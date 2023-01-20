Read full article on original website
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to data from Community Health Partnership, El Paso County makes up 14-15% of homelessness in the state of Colorado. On Monday, Jan. 23, Community Health Partnership and the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care will begin conducting their annual survey on homelessness. It counts how many people are experiencing homelessness The post Homeless needs survey begins Monday in El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
(Colorado Springs, CO) Downtown Colorado Springs is a bustling historic area with fantastic food, great shopping, interesting outdoor art, and some surprisingly unique experiences.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After years of planning, fundraising and construction, Food to Power’s Hillside Hub has been open to the community and had its first open house Saturday morning on Jan. 21. Join the Hillside Hub every second Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m. to check out the space and see what projects Food […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- KRDO is dealing with technical issues reaching our loyal viewers who get our channel using an antenna. Our engineers are aware and working to fix the problem. In the meantime, antenna users can still watch KRDO and our local newscasts on 33.1. You can also stream...
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mom is taking action to support people with disabilities in the community after she experienced too many barriers with her own son. According to our partners at the Pueblo Chieftain, Elizabeth Harmes is the mom to 4-year-old Remington who is autistic and nonverbal. Recently Harmes started a special needs sensory swim program that’s tailored for people of all ages with special needs.
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. MILES ARBOUR CAUGHEY is a White Male, 40 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. CAUGHEY is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Violent Crime – Weapon […]
(COLORADO) — The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) announced three projects that will reduce risks posed by wildfires on the state’s water supplies for more than a million Coloradans Thursday, Jan. 19. For 80% of Coloradans, water starts in the state’s forests before making its way downstream to their taps, said CSFS. Given this connection between clean drinking water and […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Following a special board meeting on Friday night, KRDO has learned the Manitou Springs School District and its superintendent are parting ways. Dr. Elizabeth Domangue had been with the school district since 2019. The district confirmed the separation with KRDO on Saturday. Manitou Springs School District...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, the City of Colorado Springs discussed a potential feasibility study for improving East-West mobility, which would evaluate the option of widening Fillmore Street and extending Constitution Avenue from Union Boulevard to I-25. The meeting was held in the gymnasium at Stratton Elementary School. The gym reached full capacity with over The post Hundreds show up for East-West mobility town hall as potential Constitution Ave. extension is floated appeared first on KRDO.
With incumbent Mayor John Suthers term-limited after eight years in office, the city of Colorado Springs is set to hold a general election to elect a new mayor in just three months, on April 4. Five people are officially running to lead the state’s second most-populous city, with two declared,...
The building blocks to better and more affordable housing starts here IndieDwell Colorado in Pueblo.
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
DENVER — It turns out that for the big game, Colorado won't be on the sidelines after all when it comes to a matchup that fans look forward to all season – the Puppy Bowl!. The three-hour feel-good fluff-fest showcases puppies from rescues and shelters across the country. Puppy Bowl XIX will include six dogs from the Front Range among its lineup of more than 100 adorable competitors on Team Ruff and Team Fluff.
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, multiple law enforcement officials in Pueblo held a joint press conference to address crime. The joint press conference included the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and the Pueblo Police Department are having a joint press conference.
A local church is helping to turn a mundane task into an act of service. It's called "Laundry Love" and it allows anyone in need in our community to wash their clothes every Monday morning for free
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family is displaced after a fire breaks out in their home early this morning. This is on South Cascade Avenue near East Las Vegas Street and South Tejon Street near Downtown, Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs firefighters tell 11 News the family was able to...
1-8-2023 Ronald J Andert, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 1-9-2023 Tyler Ryan Fagan, 29 years old of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released for C.R.S. 18-4-501 (1)(a) Criminal mischief. 1-10-2023 Gloria...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Saturday, the city of Colorado Springs is set to discuss a potential feasibility study for improving East-West mobility, which would evaluate the option of widening Fillmore Street or extending Constitution Avenue from Union Boulevard to I-25. The city is holding the East-West Mobility Town Hall at 10:00 a.m. in The post City prepares for East-West mobility Town Hall to discuss potential Constitution Ave. extension appeared first on KRDO.
