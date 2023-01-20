Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
14,000 People in Washington State Left Without Power on Christmas - What Really Happened?Ty D.Snohomish County, WA
Related
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater Hill Park now connected to Crosby Boulevard
A trail connecting Tumwater Hill Park and Crosby Boulevard has been completed, according to the city’s public works committee on Thursday, January 19. The trail is around 1,200 feet long and features several switchbacks or winding roads to help park visitors ascend the hill. There is also a resting stop halfway up the trail. Beyond linking the park to Crosby Boulevard, the trail system makes Tumwater Hill Elementary School more accessible to surrounding neighborhoods.
thejoltnews.com
Regional Fire Authority Planning Committee appoints 5 to advocate pro and con positions
The Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee appointed five people who will make up two committees that advocate or oppose the creation of the RFA, which is the subject of the voters' ballot proposition at a special election on April 25. The planning committee reconvened on Monday, January 23, to...
thejoltnews.com
Man arrested after allegedly setting historic building on fire
A man was arrested after he admitted to setting fire to the historic Brewmaster’s House in Tumwater. Tumwater police said in a Facebook post that officers and fire department personnel were dispatched to the building after a reported structure fire in the 600 block of Deschutes Parkway. The reporting party knocked to ensure that no one was in the building.
thejoltnews.com
Police practice in Olympia: Which oversight model, and which consultant, will the city choose?
Olympia's Social Justice & Equity Commission met yesterday to discuss the police auditor's annual report and roles. In December last year, the commission was tasked with evaluating models for civilian oversight of the Olympia Police Department. They are comparing proposals from consultants, one of which they will select to recommend to the city council to hire to become a consultant to the Commission.
thejoltnews.com
Family of 5 killed in Thurston County house fire
A family of five, including three children, died in a house fire in rural Thurston County early Saturday morning. The video is from King 5, to read more, click here. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said deputies and West Thurston Fire were dispatched to a blaze in the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Road SW at around 6:30 a.m. on January 21.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, January 20, 2023
On 01/20/23 at 12:14 a.m. in the 5000 block of Tri Lake Loop SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Raymond Thearl Jetmore, 56, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 01/20/23 at 12:55 a.m. in the 2000 block of Abernethy Rd NE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Sophalla Voir, 42, on suspicion of 1) first-degree burglary, 2) assault in violation of a no-contact order, 3) second-degree assault, 4) felony harassment and 5) unlawful imprisonment.
thejoltnews.com
Police seeking alleged knife-wielding robber who fled on bike
The Lacey Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying an alleged robber accused of charging a store employee with a knife. Lacey police said the male suspect entered Home Depot on Marvin Road NE on January 18 and stole several items. When confronted by a loss prevention...
Comments / 0