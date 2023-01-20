STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in Strasburg are working to improve accessibility in the town. For some people, going in and out of doors or going up and down stairs is a simple task. It’s something that doesn’t even take a second thought. However, for others, it can really be a challenge. It’s something you may plan your entire day around.

