Read full article on original website
Related
20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses
20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?
There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
Bundle Up and Take a Candlelit Hike in Rochester this Weekend
A little over a week ago I wrote about candlelit hikes that are going on around Minnesota at different state parks. But I recently learned that we also have a candlelit hike right here in Rochester, Minnesota! The next candlelit hike in Rochester is coming up this weekend. Minnesota State...
Fans of Popular Restaurant in Minnesota Furious At HUGE Announcement
Who knew that the world would get their panties in a bunch when you took their favorite type of soda away? Oh wait, we live in America. This is where grown adults act like toddlers on Twitter when something changes and they don't get their way. And those adult temper tantrums were fun to watch after a popular Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin restaurant announced a HUGE change for our taste buds.
A Classic Iowa Town Is The Frontrunner For A National Award
A famous small town in Iowa is in the spotlight for national recognition. USA Today has a poll going where you can vote for the Best Midwestern Small Town for 2023. We all love the charm and friendly faces that come along with being from or in a small town. You can't go anywhere without seeing someone you know. The towns look like a Hallmark movie around the holidays. Cute and classic and a reason to love the Midwest.
Live like a Hobbit in this AirBnB in Northern Minnesota
Are you a fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books? This airbnb has the feeling of something from some of his stories. This Airbnb is the Loft of the Shire in the Woods. They are a grouping of cabins in McGrath, Minnesota. McGrath is about an hour and half North of St. Cloud near Brainerd lakes area.
Minnesota Gov. Walz Looking For a New Place to Live
Got some extra room at your place? Minnesota Governor Walz could be calling. One of the perks of being elected governor here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is getting to live in the Governor's Mansion in Saint Paul while you're in office. Well, according to the Minnesota Historical Society (MHS), it's officially called the Minnesota Governor's Residence and is also known as the Executive Mansion.
Rent This Luxury Island Home in Minnesota for $35,000 a Month!
Rent This Massive Million Dollar Home in Minnesota That Sits On An Island for $35,000 A Month. I have been sitting here trying to figure out how in the world you can rent a home for $35,000 a month. Like, seriously, what is YOUR job that you can spend $35k on rent?! And if you've got that cash (or you are just curious what a house that rents for $35k looks like), get ready for your mouth to hang open because I have the photos. Oh, did I mention that this house sits on an island and comes with its own hovercraft? Yeah, it does.
See the One Funny Meme That Pretty Much Sums Up Minnesota Winters!
Anyone else feel like winter is dragging on longer than usual this year? I know, I know, we aren't even through January yet, so we've got a long way to go. Pretty sure every year around this time, here in Minnesota we start to get into a funk or at least I do.
Danger is Lurking for Homeowners after Recent Snowfall in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Thursday was a full day of snow and dangerous weather in the Midwest. Nearly 200 vehicles were reported to spin out and there were over 110 crashes that happened, including one that was extremely scary and caught on video. Unfortunately, the snow has caused another danger for those in Minnesota,...
Midwest Cities Dominate 10 Best Places for Work/Life Balance
Having a good work/life balance is incredibly important. It helps you have a healthy relationship with work, you're able to spend more time with your family and friends, plus it's good for your mental health. A recent study reveals the best cities for a good work/life balance and good mental health and the midwest dominated! A city here in the Land of 10K Lakes even took the top spot.
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
[watch] Scary MnDOT Traffic Cam Videos From Thursday’s Snowstorm
That winter storm that blanketed Minnesota with between six to 10 inches of snow earlier this week also caused spinouts and crashes on our roads and highways, some of which were captured on traffic cam videos. Our latest bout with Old Man Winter caused not only plow drivers to be...
Did Carly Pearce Just Admit to Bribing a Cop?
Carly Pearce would never get in trouble with the law, especially in her beloved home state of Kentucky -- right? Well...not so fast. The singer shared the whole wild story on Twitter, in a video post that also showed the singer doing her makeup. "I'm doing my makeup, and I'm gonna tell you about the time that I had a warrant out for my arrest," Pearce says at the beginning of the video.
Deadly Minivan-Cargo Van Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a cargo van near St. Cloud. The collision was reported around 8:20 Saturday morning on Highway 23 about 15 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville. The preliminary State Patrol report indicates the two vehicles collided head-on.
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0