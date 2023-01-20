ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Colorado offers free tests for cervical cancer

COLORADO, USA — The State of Colorado is offering free Pap and HPV tests to help women fight cervical cancer. The tests are available at no cost to women who qualify through the Women’s Wellness Connection program run by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado abortion providers see double the patients after Dobbs decision

DENVER — Seven months after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs decision, abortion patients are coming to Colorado in droves. Medical providers and abortion access advocates have stepped in to fill the gaps in care. The Cobalt Abortion Fund, a donor-funded organization helping women access abortion services, released its annual spending report on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022

The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado may end the ultimate age-discriminating work question: How old are you?

Asking someone their age is considered impolite. But asking a job candidate? That’s perfectly legal. A bill at the state legislature would change that, at least in Colorado, and prohibit companies from fishing around for an age by asking about high school or college graduation dates. Older job candidates never know if that little number got in the way of a callback so this proposal would eliminate that doubt.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose

Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST. The federal government announced that...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Can You Open Carry in Colorado?

Can you open carry a firearm in the state of Colorado? Is this legal to do everywhere in our state? What's with the gun questions?. It's actually a great question and one that is easily answered here. 36 states in America allow for the open carry of a handgun without a permit. Many states have taken measures to protect that right from within.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in Southern Colorado

UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 12:58 p.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — All roads have reopened across Southern Colorado. UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 9:40 a.m. All roads have been reopened except for US 385 northbound as of Sunday morning, Jan. 22, according to COtrip. US 385 northbound is closed between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile […]
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

In 2022, Colorado saw the most traffic deaths since 1981

COLORADO, USA — State transportation officials say in 2022, Colorado saw the most traffic deaths on state roads since the early 1980s, an era before mandatory seatbelt laws and safety improvements in vehicles. Last year, 745 people were killed on Colorado roads, the Colorado Department of Transportation said in...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews.com

Top Law Schools in Colorado

Law is an amazing subject to study, but if you want to get the best education possible, you need to choose a top school to study in. Let’s discuss the top choices of law schools in Colorado. Are you thinking of studying law in Colorado? This is an amazing...
COLORADO STATE
