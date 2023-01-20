ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Two dead after single-engine plane departing from JFK crashes: sources

Two people are dead after a single-engine plane traveling from John F. Kennedy International Airport to an airport in Ohio crashed Thursday evening, sources say. The plane crashed after the pilot reported engine issues "approximately one mile from Westchester County Airport in White Plains, N.Y." around 6:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
Plane Reported Missing Near Westchester Airport (Developing)

This story has been updated. A small plane has gone missing near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening, Jan. 19. Air traffic controllers lost radar and radio contact with the single-engine Beechcraft A36 at around 6:15 p.m., less than two miles from the Westchester County Airport in White Plains, according to the FAA.
Police: One killed in Watertown crash on Route 8

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was killed in a crash on Route 8 in Watertown on Monday, according to state police. Authorities said a Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Route 8 just before the Exit 38 on-ramp in Watertown. The Jeep Wrangler then traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed […]
Seaplane Makes Unscheduled Landing on Lake in Danbury

A seaplane made an unscheduled landing on a lake in Danbury over the weekend. Officers got a call about a plane down near Danbury Town Park on Saturday night. When police got to the scene, they said they found a two-seat seaplane on the lake with two occupants outside. Police...
1 dead in Watertown crash: Police

WATERTOWN, Conn. — A Terryville man died Monday afternoon after sustaining serious injuries in a car crash. John Wujcik, 50, was traveling southbound on Route 8 near exit 38 in Watertown when his car traveled off the right side of the roadway and crashed into a rock ledge embankment. His car rolled onto its left side coming to a final rest.
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
Mid-week storm could deliver snow to New York City

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A midweek storm may threaten New York City’s prolonged snow drought, though the exact path of the system remains uncertain. Cold, dry air is expected to be in place for the first half of the week ahead of precipitation that is forecasted to deliver snow to Staten Island Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
