ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrtv.com

Man found not guilty in 2020 Brownsburg murder case

HENDRICKS COUNTY — One of four suspects in the death of a 17-year-old has been acquitted on all charges after a four day jury trial. Jeremy Perez is the only defendant to be found not guilty of murder, attempted murder and criminal recklessness in the death of Freddie Hegwood II, 17.
BROWNSBURG, IN
FOX59

Court docs: Employee behind arson, burglary at Kokomo testing lab

KOKOMO, Ind. — Tips to police led to the arrest of a Kokomo testing lab employee after an arson and burglary at the facility. Investigators arrested Michelle Ellis on Jan. 19 for her suspected role in an intentionally set fire to the Averhealth facility on N. Main Street on Dec. 28 (2022). On Jan. 6, […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Man who killed Southport officer appeals murder conviction, questions use of urine sample used as evidence

INDIANAPOLIS – The attorney for the man convicted of killing Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan in 2017 believes her client should have his conviction reduced from murder to voluntary manslaughter. Defense attorney Ann Sutton believes urine analysis results were improperly used against Jason Brown during the 2022 bench trial that resulted in a guilty verdict and […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested in deadly downtown stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 30-year-old man for his alleged role in a deadly stabbing in downtown Indianapolis early Tuesday morning. Officers sent to the 200 block of South Illinois Street, in between South Meridian Street and South Capitol Avenue, around 1 a.m. found a man down on the west side of the street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man stabbed, found dead on downtown Indy street

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis recorded its 15th homicide of the year Tuesday morning when a person was found fatally stabbed on a downtown Indianapolis street. According to IMPD, officers reported to 200 S. Illinois Street, near the intersection of Illinois and Georgia streets, for a report of a person dead. When they arrived they located an apparent adult male dead with stabbed wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 teens arrested for shooting of 15-year-old girl, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives arrested two teen males in connection to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old female. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrested a 17-year-old and 15-year-old on Sunday, January 22, about two and a half weeks after a 15-year-old girl was shot on Wysong Drive. The Wysong Drive shooting took […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Pedestrian dies in what IMPD calls ‘fatal accident’ on State Road 37

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pedestrian died Monday night in what Indianapolis police called a “fatal accident.”. Medics were called to a report of cardiac arrest shortly before 6:45 p.m. Monday to State Road 37 and South Belmont Avenue. That’s an area with apartments about a mile north of Marion County’s southern border.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Woman sentenced to 100 years for deadly stabbings

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing two people and seriously injuring a third in May 2020. Dylan Dickover, 28, and Victoria Cook, 24, were killed in the incident at the Carriage House West apartments, near 10th Street and Lynhurst Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Woman killed in south side shooting was not intended target

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning in the Pine Glen Apartments off Hanna Avenue and South Meridian Street. Police said shots came from outside the apartment on Burkhart Drive around 2:30 a.m. A woman, whose name has not been shared, was wounded and taken to the hospital, where she died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jan. 15 rape reported south of campus

Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of sexual violence. The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Friday, according to the BPD crime log. A 23-year-old female reported being raped by an unknown male on Jan. 15 south of Hillsdale Drive. The rape reportedly occurred inside a...
WTWO/WAWV

Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to be with Bell during the incident […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy