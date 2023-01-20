Read full article on original website
Overnight: Shooting On Lake Elmo Drive, Standoff in Billings
From the Billings Police Department from 11:44 PM last night:. Billings Police responded to a shooting outside of 1225 Lake Elmo Drive. Both the suspect and victim fled the scene, and the victim has not been located. It is unknown if they were hit by gunfire. The suspect was located...
We Never Talk About this Huge Issue in Montana; It’s Time For Change
In Montana, it's taboo to talk about certain things...like mental health. But why? People are in complete denial that our brains need some major TLC. This is important for everyone, especially our first responders and police force. They see the scariest stuff upon arrival to a scene, where we only see these graphic images either in movies, or through the filter of a camera.
Emergency Shelters In Billings For Homeless May Make A Return
Here in Billings, we offer many opportunities for the homeless. Shelters, housing, food, clothing, counseling, healthcare, and more. However, in November, the City of Billings ordered Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley to cease its church-based emergency shelter program. Why Did The City Do That?. According to the order:. Overnight lodging...
Grant Applications Available to Turn Spaces of Billings, into Places of Billings
"If you have an idea for transforming a space to a Place in Yellowstone County, apply Now for the 2023 grant." Better Off in Billings shared this post on Instagram, and y’all know by now, I love art. I enjoy supporting artists and promoting them. Better Off in Billings...
Devastating Fire Vandalism Leaves Billings Artist Without a Car
I get most of my stories from you guys. I listen, and I care about you, so with this platform I try to spread awareness and get help to those who need it. I was tagged in an Instagram post from Katie, owner of Billings ReFill Shoppe about a local artist named Mikaela Rykowski who lost everything in a fire just last week.
Billings Man Wonders if Butte Will Give Up the Number One Spot
When it comes to Montana, Butte-Silver Bow is number one. The number one county when it comes to Montana plates is Silver Bow. Would they give up the top spot to Billings and Yellowstone County? (Not without a fight, of course) That was the question raised by one of our...
Mediation for Yellowstone County Employees Come to an Agreement
Yellowstone County Employees Union have come to an agreement during their mediation with county commissioners. They met with county commissioners on January 18th, 2023 to discuss the options about higher pay. This is all in the wake of Yellowstone County offering higher pay to new employees. The employees that have...
Successful Veterans Only Gym Expanding to Helena
I've gotten to see the success and the heart of the Adaptive Performance Center (APC) firsthand. Needless to say I was very excited to see that the nation's first of it's kind veterans only gym is now expanding to the capital city of Helena, Montana. Karen Pearson and Mitch Crouse...
Help Control The Pet Population: Billings Spay/Neuter Clinic
Famous words from Bob Barker, "Help Control The Pet Population", come to mind every time a free spay & neuter clinic comes up, but it is true. You can help keep the stray population down, and ensure all pets have a great home. When is the clinic?. Yellowstone Valley Animal...
On a Mission to Re-home 2 Senior Dogs Kimber and Jessie in Billings
Update: We Still Need to Find a Home in Billings for Dean’s Dogs, Kimber and Jessie. The family that was coming to meet Kimber(M) and Jessie(F) ended up not taking the dogs the last week. After posting the first article, a family in Billings was going to meet Jessie and Kimber to see if it would be a good fit for their household.
Out With Greg Upham! Billings Schools Invites You To Take Survey
Today, Billings Public Schools notified parents via email they plan to hire a NEW superintendent to replace the current one, Greg Upham, on July 1st, 2023. The School District has sent out a survey asking parents, guardians, and staff to provide their input on the next superintendent. What's In The...
Thrifty Shoppers, Have You Been to Billings’ Other Dollar Store?
Dollar stores are great for a lot of things. My spouse loves the dollar store. She primarily shops for party supplies for my kids' birthdays, graduations, school goodie bags, etc. It's tough to beat their prices on balloons, raffia, tissue paper, disposable cutlery, gift bag trinkets, and paper plates. Usually, my kids will pick out a cheap toy while they're there. I mean, it's only a dollar-ish (see below), right?
Laurel Residents Excited to See Signs of Activity at Former IGA
Shoppers love having choices. I can't tell you how bummed I was when Reese and Ray's IGA closed. The long-time Laurel grocer was the only option for local shoppers for decades until Walmart came to town. At that time, many predicted the box store would quickly put the smaller store out of business. That was not the case.
Event Venue Turned Community Center in Billings Has A New Name
The Billings Shriners Auditorium on Broadwater was sold last year to the Native American Development Corporation. Since the sale, the NADC has been hard at work repairing the property and upgrading it, as well as refining plans to house existing programs in the community. However, a newly announced change today starts the ball rolling quicker.
Top 10 Things Billings Said About Chick-fil-A on Opening Day
Can you believe it? The day is finally here! The community of Billings can finally get their mitts on "The Lord's Chicken"!. Back at MetraPark, when Chick-fil-A welcomed everyone to try a sandwich, I'll say I enjoyed it. For fast-food chicken, it was pretty spot on. Great price (free) too! Has that changed now that they are under pressure and serving hundreds a day? Or did the community at large say "yeah, right" and skip by the big day?
