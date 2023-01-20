Read full article on original website
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Man sentenced to 25 years for assaulting woman on Aurora trailHeather WillardAurora, CO
DougCo schools set to launch career and technical education programsSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Council sends Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment plan to votersDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter “The Hen House” and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
Teams work on avalanche rescue skills before winter’s biggest snow months
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Along Loveland Pass, Dawn Wilson with the Alpine Rescue Team is working on an avalanche training exercise that includes Flight For Life, Clear Creek County firefighters and the Loveland Ski Patrol. "We’re all working together on this exercise so we can work on communication,”...
An Arctic airmass will descend upon Colorado this coming weekend
It will stay cold with the chance for some light snow through Wednesday. Briefly milder Thursday and Friday and then much colder this weekend.
Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area
According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain
For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
Another snow in Denver: Total amount not impressive, but frequency is
DENVER — Monday morning was the 16th time it’s snowed in Denver since Dec. 1. That’s exactly double the average number of snow days for December and January combined. The most through the end of January was the 25 snow days in 2013-14. We won’t break that record, but second place is doable. Denver would only need snow four more times in the last eight days of the month.
Celebrate National Pie Day with ‘Colorado Cherry Co.’
It was a sweet morning on Great Day Colorado as we celebrated National Pie Day with ‘Colorado Cherry Co.’ They’re a family owned, fourth generation pie shop, specializing in jams, jellies, juices, and of course, their iconic sweet & savory pies!. GDC welcomed owner, Elias Lehnert, in...
Colorado Indian Market and Southwest Art Fest returns to Denver
The market has been on the same weekend as the National Western Stock Show for almost 41 years. 9NEWS' Corky Scholl talked to vendors about their art and traditions.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs
If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
Some Jeffco trails temporarily closing to protect wildlife
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — Some Jeffco Open Space trails will be temporarily closed starting Feb. 1 to protect wildlife, the county said Monday. Each year, Jeffco Open Space uses seasonal wildlife closures to protect various species at sensitive times in their life cycles. The closures apply to all park...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
Colorado rancher uses genetics to create super mountain cows
When a Denver Gazette reporter called the Walter Angus company to interview them on the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association award they just earned, Manager Ty Walter responded: “I’m cleaning the pens right now. The weather’s not helping.”. This was Wednesday, as the state was getting pounded with...
Native Foods to Open Its Fourth Colorado Location in Fort Collins in February
The “original” plant-based eatery is adding its second Colorado store (and fourth total) in as many years.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Gas jumps 83¢ in 1 month: Where to find the cheapest in Denver
DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado has increased 83 cents over the last month and 31 cents in one week. The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.65 in Colorado as of Monday, Jan. 23, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado.
Why the ground under Colorado solar panels is ripe for growing food
Dormant plants at Jack’s Solar Farm near Longmont grow in microclimates created by the shade of solar panels that also direct rain toward plants that need more moisture. (Tyler Hickman, Special to The Colorado Sun) Story first appeared in:. At sites around the country, once-verdant fields, farms and forests...
The Little Bird Bakeshop Spreading Its Wings in Fort Collins
First opened in 2010, the bakery is taking flight after its successful roost in the Old Town Square.
Colorado man selling ‘witness tree’ table from Civil War
A giant wooden table on display at the National Western Stock Show is catching plenty of attention, not just for its beauty, but for its story.
