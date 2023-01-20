A trail connecting Tumwater Hill Park and Crosby Boulevard has been completed, according to the city’s public works committee on Thursday, January 19. The trail is around 1,200 feet long and features several switchbacks or winding roads to help park visitors ascend the hill. There is also a resting stop halfway up the trail. Beyond linking the park to Crosby Boulevard, the trail system makes Tumwater Hill Elementary School more accessible to surrounding neighborhoods.

