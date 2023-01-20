Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: MSNBC’s Joy Reid says DeSantis likes only 'happy slaves'
This week’s Liberal Media Scream highlights the latest cable TV attack on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s war on woke policies in what is likely to become a regular media pattern as the top Republican rival of former President Donald Trump steps closer to a 2024 bid. The attack...
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Washington Examiner
MTG and Boebert have been 'spoken' to by Oversight chairman on seriousness of committee
EXCLUSIVE — The House Oversight Committee chairman leading investigations into President Joe Biden said his panel being stacked with "MAGA" firebrands will not undercut the seriousness of the committee's work. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) brushed off reports that the White House was celebrating the appointment of Reps. Marjorie Taylor...
Washington Examiner
Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government
Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
Washington Examiner
New York voters overwhelmingly want George Santos to resign: Poll
A majority of New York voters want their newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign from office, according to a recent poll. About 59% of voters in the state say Santos should step down from office, with that opinion shared by a large number of both Republicans and Democrats, according to a new survey by the Siena College Research Institute. Only 17% said Santos should finish out his two-year term, with another 23% who said they had no opinion.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kellyanne Conway says Biden deserves blame in mishandling classified documents
Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway blasted President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, saying he is a “grown man” worthy of blame. “We know that there has been reckless and negligent mishandling of classified documents. That alone makes them culpable,” Conway told Fox News's The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton. “Every time they try to excuse it away, Steve, by saying, 'But it wasn’t that many documents. But the search is over. But this is Biden; he is so grandfatherly and gracious. He’s not Trump, Trump, Trump.' They make it worse because they are actually admitting culpability.”
Washington Examiner
National Archives' defense of Obama-era records rings hollow in wake of Biden documents scandal
The National Archives repeatedly defended itself over its handling of records from the Obama administration — but these statements now appear to ring hollow as the classified documents saga engulfs President Joe Biden. The National Archives released four separate press releases last year, which seemed to cast doubt on...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette
Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
Washington Examiner
Trump's handling of classified documents is 'more serious' than Biden's: Poll
A majority of voters agree that both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden acted inappropriately when it comes to their handling of classified documents, but more were inclined to say the former president’s actions were “more serious” than his successor. More than 60% of people...
Washington Examiner
The White House is spreading abortion misinformation ... again
The Biden administration is continuing its coordinated effort to terrify women into supporting abortion access anywhere, anytime, for any reason. While Vice President Kamala Harris’s word salad of a speech on what would have been Roe vs. Wade’s 50th anniversary erased the word “life” from the Declaration of Independence, the White House social media team called on Congress “to protect reproductive freedom for the people of America” by spreading the falsehood that “in states where abortion is restricted, doctors live in fear of being thrown in jail for simply doing their job.”
Washington Examiner
Minting the coin is no less absurd than the rest of Biden’s policies
This weekend, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed suggestions that she could fund the federal government by minting a $1 trillion platinum coin, calling the idea “a gimmick.”. And she has a point. WHAT IF TRUMP GAVE A BIG POLITICAL SPEECH AND NO ONE CARED?. When Congress passed a 750-page...
Washington Examiner
Massive liberal charities steered millions to Chinese groups tied to its government
Two of the largest liberal charities in the United States handed millions of dollars in grants to entities in China linked to the Chinese Communist Party, documents show. The Bill and Melinda Gates and Ford foundations, two highly influential nonprofit groups influencing left-leaning causes, combined in 2021 to give over $39 million to China, according to their latest tax forms. Some of these funds were directed to Chinese universities and government agencies involved in military research to further the CCP's global influence, filings reveal.
Washington Examiner
Only voters can restore order to the southern border
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next month in the case of Arizona v. Mayorkas, an effort by 19 Republican-controlled states to force President Joe Biden to continue using emergency powers under Title 42 to deport immigrants arrested after illegally crossing the southern border. The problem is, as the...
Washington Examiner
Yuma official says town is on brink of collapse due to Biden administration immigration policies
A Yuma official warned that the city is on the brink of collapse due to the Biden administration's immigration policies. Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines warned that the massive influx of immigrants had overloaded the city's system and that things would only get worse if the United States's immigration policy wasn't altered, he told Fox News. He also requested that President Joe Biden visit the city himself to see the dire situation they were in.
