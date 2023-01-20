ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

107.3 KFFM

Three Fatality Crashes in Three Days Keep Authorities Busy

Three fatal crashes reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday are now under investigation by local and state authorities. Yakima Police say they continue emphasis patrols to try and keep more people from being injured or killed in a crash. The first fatality involved an underage driver. The first fatality was reported...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima woman killed in rollover crash on River Road

YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima woman is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Authorities said it took a few hours before the crash was discovered. It happened near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. Authorities said they believe the crash happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. They said the 32-year-old Yakima woman...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Bomb squad resolves reports of a suspicious object on N 1st Street

YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima police is now closing N 1st Street between Oak Street and I Street for reports of a suspicious object. The suspicious object is described as being a cylindrical object wrapped in tape. The Army Firing Center Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team has been called in to respond.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Part of Nob Hill Blvd closed as YPD investigates shooting

YAKIMA, Wash.- Nob Hill Blvd between 16th and 18th Streets in Yakima is closed as Yakima Police investigate a shooting. According to the YPD the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. This is a developing story, which...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash

YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
NACHES, WA
ifiberone.com

Serious injuries reported in Sunday DUI collision near Warden

WARDEN — Four people were injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon near Warden after state troopers say a suspected impaired driver ran a stop sign. Breanna Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Othello woman, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic west on state Route 170, approaching state Route 17. She was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when she ran the stop sign and collided with an SUV heading north on SR 17, according to the state patrol.
WARDEN, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting

WENATCHEE – Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed Alyssa Longwell, 37, of Kennewick on the 17000 block of Badger Mountain Road in Wenatchee. Eyewitnesses saw Longwell fall out of a car. When the car stopped, the driver then...
WENATCHEE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP investigates crash including fatal gunshot wound

TOPPENISH – The Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 22 within the Toppenish city limits. Three people were injured, two fled the scene, and another person suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the time of the collision. WSP reports that the circumstances surrounding the...
TOPPENISH, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Driver dies after being ejected from car near Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- A 30-year-old man is dead after being ejected in a single car accident on Progressive Rd near Wapato January 22. Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. According to the YCSO the driver of a 2000 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Progressive...
WAPATO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
TOPPENISH, WA
102.7 KORD

Richland Police Arrest 3 Drunk Drivers in a Single Night

Richland Police encountered 3 alleged drunk drivers on Friday evening. According to the Richland Police Department's Facebook page, all 3 allegedly impaired drivers ran their vehicles into stationary objects. The 3 suspects will be spending time at the Benton County Jail for their behavior. From the United States Department of...
RICHLAND, WA
kpq.com

Four Injured In Crash Near Warden

Four people have injuries from a two-car crash three miles west of Warden. A 2008 Lincoln MKX driven by 20-year-old Breanna Rodriguez of Othello passed through a stop sign on State Route 170 and hit the rear end of a car headed northbound on State Route 17. The crash took...
WARDEN, WA

