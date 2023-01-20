Read full article on original website
Three Fatality Crashes in Three Days Keep Authorities Busy
Three fatal crashes reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now under investigation by local and state authorities. Yakima Police say they continue emphasis patrols to try and keep more people from being injured or killed in a crash. The first fatality involved an underage driver. The first fatality was reported...
3 shot and killed at Yakima Circle K; gunman fled in stolen car
YAKIMA, Wash. — Three people were shot and killed at a Circle K store in Yakima early Tuesday. At 3:30 a.m., police received a call about a man who was shooting people at a Circle K on 18th Street and Nob Hill Boulevard, according to Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray.
Yakima woman killed in rollover crash on River Road
YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima woman is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Authorities said it took a few hours before the crash was discovered. It happened near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. Authorities said they believe the crash happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. They said the 32-year-old Yakima woman...
SWAT, sheriffs, police in area of closed roads, standoff with suspected Circle K shooter
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Department is closing some roads in the East Valley area for an "undetermined amount of time." They do not say whether it is connected to the Circle K shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Roads closed include:. All of University Parkway between...
Bomb squad resolves reports of a suspicious object on N 1st Street
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima police is now closing N 1st Street between Oak Street and I Street for reports of a suspicious object. The suspicious object is described as being a cylindrical object wrapped in tape. The Army Firing Center Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team has been called in to respond.
Video released of flaming car in downtown Kennewick. It was arson
The owner had parked the car near his home.
Part of Nob Hill Blvd closed as YPD investigates shooting
YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate a shooting. According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story, which...
14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash
YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
Serious injuries reported in Sunday DUI collision near Warden
WARDEN — Four people were injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon near Warden after state troopers say a suspected impaired driver ran a stop sign. Breanna Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Othello woman, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic west on state Route 170, approaching state Route 17. She was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when she ran the stop sign and collided with an SUV heading north on SR 17, according to the state patrol.
Deputies say a Kennewick woman died this weekend after being shot multiple times
WENATCHEE -- A man is behind bars after being accused of fatally shooting a Kennewick woman in Wenatchee this weekend. Around 5pm yesterday police got a call about a woman who had been shot near the 17000 Block of Badger Mountain Rd. in Wenatchee. The caller said they saw 37-year-old...
A Tri-Cities woman fell from a moving car. Then the driver shot and killed her, say police
The suspect also shot at a car with witnesses near Wenatchee.
Man arrested in fatal shooting
WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
WSP investigates crash including fatal gunshot wound
TOPPENISH – The Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 22 within the Toppenish city limits. Three people were injured, two fled the scene, and another person suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the time of the collision. WSP reports that the circumstances surrounding the...
Driver headed west on River Road in Yakima dies from speeding early Sunday morning
YAKIMA, Wash. — A woman driving west on River Rd in Yakima died after speeding. Yakima Police say the car wasn’t found until about 5:30 Sunday morning. Officers believe the 32-year-old driver died at the scene. She didn’t turn correctly on the 3400 block and began to leave the roadway.
Driver dies after being ejected from car near Wapato
WAPATO, Wash.- A 30-year-old man is dead after being ejected in a single car accident on Progressive Rd near Wapato January 22. Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. According to the YCSO the driver of a 2000 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Progressive...
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
Richland Police Arrest 3 Drunk Drivers in a Single Night
Richland Police encountered 3 alleged drunk drivers on Friday evening. According to the Richland Police Department's Facebook page, all 3 allegedly impaired drivers ran their vehicles into stationary objects. The 3 suspects will be spending time at the Benton County Jail for their behavior. From the United States Department of...
Four Injured In Crash Near Warden
Four people have injuries from a two-car crash three miles west of Warden. A 2008 Lincoln MKX driven by 20-year-old Breanna Rodriguez of Othello passed through a stop sign on State Route 170 and hit the rear end of a car headed northbound on State Route 17. The crash took...
