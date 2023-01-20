Read full article on original website
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Latest Marvel News: The quest to get Chris Pratt to ditch the MCU for DC intensifies as Kang himself reveals the real reason he’s conquering the multiverse
Chris Pratt may not have long left with the Marvel universe, what with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming to conclude the legend of the original Guardians team this May, but his old pal James Gunn might keep him in regular employment by bringing him over to the DC universe with him — an idea that seems to be gaining a surprising amount of traction. Elsewhere, Thor: Love and Thunder receives a communal kicking for the thousandth time. But, first, a word from our new multiversal overlord…
Jason Momoa confirms the return of a DC cult hero in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’
Jason Momoa has been whipping up a frenzy among the DCU fandom for several days now, and very little of it has had anything to do with James Wan’s long-awaited sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The star of the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made has been playing...
The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order
Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
Dwayne Johnson teams up with another banished DCU star in new image from his next potential franchise-starter
James Gunn and Peter Safran didn’t waste any time in stamping their mark on the DCU, and even if plenty of folks are pissed about the duo’s first several major orders of business, we’d bet that none of them are as unhappy as Dwayne Johnson. After all,...
No, trans people are not trying to cancel Aretha Franklin – the controversy, explained
If you were to believe charlatan and intentionally misleading news outlets, you’d be under the impression the icon singer Aretha Franklin had become canceled by a dastardly mob of “transgenders” who won’t rest until their woke regime is in charge. But here’s the thing — absolutely none of this is true.
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
Fans are in mourning after that shocking death in episode two of ‘The Last of Us’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the second episode of HBO’s The Last of Us. The Last of Us is not shying away from killing off main characters, as fans are already traumatized by the second big death in as many episodes. The second episode of the series,...
A blockbuster sci-fi sequel that isn’t ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ scored the biggest box office haul of the weekend
James Cameron has done it again, with Avatar: The Way of Water becoming only the sixth film in history to reach $2 billion at the box office, making the director the only filmmaker to have three features cross that mythical barrier. And yet, it wasn’t even the biggest box office success story of the weekend, with The Wandering Earth II coming roaring out of the gate in China.
Rita Ora breaks silence on viral paparazzi photos that led to ‘throuple’ rumors with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson
Rita Ora is finally clearing up the speculation that she was once in a “throuple” situation with Taika Waititi and Tessa Thompson. Rumors first began swirling in May 2021 after paparazzi photos caught Ora and the Thor: Love and Thunder director, whom she married in August 2022, seemingly canoodling with Thompson on a balcony in Sydney on a Sunday morning following an all-night party at Waititi’s home. The trio seemed pretty chummy and intertwined at the time — leading people to speculate that the couple had opened their relationship up to Thompson, who had previously admitted that she is attracted to both men and women.
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn’s harshest critic forecasts nothing but ‘garbage’ for DCU and Jason Momoa drops more hints he’s playing this superhero next
James Gunn might be a tried and tested filmmaker whose every superhero outing over the past decade has ended in acclaim and veneration, but fans are finding it extremely difficult to root for the filmmaker now that he’s heading the cinematic universe. Now, amid a flurry of hearsay involving Jason Momoa and his future as Aquaman, one of the director’s most ferocious critics is foretelling the DCU’s premature doom.
A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong
From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
Latest Sci-Fi News: An unexpected sci-fi sequel knocks ‘The Way of Water’ out of the park as fans seek out a Neil Druckmann cameo in ‘The Last of Us’ episode two
The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dogs’ The Last of Us is a masterpiece, and quickly setting a new standard for video game adaptations. The show’s impeccable work in adjusting the story for television is paying off in high viewership numbers, and a horde of brand new fans. These fans are still familiarizing themselves with the Last of Us story, and the team behind it, so they may have missed a potential cameo buried in one of episode two’s tense moments. Longtime fans of the franchise are sure they caught a glimpse of a vital face in an easily-missed scene, and they’re already theorizing about who else is destined for a shout-out as the season goes on.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Rick and Morty’ downfall is even staining the MCU as a major spoiler for ‘The Marvels’ surfaces way too soon
Rick and Morty is about to make a very steep and sudden fall from grace, but it’s threatening to stain the MCU on its way down. Elsewhere, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels have just become that bit clearer for fans as major new details have emerged on both of those upcoming Phase Five movies. But first, prepare yourselves to feel sorry for the most evil man in the universe as Marvel turns its back on its former first-rate foe.
Zoe Saldana has made box office history thanks to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’
If you want to become one of the highest-grossing and most financially viable franchises ever, there is one simple trick: cast Zoe Saldana. The actress has now made box office history off the back of Avatar: The Way of Water. Perhaps the box office should just be adorned with Saldana’s...
An action-packed spy thriller pulled from theaters repays Netflix’s faith by escaping onto the global Top 5
Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E might be sitting pretty as the number one most-watched movie on Netflix this weekend, but another international blockbuster has come in from the cold to make a serious dent on the streaming service’s global charts, with Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu currently enjoying a stellar first weekend on the platform.
The wait for a Marvel movie to get an Oscar nod for acting is finally over thanks to Angela Bassett
The Black Panther franchise continues to make history for Marvel at the Academy Awards, and, if there was one person who could bring Oscar glory to the Marvel cast, it had to be Angela Bassett and her sublime performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The nominees for the 95th Academy...
A major burning question about ‘The Marvels’ lineup may have just been spoiled
While we’ve received a trailer for May’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the second MCU movie of the year to arrive after next month’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Marvel is currently holding off on giving us a look at its third and final cinematic outing of the year — Brie Larson sequel The Marvels. There’s so much we don’t know about the summer blockbuster, although one huge mystery that’s been bugging fans for ages appears to have been accidentally solved.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ writer boldly disses Thanos as nothing more than ‘a big purple CGI guy’
Having spent years as a looming presence on a floating space chair for years before becoming firmly established as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s end-of-level boss, it goes without saying that Infinity Saga big bad Thanos is one of the franchise’s greatest-ever villains. Josh Brolin may have been strapped...
