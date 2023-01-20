YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima woman is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Authorities said it took a few hours before the crash was discovered. It happened near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. Authorities said they believe the crash happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. They said the 32-year-old Yakima woman...

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO