’s new housing growth strategy through zoning, standards, affordability and anti-displacement steps, and actions to support housing growth. Everyone has a stake in housing and neighborhoods. The City is inviting broad public input...
SODO business owners concerned over ongoing criminal activity
SEATTLE — Property crime is overwhelming some businesses in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. Landlords and business owners say they are filing police reports, but the criminal activity is not slowing down. Dan Byrne owns four buildings and has tenants in SODO. "This is the location where the lock was...
Officials- Fentanyl Surge Causing King County To Run Out of Body Storage
A shocking fact was unveiled by the King County Medical examiner's office recently. The county is running out of space to store fentanyl overdose victims. According to information released by AM 770 KTTH talk show host and commentator Jason Rantz, the King County Medical examiner's office is having a crisis.
myedmondsnews.com
Puget Sound Regional Council seeking VISION 2050 Award nominees
The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is seeking nominations for its VISION 2050 Awards program through April 1. According to a PSRC news release, the VISION 2050 Awards celebrate efforts that are enhancing the region’s communities and natural environment while advancing equity and opportunity for all. They recognize innovative work by jurisdictions, tribes, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and other groups in the central Puget Sound region. Award nomination materials are available on the PRSC website.
thewatchdogonline.com
Receive a Free $25 ORCA Card by Filling Out a Survey
Move Redmond is offering the opportunity for people to share how the light rail will affect their trips from Bellevue to Redmond to receive a $25 ORCA card. Construction of the East Link light rail started in the spring of 2017, with the majority of the construction finishing in 2022. When fully in service, possibly in 2024, the light rail line will extend 14 miles with 10 stations stretching from downtown Seattle to Mercer Island to Bellevue and Redmond.
Deputies help clean up large homeless camp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies helped clean up a large homeless encampment along State Route 303 last week. The property is owned by Housing Kitsap. People living in the camp were given 60 days’ notice that they would have to leave the wooded area before the cleanup.
MyNorthwest.com
Pierce County leaks precious data, KIRO’s Gee Scott among victims
Pierce County accidentally released approximately 500,000 partial Social Security numbers when responding to a routine public records request last month, according to the Pierce County Auditor’s Office. The request was for voter registration data, which typically includes names, addresses, and birth dates. The mistake was quickly spotted, according to...
Public Health — Seattle & King County investigating confirmed case of measles
Public Health — Seattle & King County is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an adult woman who was recently at Sea-Tac Airport and Providence Swedish First Hill hospital in Seattle, the agency announced Friday. PHSKC said the woman was at both sites while infectious and while she...
KOMO News
Woman with measles was recently in Sea-Tac airport, Seattle Swedish
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The health department of King County and Seattle is investigating a new case of measles. According to a county press release, a King County woman with a confirmed measles case was at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport from 12:26-3 p.m. Wednesday and at Providence Swedish in First Hill from 2-4:55 p.m. on Friday. Anyone who was at the those locations during the times listed could have been exposed to measles, the county said.
q13fox.com
Unvaccinated woman with confirmed case of measles was at SEA Airport, local hospital
SEATAC, Wash. - Seattle and King County public health officials are warning about possible measles exposure after an unvaccinated woman was in two public places before she was diagnosed. Health officials say the woman was in the baggage claim area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 18 between 12:26...
KING-5
Seattle prepares for another king tide to impact vulnerable neighborhoods
SEATTLE — Another king tide is expected to hit Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Monday morning. However, the KING 5 weather team doesn’t expect it to be as severe as the one last month. About 90,000 sandbags have been placed in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood by the...
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
q13fox.com
Kirkland Police hold catalytic converter etching event to prevent expensive replacement bills
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland police and Lake Washington Institute of Technology hosted their second Catalytic Converter Etching Event on Saturday. The purpose of the event is to help reduce the number of thefts in the community, and to help victims from facing an expensive bill. The attraction to thieves is...
q13fox.com
King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies
COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
Comments / 0