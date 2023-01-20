ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
HuffPost

Trump Spoils Funeral

Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

MTG and Boebert have been 'spoken' to by Oversight chairman on seriousness of committee

EXCLUSIVE — The House Oversight Committee chairman leading investigations into President Joe Biden said his panel being stacked with "MAGA" firebrands will not undercut the seriousness of the committee's work. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) brushed off reports that the White House was celebrating the appointment of Reps. Marjorie Taylor...
Washington Examiner

Voters: Go ahead, shut down the government

Most voters believe that uncontrolled federal spending is the reason Washington has burst through the debt ceiling again, and they’re OK with shutting the government down until Democrats and Republicans come up with the needed cuts to bring down the debt. According to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, voters...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

New York voters overwhelmingly want George Santos to resign: Poll

A majority of New York voters want their newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign from office, according to a recent poll. About 59% of voters in the state say Santos should step down from office, with that opinion shared by a large number of both Republicans and Democrats, according to a new survey by the Siena College Research Institute. Only 17% said Santos should finish out his two-year term, with another 23% who said they had no opinion.
NEW YORK STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway says Biden deserves blame in mishandling classified documents

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway blasted President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents, saying he is a “grown man” worthy of blame. “We know that there has been reckless and negligent mishandling of classified documents. That alone makes them culpable,” Conway told Fox News's The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton. “Every time they try to excuse it away, Steve, by saying, 'But it wasn’t that many documents. But the search is over. But this is Biden; he is so grandfatherly and gracious. He’s not Trump, Trump, Trump.' They make it worse because they are actually admitting culpability.”
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Biden ‘documents’ under DC Auto Show Corvette

Car enthusiasts attending the Washington Auto Show have come across something unusual and eye catching. Under a red Corvette in the classic car showcase is a two-foot-long document tube labeled, “Joe Biden TOP SECRET.”. A handful of show goers sent Secrets photos of the tube yesterday with laugh emojis...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

The White House is spreading abortion misinformation ... again

The Biden administration is continuing its coordinated effort to terrify women into supporting abortion access anywhere, anytime, for any reason. While Vice President Kamala Harris’s word salad of a speech on what would have been Roe vs. Wade’s 50th anniversary erased the word “life” from the Declaration of Independence, the White House social media team called on Congress “to protect reproductive freedom for the people of America” by spreading the falsehood that “in states where abortion is restricted, doctors live in fear of being thrown in jail for simply doing their job.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Washington Examiner

Minting the coin is no less absurd than the rest of Biden’s policies

This weekend, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissed suggestions that she could fund the federal government by minting a $1 trillion platinum coin, calling the idea “a gimmick.”. And she has a point. WHAT IF TRUMP GAVE A BIG POLITICAL SPEECH AND NO ONE CARED?. When Congress passed a 750-page...
Washington Examiner

Massive liberal charities steered millions to Chinese groups tied to its government

Two of the largest liberal charities in the United States handed millions of dollars in grants to entities in China linked to the Chinese Communist Party, documents show. The Bill and Melinda Gates and Ford foundations, two highly influential nonprofit groups influencing left-leaning causes, combined in 2021 to give over $39 million to China, according to their latest tax forms. Some of these funds were directed to Chinese universities and government agencies involved in military research to further the CCP's global influence, filings reveal.
Washington Examiner

Only voters can restore order to the southern border

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments next month in the case of Arizona v. Mayorkas, an effort by 19 Republican-controlled states to force President Joe Biden to continue using emergency powers under Title 42 to deport immigrants arrested after illegally crossing the southern border. The problem is, as the...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Yuma official says town is on brink of collapse due to Biden administration immigration policies

A Yuma official warned that the city is on the brink of collapse due to the Biden administration's immigration policies. Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines warned that the massive influx of immigrants had overloaded the city's system and that things would only get worse if the United States's immigration policy wasn't altered, he told Fox News. He also requested that President Joe Biden visit the city himself to see the dire situation they were in.
YUMA, AZ

