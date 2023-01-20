Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man wanted for manslaughter, shooting death of teen in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Tuesday asked for help to find Adrian Garcia, 20, who was wanted for manslaughter. He was charged for the shooting death of Dylan Montes, 17, which happened on October, 2022. Related Story: ‘If you live by the gun, you die by the gun,’ Family of Lubbock teen killed in […]
1 hospitalized after sledding accident Tuesday in Lubbock
EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Quaker Avenue.
everythinglubbock.com
South Lubbock flyover crash leaves one with moderate injuries Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a social media post from the Lubbock Police Department, a crash occurred on the flyover from South Loop 289 to north Interstate 27, just after 8:00 a.m. According to LPD, one person was sent to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. LPD asked drivers...
KCBD
Lubbock man accused of choking, biting, punching and threatening woman with fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old who reportedly choked, bit, punched and threatened a woman with a makeshift flamethrower. Lubbock police responded to a home in the 5700 block of Itasca St. on Jan. 2 for reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers entered the...
Official Delays and Closures for Tuesday Jan. 24 in Lubbock Area
It is Tuesday, January 24, and there is snow everywhere. No really, I got out of my car when the snow had stopped and then got bombarded by snow flakes within a second and couldn't see in front of me. Almost like the snowflakes planned this. On our list of...
1 dead from injuries received at recent Phillips 66 Borger Complex fire
Officials with Phillips 66 confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that an Austin Industrial contractor injured in the incident earlier this month at the Phillips 66 Borger Complex has died from his injuries.
2 captured after series of armed robberies in Lubbock
Police arrested two men, Romando Martinez, 30, and Samuel Mixon, 40, for the armed robbery of Dollar General at 1621 82nd Street in Lubbock, Texas. However, the two were tied to other recent cases.
Weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 24
This list is shared with both KLBK and KAMC.
City addresses neighborhood trash dumping in Lubbock; up to $2K fine for those caught
One man in a central Lubbock neighborhood is tired of cleaning up after those dumping on a lot near his house. Philip Hogan said he has been keeping up with the vacant lot’s trash and overgrown foliage for years now, and according to the City, there is nothing he can do about it.
“It’s Not Okay To Be Gay” Protesters Near Lubbock School Left Parents Heated
Some parents of students at Lubbock High School were made very uncomfortable by the anti-gay protesters that stood at the corner with signs last Monday morning. There have been dozens of photos and videos circulating around the internet since the incident. The sidewalks in front of schools are public property,...
What’s Your Real Limit On Pets In The City Of Lubbock?
I know we have a lot of dog and cat lovers out there. I also know that a lot of you think, "if I ever win the lottery, I'm going to have a place where I can have MORE dogs and/or cats" (I have heard this SO many times). So what's the actual limit on dogs and cats in Lubbock?
KCBD
Record breaking snowfall for today’s date
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
KCBD
Open Door provides shelter from snow for Lubbock’s homeless population
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With snow and cold weather covering the South Plains, the Open Door community center is providing shelter and food for Lubbock’s homeless population. Chad Wheeler, the CEO of Open Door says, “Anytime that we have bad weather here in Lubbock we see a lot of people show up to the community center seeking shelter.”
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock-area schools cancel as snow arrives on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-area schools canceling classes due to winter weather. Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes. Lubbock, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper have all canceled class. Snow arrives on the South Plains. A winter storm overnight has made today...
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (1/22/23)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Also, we’ll have a recap all the local, state and national political news of the past week. Talking Points is a political program produced by KAMC News and...
KCBD
UPDATED: Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 6:43 p.m. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a single ground-floor...
It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock
I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
KCBD
Lubbock, South Plains crews prepare roads for winter storm
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of a storm that could produce several inches of snow on the South Plains, Lubbock emergency management officials and road crews are preparing for those conditions. “As typical with any moisture, whenever you start to get below freezing, our overpasses become slick because ice starts...
One person sent to hospital Friday following rollover in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover in Lubbock county on Friday around 7:05 a.m., according to a press release from LCSO. According to LCSO, the driver had minor injuries and was sent to University Medical Center. The driver was heading down East County Road 6100 and North Farm […]
Clerk ‘visibly shaken up’ in Yesway armed robbery, LPD report said
According to the police report in Lubbock, a robber came into the Yesway location while holding a firearm partially concealed in a shoulder bag.
Comments / 1