Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado offers free tests for cervical cancer
COLORADO, USA — The State of Colorado is offering free Pap and HPV tests to help women fight cervical cancer. The tests are available at no cost to women who qualify through the Women’s Wellness Connection program run by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
Colorado abortion providers see double the patients after Dobbs decision
DENVER — Seven months after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs decision, abortion patients are coming to Colorado in droves. Medical providers and abortion access advocates have stepped in to fill the gaps in care. The Cobalt Abortion Fund, a donor-funded organization helping women access abortion services, released its annual spending report on Monday.
coloradonewsline.com
Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022
The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
Daily Record
Colorado’s rural hospitals could get $3 million a year to end inpatient care. So far, they don’t seem interested.
Rural hospitals have a new option to get millions of dollars in additional funding from Medicare if they agree to drop all inpatient care — but so far Colorado health care facilities aren’t jumping to take the money. Under the federal program, rural emergency hospitals must keep an...
Your Healthy Family: Free hand surgery application deadline is this Friday
The free hand surgery day held by the Touching Hands Project is back this year, after not being able to operate during the pandemic.
coloradosun.com
Colorado may end the ultimate age-discriminating work question: How old are you?
Asking someone their age is considered impolite. But asking a job candidate? That’s perfectly legal. A bill at the state legislature would change that, at least in Colorado, and prohibit companies from fishing around for an age by asking about high school or college graduation dates. Older job candidates never know if that little number got in the way of a callback so this proposal would eliminate that doubt.
KJCT8
Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose
Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST. The federal government announced that...
Colorado bill proposes requiring large employers to give two weeks of advance notice for employee schedules
DENVER, CO. - Lawmakers in Colorado are drafting a bill requiring large employers to give their employees two weeks of advance notice for their schedules. This would give their workers more predictable pay and hours, which could help them better plan their lives and finances.
Can You Open Carry in Colorado?
Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?. It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.
Gift card scams on the rise in Colorado
Gift card scams are on the rise. Criminals are stealing gift card numbers and draining the balances before consumers have a chance to use them.
9News
Xcel bills: Why you are seeing some of these charges
Coloradans and wondering why are some of the charges are on their bills. We asked Jack Ihle, Xcel Energy Regional Vice President of Regulatory Policy.
coloradosun.com
Colorado bill banning so-called assault weapons would outlaw sale — not possession — of such guns
The sale and attempted sale of so-called assault weapons would be banned in Colorado under a bill set to be introduced by Democrats in the legislature this year. But possession of such firearms in the state would still be allowed. Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, a Fort Collins Democrat who will be...
ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in Southern Colorado
UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 12:58 p.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — All roads have reopened across Southern Colorado. UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 9:40 a.m. All roads have been reopened except for US 385 northbound as of Sunday morning, Jan. 22, according to COtrip. US 385 northbound is closed between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile […]
In 2022, Colorado saw the most traffic deaths since 1981
COLORADO, USA — State transportation officials say in 2022, Colorado saw the most traffic deaths on state roads since the early 1980s, an era before mandatory seatbelt laws and safety improvements in vehicles. Last year, 745 people were killed on Colorado roads, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in...
Colorado hospitals, the state tell different stories about profits
In his State of the State address, Gov. Jared Polis said he's worked in good faith with the health care industry to lower costs, but not everyone has held up their end of the bargain.
Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?
There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
This New Colorado Gondola Is The Fastest And Longest In The U.S.
Who doesn't love a gondola ride? Colorado is now home to the fastest and longest 10-passenger gondola rides in the entire country. Here's where to find it. New Colorado Gondola Ride Is The Fastest And Longest In The United States. Colorado has a few different popular gondola experiences across the...
northfortynews.com
Top Law Schools in Colorado
Law is an amazing subject to study, but if you want to get the best education possible, you need to choose a top school to study in. Let’s discuss the top choices of law schools in Colorado. Are you thinking of studying law in Colorado? This is an amazing...
Marijuana Sellers may need $100,000 injury insurance. Will it reduce sales in Colorado?
A new bill will make marijuana business owners job a little harder. The "Colorado Legislature would require marijuana business owners to prove they have enough insurance coverage to handle $100,000 in injury claims connected to dispensary products." according to Westword.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1