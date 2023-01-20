ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

OutThere Colorado

Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area

According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado's most famous nature photographer donates life work to public domain

For the past eight months at his home in the Summit County hills, John Fielder spent most every morning and afternoon sifting through photographs tucked away for decades. They were transparencies from his years of hauling heavy film equipment deep into Colorado's backcountry. The transparencies needed paring down — duplicates in which the exposure and/or contrast wasn't quite right. Fielder estimated copies to number around 150,000, with another 50,000 or so from his digital days after 2008.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Another snow in Denver: Total amount not impressive, but frequency is

DENVER — Monday morning was the 16th time it’s snowed in Denver since Dec. 1. That’s exactly double the average number of snow days for December and January combined. The most through the end of January was the 25 snow days in 2013-14. We won’t break that record, but second place is doable. Denver would only need snow four more times in the last eight days of the month.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Celebrate National Pie Day with ‘Colorado Cherry Co.’

It was a sweet morning on Great Day Colorado as we celebrated National Pie Day with ‘Colorado Cherry Co.’ They’re a family owned, fourth generation pie shop, specializing in jams, jellies, juices, and of course, their iconic sweet & savory pies!. GDC welcomed owner, Elias Lehnert, in...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
K99

Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs

If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
BERTHOUD, CO
9NEWS

Some Jeffco trails temporarily closing to protect wildlife

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — Some Jeffco Open Space trails will be temporarily closed starting Feb. 1 to protect wildlife, the county said Monday. Each year, Jeffco Open Space uses seasonal wildlife closures to protect various species at sensitive times in their life cycles. The closures apply to all park...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Retro 102.5

Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

'Northwest rail': What is the proposed RTD train line to Longmont?

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Plans to expand commuter rail service from Denver's Union Station to Longmont are up for public discussion. The FasTracks plan calls for an expansion of commuter rail between Denver, Arvada, Westminster, Broomfield, Louisville, Boulder and Longmont. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will hold two public in-person...
LONGMONT, CO
Retro 102.5

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
coloradosun.com

Why the ground under Colorado solar panels is ripe for growing food

Dormant plants at Jack’s Solar Farm near Longmont grow in microclimates created by the shade of solar panels that also direct rain toward plants that need more moisture. (Tyler Hickman, Special to The Colorado Sun) Story first appeared in:. At sites around the country, once-verdant fields, farms and forests...
LONGMONT, CO
