DENVER — It turns out that for the big game, Colorado won't be on the sidelines after all when it comes to a matchup that fans look forward to all season – the Puppy Bowl!. The three-hour feel-good fluff-fest showcases puppies from rescues and shelters across the country. Puppy Bowl XIX will include six dogs from the Front Range among its lineup of more than 100 adorable competitors on Team Ruff and Team Fluff.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO