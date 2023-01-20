ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

South Lubbock flyover crash leaves one with moderate injuries Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a social media post from the Lubbock Police Department, a crash occurred on the flyover from South Loop 289 to north Interstate 27, just after 8:00 a.m. According to LPD, one person was sent to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. LPD asked drivers...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Record breaking snowfall for today’s date

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Open Door provides shelter from snow for Lubbock’s homeless population

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow and cold weather covering the South Plains, the Open Door community center is providing shelter and food for Lubbock’s homeless population. Chad Wheeler, the CEO of Open Door says, “Anytime that we have bad weather here in Lubbock we see a lot of people show up to the community center seeking shelter.”
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Talking Points with Jen Phillips (1/22/23)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week. Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock, South Plains crews prepare roads for winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of a storm that could produce several inches of snow on the South Plains, Lubbock emergency management officials and road crews are preparing for those conditions. “As typical with any moisture, whenever you start to get below freezing, our overpasses become slick because ice starts...
LUBBOCK, TX

