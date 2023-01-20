ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

Emergency Shelters In Billings For Homeless May Make A Return

Here in Billings, we offer many opportunities for the homeless. Shelters, housing, food, clothing, counseling, healthcare, and more. However, in November, the City of Billings ordered Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley to cease its church-based emergency shelter program. Why Did The City Do That?. According to the order:. Overnight lodging...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Successful Veterans Only Gym Expanding to Helena

I've gotten to see the success and the heart of the Adaptive Performance Center (APC) firsthand. Needless to say I was very excited to see that the nation's first of it's kind veterans only gym is now expanding to the capital city of Helena, Montana. Karen Pearson and Mitch Crouse...
HELENA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Thrifty Shoppers, Have You Been to Billings’ Other Dollar Store?

Dollar stores are great for a lot of things. My spouse loves the dollar store. She primarily shops for party supplies for my kids' birthdays, graduations, school goodie bags, etc. It's tough to beat their prices on balloons, raffia, tissue paper, disposable cutlery, gift bag trinkets, and paper plates. Usually, my kids will pick out a cheap toy while they're there. I mean, it's only a dollar-ish (see below), right?
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Event Venue Turned Community Center in Billings Has A New Name

The Billings Shriners Auditorium on Broadwater was sold last year to the Native American Development Corporation. Since the sale, the NADC has been hard at work repairing the property and upgrading it, as well as refining plans to house existing programs in the community. However, a newly announced change today starts the ball rolling quicker.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Top 10 Things Billings Said About Chick-fil-A on Opening Day

Can you believe it? The day is finally here! The community of Billings can finally get their mitts on "The Lord's Chicken"!. Back at MetraPark, when Chick-fil-A welcomed everyone to try a sandwich, I'll say I enjoyed it. For fast-food chicken, it was pretty spot on. Great price (free) too! Has that changed now that they are under pressure and serving hundreds a day? Or did the community at large say "yeah, right" and skip by the big day?
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

