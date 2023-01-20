Read full article on original website
Related
R&B Singer Sammie Understands ‘The Severity Of The Allegations’ After Mom Is Arrested For Second-Degree Murder
Detectives apprehended Baxter, 56, concerning the shooting of 27-year-old mother of two, Nekaybaw Collier.
WESH
Jennifer Kesse's family keeping case active 17 years after disappearance
ORLANDO, Fla. — Seventeen years ago, Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando in a high-profile case that made national news. The 24-year-old simply vanished and no one has ever been arrested. But Kesse's parents are still fighting to learn what happened to their daughter back in 2006. Right after Kesse...
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse
ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
2 stabbed during fight in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said two people were taken to a hospital after being stabbed. Deputies said the two people were stabbed on West Lancaster Road, about half a mile from Winegard Road. Investigators said two people were attacked during some sort of fight. They...
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospital
At a Daytona Beach hospital, a 76-year-old woman shot and killed her terminally ill husband. The incident occurred on the morning of January 20, 2023, in the patient room of the Halifax Health Medical Center.
WESH
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting Kissimmee resident in his driveway
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man is being held on no bond Monday night after a shooting in Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says Luis Delgado showed up at a home uninvited Sunday and refused to leave. Deputies said he started fighting with the victim in the driveway, got...
Mother of R&B Singer Sammie Charged With 2nd Degree Murder
In rather unfortunate news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando, as well as the random shooting of several vehicles in the area.
fox35orlando.com
Bond denied for woman accused of killing Florida mother while shooting at cars in roadway
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A judge has denied bond for 56-year-old Angila Baxter who was arrested for second-degree murder charges after a 27-year-old Orange County mother was killed while driving home. Baxter went before a judge on Saturday after she reportedly shot and killed 27-year-old Nekaybaw Collier who was found...
Police: Man hurt, gunman sought after shooting at Orlando motel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are looking for the person who shot a man late Monday near downtown Orlando. Shortly before midnight, officers were dispatched to the area of West Colonial Drive and Edgewater Drive. At that location, police said they determined that a man had been shot at the...
Florida Woman Shoots Husband In The Hospital In Planned Murder-Suicide Pact
An elderly Florida woman has been arrested after she killed her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach, Fla., hospital Saturday, as part of a murder-suicide deal the couple made weeks prior. Police say the woman could be charged with first-degree murder. “Apparently, because he
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond
A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
WESH
Suspect faces charges after Orange County shooting kills man, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Police said a man is in custody after a shooting that killed one person in Orlando Friday evening. Orlando police announced that Willie Shade, 34, has been arrested on the charge of first-degree murder with a firearm. A shooting occurred Friday along Arlington Street and...
WPBF News 25
Police: Wife shot terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach
Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach Saturday. According to police, responding officers discovered that a woman had shot her terminally ill husband and confined herself to his room. In the headlines: 8 escapees from juvenile...
WESH
Florida Death with Dignity nonprofit founder hopes to introduce bill to assist terminally ill adults
The shooting at the Daytona Beach hospital is sparking conversations about end-of-life issues. WESH 2's Amanda Dukes spoke tonight with a man who hopes to convince Florida lawmakers to create a new law. According to police, 76-year-old Ellen Gilland and her husband Jerry Gilland, 77, made a pact that if...
click orlando
Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
WESH
Family members of 2 Palm Bay teenagers shot, killed on Christmas Day seek justice
PALM BAY, Fla. — There was overwhelming support for the loved ones of 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and a 16-year-old gunned down on Christmas Day. A march for justice was held Thursday night in their honor that took the community to city hall. Nearly 50 family and friends took a...
click orlando
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
aroundosceola.com
Arrest made in Sunday night Poinciana shooting
Osceola County deputies reported they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened Sunday in a Kissimmee neighborhood. Luis Joel Delgado, 30, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated stalking. He is being held at the Osceola County Department of Corrections on no bond.
Comments / 0