Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Related
WGAL
Cleanup begins at homeless encampment under Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Cleanup has started at the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Crews went tent to tent Tuesday morning to make sure all of the people who were living there were gone. City officials said it will take the public works department about 48...
local21news.com
House fire traps and injures one in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are on scene working to put out a fire that has injured one after they were trapped inside the building. According to dispatch, one person was pulled out of the fire after being trapped inside the home. Fire crews were called to the...
abc27.com
Fire marshal investigating Perry County fire, one person airlifted
WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a Perry County house fire after one person was airlifted to a hospital. The fire was reported on Linton Hill Road in Wheatfield Township on Monday afternoon. Among the departments who responded were New Bloomfield EMS,...
FOX43.com
Three people injured in fire at Perry County home
DUNCANNON, Pa. — Update, Jan. 24: Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced that the PSP Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of a Perry County fire that trapped one and injured two firefighters on Monday. The fire originated in a bedroom of the single-family home, according to troopers. One man...
pahomepage.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish …. Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their …. Firefighters working to extinguish cancer among their own | Eyewitness News @ 11:00 a.m.
pahomepage.com
Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash
Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash on Sunday morning that left one driver with suspected serious injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Man injured in Lower Swatara Township crash. Officials in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County, responded to a single vehicle crash...
Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store
York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
local21news.com
Woman located and is safe following search in York County, authorities say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Authorities say the woman has been located and is safe. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police in York County are searching for a 21-year-old woman with special needs to walked away from her home on Monday, officials say. According to authorities, a search for...
WGAL
Police searching for missing woman in York County
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A search detail is underway in York County for a missing woman. According to York County dispatch, the search began on the 2100 block of Carlisle Road in West Manchester Township at 8:17 p.m. According to police, the woman is described as a 21-year-old...
WGAL
Five people remain at Harrisburg homeless encampment after deadline to leave
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials in Harrisburg say five people remain at a homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge one day after the deadline for them to clear out. During a news conference Monday, the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness and city authorities said they're confident they'll be able to get those three men and two women to move so cleaning of the site can begin Tuesday.
Harrisburg’s Federal Courthouse had a parking problem. A homeless shelter had a solution
The Bethesda Mission homeless shelter in Harrisburg is expecting a boon with the long-awaited opening of the new federal courthouse this spring. That’s because the one thing that the federal courthouse under construction at Sixth Street doesn’t have is parking, and Bethesda Mission in 1934 purchased a property for $10,000 that now is a parking lot that could bring in an estimated $70,000 to $80,000 annually to support its mission to help the homeless.
Suspect writes expletives on woman's apartment door
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An unknown suspect wrote explicit words in marker on a woman's apartment door in Snyder County, police say. The woman, who lives in an apartment at the 700 block of Salem Road in Penn Township, discovered the writing shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 20. She also found a note posted on the door, according to state police at Selinsgrove. PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.
abc27.com
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
Jewelry store closes at Dauphin County mall
Another retailer has closed at the Colonial Park Mall in Lower Paxton Township. This time it’s one of the mall’s jewelry stores.
Missing Dauphin County teen has been found
A 16-year-old girl reported missing Monday from Penbrook has been found safe, police said. Katera Geyer was believed to be staying in the Harrisburg area with a friend or acquaintance. It’s unclear where she was found.
abc27.com
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
New York furniture company opens another store in central Pa.
A furniture and mattress retailer has opened a new store in York County. Raymour & Flanigan opened its new 34,684-square-foot showroom at 371 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover on Jan. 11. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
local21news.com
Multiple cars broken into at dog park in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are advising many to keep their belongings out of sight and their cars locked after two cars were broken into on Friday night. According to Upper Allen Police, the thefts happened at the Upper Allen Dog Park on 321 Gettysburg Pike between 5 p.m. and 5:25 p.m.
Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates
A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
Comments / 0