Chicago Community Mourns Loss of Lives in South Shore Shooting, Police Search for SuspectsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
'Comfort women' and Japanese militarism in World War II to be discussed at DePaul University online seminarD.J. EatonChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
'Kansas' coming to Chicago for anniversary tour
CHICAGO - Grab your tickets now before they're ‘Dust in the Wind!’. Kansas is coming to Chicago for its 50th Anniversary Tour. The iconic band will play the Chicago Theatre on July 15 as part of their North American tour. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m....
Future throws a big party at United Center in Chicago
On Jan. 20, award winning rapper Future and a few of his friends came to the United Center in Chicago with the “Future and Friends – One Big Party tour.” Chicago came out on the cold night in the height of winter to pack the United Center and have a great time. The lineup featured some new and familiar faces. Chicago native Sasha Go Hard – the only woman on the line up – set the tone for the evening with a stirring performance. One of the standout performances of the night came from Lil Jairmy, who seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity and did not waste anytime showing why he was deserving to be in that company of greats. Babyface Ray, EST Gee and Chicago native G Herbo also showed up and did what they were supposed to do.
tourcounsel.com
Water Tower Place | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Water Tower Place shopping center, an impressive building with a panoramic view and a wide density of stores of recognized and local brands. On the other hand, restaurants offer you variety and quality. Featured Shopping Stores: Forever 21, Adidas Store, Hollister Co., Aeropostale, American Eagle Store, Express, Lids, Soma, Altar'd...
South Side staple, Josephine's Southern Cooking, on the cusp of closing, owner says
For a little more than a decade, the 79th Street restaurant has faced financial woes caused by thing from low customer numbers to neighborhood crime, as well as COVID, the owner said.
An Evening with TC Carson at City Winery Chicago
T.C. Carson is a musician, dancer, and actor best known for his portrayal of Kyle Barker on the hit sitcom ‘Living Single’. He has returned to Chicago for a night of soul and jazz at City Winery. Tonight at City Winery Chicago. Doors open at 6 pm. 1200...
Fire breaks out in Englewood home
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters put out a blaze that started at a house Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Two adults smelled smoke in their house and exited the building just before 11 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue, according to officials. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter is about to get worse
CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
wlsam.com
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is ready to bring the people of Chicago together
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how being a Chicago middle school teacher taught him how politics operate in Chicago and why mayoral control has been a complete failure for Chicago. He also shares his experiences raising a family...
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Chicago IL
CHICAGO, IL - When visiting Chicago, IL, you should take advantage of some of the must-try hot dog spots. You'll find the best burgers, sausages, and cheeses in the city at these great locations. Below are a few of our favorite staff picks from The East Coast Traveler to get hot dogs in Chicago.
Video shows bizarre Chicago carjacking where suspects were polite to victim
CHICAGO - An unusual carjacking was caught on camera in Chicago. Video obtained by CWB Chicago shows a group of men with guns politely asking the victim for his car keys. The suspects even addressed the victim as "sir". They also held his pizza while he retrieved his keys out of his pants pocket, thanked him and gave his pizza back.
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Norridge, Illinois
For example, there is the Kohl's department store as well as Nordstrom Rack (which we will talk about later) and the Target supermarket (which has the best clothing and accessories section compared to Walmart and other supermarkets). You can also go shopping at the Express and LOFT outlet stores, as well as Victoria's Secret, the Akira women's clothing store (also with very good prices) and Forever 21. They also have restaurants and fun options for children and so you can buy quietly.
24 Romantic Restaurants in Chicago That Will Have You Falling Head Over Heels
The most romantic restaurants in Chicago are intimate, have swoon-worthy decor and incredible food to boot—here are 24 we’re totally hung up on.
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
How Much Will It Snow? Forecast Calling For Accumulation, ‘Hazardous Travel Conditions'
So far this winter it's been cold, cloudy and wet -- but not in the form of measurable snow. In fact, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the area is seeing a snow deficit, with nearly a foot below average. However, a winter weather pattern on the way is...
6 hospitalized after fentanyl overdoses at Mount Greenwood bar in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood. The Chicago Fire Department was called to Lawlor's Bar in the 3600 block of West 111th Street Sunday afternoon. According to CFD, two victims were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were stabilized. Three others were transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where they were also stabilized.The victims were all men between 41 and 47 years old. Some were given Narcan, a drug used to stop opioid overdoses.Another person was also hospitalized for an "orthopedic injury."Lawlor's released the following statement regarding the incident: Lawlor's is a small neighborhood establishment that's been a member of the Mt. Greenwood community for 15 years. We are shocked and concerned about what took place this afternoon and are praying for the health and well-being of everyone involved. We are working with the Chicago Police Department during this active investigation.CFD officials were not able to say what led to the overdoses.Inspectors with the City Department of Buildings have closed Lawlor's. During an inspection, officials found dangerous and hazardous conditions including exposed wiring, plumbing issues and inoperable emergency lighting. Staff are cooperating with police.
tourcounsel.com
Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois
In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
fox32chicago.com
Man is shot while inside car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while sitting inside a car in Chicago's West Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Chicago police said the man, 38, was in a car on South Honore near West 72nd at about 6 p.m. when shots rang out. He was hit in the leg and hospitalized in good condition.
Missing body taken with stolen funeral home van found in Chicago
CHICAGO — A body missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford has been located in Chicago. Authorities say the body was located in the 8200 block of S. Manistee in Chicago. WGN News camera rolled as police cordoned off several, seemingly abandoned houses, with their attention focused on a nearby alleyway.
Woman beaten to death inside South Side home
CHICAGO — A woman was found dead after being beaten to death in an apartment on South Side Saturday afternoon. Police found the woman in the bedroom of an apartment at the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Police reported that she had blunt trauma to the head and body and was […]
fox32chicago.com
Historic Oak Park home up for sale • Chicago braces for winter weather • remains of missing woman found
CHICAGO - A Frank Lloyd Wright home is up for sale in Oak Park and it's listed for over half a million dollars, Chicago is finally expecting some winter weather after almost a month of above average temperatures, and the remains of a Downers Grove woman who went missing over five years ago have been found.
