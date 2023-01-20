ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Richard Rider: San Diego’s housing agenda will push out landlords

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Leadership plans to declare housing a human right on Jan. 24. This “declaration” will hold no legal teeth, but could give local leaders the backing needed to move forward with further housing regulations such as rent-caps and eviction protection. Chairman...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Families protest district shutdown of integral learning centers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Parents, students and staff are held a rally against the closure of the Sweetwater Union High School District’s Learning Centers on Jan. 23. Many say if the three remaining centers shut their doors there will be an influx of student dropouts. As of Jan....
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

U.S. farm group calls for federal investigation into egg price gouging

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a carton of eggs went up 138% in one year between December of 2022 and 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Several interest groups have made claims that price gouging is taking place amongst the county’s top egg produces. The numbers, they say, just don’t add up. One such group, Farm Action, has called for an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Two people stabbed in Downtown San Diego; Suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two people were stabbed in downtown San Diego Monday, and a suspect was arrested. Officers were initially dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to Columbia Street in response to a call regarding a man armed with a knife. The first victim, a security guard, was stabbed during...
SAN DIEGO, CA

