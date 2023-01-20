ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

theleadernews.com

Husband accused of shooting wife in Northside

Houston police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in the Northside/Northline area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Keita Neyusi Albert, 21, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, 23-year-old Alexis Falcon, according to Harris...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

More intimacy in 2023

HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston

HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Robber seen attacking clerk at Telephone Rd. convenience store

HOUSTON - Police need your help finding a man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in southeast Houston. Video provided by the Houston PD showed the unidentified robber walking up to a clerk around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at the store in the 8700 block of Telephone Rd. near Hobby Airport.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband

MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
MAGNOLIA, TX
KHOU

Surveillance video shows deadly ambush shooting at N. Harris County gas station

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed Monday in an ambush-style shooting at a gas station in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the men were parked at a pump at the gas station on Ella Boulevard near Pennbright Drive when at about 3 p.m., they were ambushed by at least three other men who were wearing masks. Gonzalez said the three shooters got out of a white sedan with tinted windows and opened fire with "AR-15-type" weapons.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
theleadernews.com

Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

