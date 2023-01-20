Highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County

Read full article on original website
Judge Norman Moon dismisses former Police Chief Brackney’s $10-million suit
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A Charlottesville federal judge has dismissed the $10-million wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former Police Chief RaShall Brackney. In a 39-page ruling, Judge Norman Moon says Brackney fails to prove a hostile work environment nor discrimination among her claims. Brackney had claimed wrongful termination because of...
