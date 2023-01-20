ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Jennifer Kesse's family keeping case active 17 years after disappearance

ORLANDO, Fla. — Seventeen years ago, Jennifer Kesse disappeared in Orlando in a high-profile case that made national news. The 24-year-old simply vanished and no one has ever been arrested. But Kesse's parents are still fighting to learn what happened to their daughter back in 2006. Right after Kesse...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Good Samaritan helps save man who was shot, robbed in front of Texas Roadhouse

ORLANDO, Fla. - A good Samaritan used his shirt to make a tourniquet to help save a man shot outside a Texas Roadhouse in Orlando. A man, who did not want to be named, said he was about to walk into Texas Roadhouse on Semoran Boulevard when he saw a man who he thought had been shot and was bleeding. He jumped into action and took off his shirt to make a tourniquet.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman accused of shooting, killing terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital denied bond

A woman who was arrested for reportedly shooting and killing her terminally ill husband inside the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning was denied bond during her first court appearance Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, of New Smyrna Beach is facing a first-degree murder charge in her 77-year-old husband's death. Police said the couple planned the shooting three weeks ago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
WPBF News 25

Police: Wife shot terminally ill husband at AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Daytona Beach Saturday. According to police, responding officers discovered that a woman had shot her terminally ill husband and confined herself to his room. In the headlines: 8 escapees from juvenile...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian hospitalized after Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was hospitalized after being hit by a white van Tuesday morning while crossing the street, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near State Road 434 and Springs Boulevard, fire officials said. [TRENDING: Roller coaster ride of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
aroundosceola.com

Arrest made in Sunday night Poinciana shooting

Osceola County deputies reported they have made an arrest in a shooting that happened Sunday in a Kissimmee neighborhood. Luis Joel Delgado, 30, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated stalking. He is being held at the Osceola County Department of Corrections on no bond.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy