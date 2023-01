A family of five, including three children, died in a house fire in rural Thurston County early Saturday morning. The video is from King 5, to read more, click here. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said deputies and West Thurston Fire were dispatched to a blaze in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road SW at around 6:30 a.m. on January 21.

