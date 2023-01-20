ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Strasburg community works to make town more accessible

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in Strasburg are working to improve accessibility in the town. For some people, going in and out of doors or going up and down stairs is a simple task. It’s something that doesn’t even take a second thought. However, for others, it can really be a challenge. It’s something you may plan your entire day around.
STRASBURG, VA
WHSV

Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The once defaced mural at the Waynesboro Family YMCA has been restored to its original beauty. Many gathered Saturday afternoon for a prayer vigil to show what the community is all about. “It’s indicative of what we are here in Waynesboro. We are a close community,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSLS

Confederate general's remains moved to Virginia hometown

CULPEPER, Va. – The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue of...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Strasburg community helps recycle plastic to be turned into benches for the town

Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Strasburg is getting a bit greener. It recently collected hundreds of pounds of recycled plastic that will be turned into a bench. This will be the second bench made from recycled plastic in the town. The first one was made in the Fall after six months of collecting material, and it now sits in the lobby of Town Hall.
STRASBURG, VA
WHSV

Nonprofit makes progress with new batting cage in two weekends

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The nonprofit, OneOfUs.Care has broken ground on a project after six months of curveballs. A batting cage for Page County High School softball team is coming to life from the group who is trusting the process. The foundational structure and wiring of this $70 thousand...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

HSWC holds an adoption event today 1/21

The Humane Society of Warren County’s (HSWC) Pick of the Litter Thrift Store at 450 S. Commerce Avenue in Front Royal is hosting an adoption event Jan. 21. Adoptable pets will be available with a chance to spin the wheel for adoption deals including fee waived adoptions. The Pick...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
NBC 29 News

Gas prices going up in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Gas prices heading back up

Prices at Virginia pumps are on the rise. Triple-A reports the average resident of the commonwealth is paying around 3-29 per gallon for gas. This time last week, regular gas hovered around 3-16. People in southeast Virginia are seeing the cheapest prices. A ten-cent pricing swing is present in Harrisonburg,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

JMU men’s soccer releases spring schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University’s (JMU) men’s soccer has announced its five spring play days and opponents, which includes a professional team and a round-robin tournament, Head Coach Paul Zazenski revealed Monday afternoon. The Dukes will head to Richmond to start the spring with a match...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

“This needed to happen” — new change to Statler Boulevard intersection

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns and complaints regarding the Statler Boulevard and Richmond Avenue intersection in Staunton are pilling up. Statler Boulevard now has an additional lane dedicated to turning left and going straight, after the direction being consistent for decades. The Staunton Public Works Department says the change needed...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Illegal landfill in Virginia results in $250,000 civil penalty

The operation of an illegal landfill in Ruckersville resulted in a $250,000 civil penalty. This recovery will go to the Virginia Environmental Emergency Response Fund, which helps fund emergency responses to environmental pollution and provides loans to small businesses to help with environmental pollution control. “I’m so proud of the...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Vigil held in hopes for affordable housing to be reality again

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - When it comes to affordable housing, the people said things need to be better. A.J. Young created the LifeWorks project with his wife to provide practical support for everyday people. Like many others, he knows finding housing can be difficult. “Some of the apartments in the...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Suspect wanted for making bomb threat toward Wytheville Walmart

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Alan Rosenbaum, 41 of Charlottesville and formerly of Wytheville, is wanted for allegedly making threats by phone to the Wytheville Walmart on Sunday night. The store was evacuated and searched, according to Wytheville Police. No explosive devices were found. Rosenbaum is wanted for the felony of...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
pagevalleynews.com

End the crazy car chaos on Route 340 North

On December 29, a serious auto accident on Route 340 N at Pass Run Road resulted in one individual trapped and airlifted for medical care. That comes just three months after a crash on 340 N near Compton Hollow Road involving five cars that killed two people. On December 23, 2021, a crash at Brown Lane was serious enough for air transport to be on standby. And in the first two weeks of January, there were several accidents along this stretch that caused injury and damage, along with blocked lanes.
LURAY, VA

