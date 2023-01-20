Read full article on original website
Family grieves after 18-year-old, whose mother was murdered 12 years ago, shot and killed in Alief
Christopher Aguilar's living family members describe him as a good boy who was supposed to meet up his cousin the day he was killed during a robbery.
Nephew accused of hitting uncle in head with hammer before setting fire at Sunnyside home
The uncle is in critical condition. Relatives have called this a family tragedy, saying the nephew is mentally ill.
Teen rides out tornado in truck while waiting on parents at Pasadena doctor's office
PASADENA, Texas — One can only drop their jaw when hearing the details of how a teenager survived a tornado in a truck. The teen's dad said he and his wife had walked into a doctor's office, leaving their son inside a truck. No less than two minutes later, the lights started flickering. There were then two explosions.
Four years later, investigators, family members still searching for answers in Liz Barraza's murder case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It has been four years since Elizabeth Barraza was gunned down while she was setting up for a garage sale in front of her Tomball home. The shooting, which was captured on a neighbor's surveillance video, happened on Jan. 25, 2019. Barraza was 29. Four...
'We forgive you': Pastor says after burglar caught on video breaking into church in The Heights area
A camera captured what amounted to another setback that a church in The Heights is facing, but in the face of it all, the pastor is still forgiven the suspect.
theleadernews.com
Husband accused of shooting wife in Northside
Houston police have arrested and charged a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in the Northside/Northline area last week, according to the Houston Police Department. Keita Neyusi Albert, 21, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, 23-year-old Alexis Falcon, according to Harris...
cw39.com
Authorities: Man kills himself after trying to abduct ex-girlfriend in Humble
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man shot and killed himself in front of his Humble home after his ex-girlfriend escaped from his car after being forced into it by gunpoint Monday morning, Harris County authorities said. The incident began when Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to a call...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Ambush shooting leaves 2 dead, fetus found buried in Brenham, ‘High-Heeled Hijacker’ faces judge
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Two men were shot dead in an ambush style shooting at a gas station on the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard near Barren Springs in northwest Harris County. The sheriff says as...
cw39.com
Man shot after altercation with woman in South Acres, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt in a shooting in Houston’s South Acres on Monday night. It happened at a house on the 11700 block of Murr Way near Tavenor Lane around 9:10 p.m. Police say the man and a woman got into some kind of fight....
KHOU
More intimacy in 2023
HOUSTON — Imagine what your love life would look like without erectile dysfunction. Imagine how close you and your partner could be without waiting for the pill to start working. Acoustic wave therapy is a game-changer, helping men get their love life back everywhere. Marc Kramer with Silver Leaf Medical Clinic explains how it works.
fox26houston.com
Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston
HOUSTON - Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.
24 Hour Tire Connection owner accused of illegally dumping 100 tires twice in 8 days
Footage from one of the illegal disposals appears to show a northeast Houston tire store owner direct the dumping in a lot that's said to be "chronic" for that activity.
Houston Synagogue on edge after woman is charged with breaking in twice, and making online threats
Ezra Law is accused of returning to a Houston synagogue she allegedly damaged -- the day she was scheduled to appear in court -- and yelling at kids during a children's service.
Man fatally shoots himself after forcing ex into car at gunpoint in NE Harris Co., deputies say
Investigators said it appeared the man accidently shot himself in the stomach after forcing his ex into the car, but after she got out and ran, he shot himself in the head.
KHOU
Dad describes his son riding out Pasadena tornado in pickup truck
The teenager was waiting on his parents who were inside a doctor's office when a powerful tornado ripped through the Pasadena area. He was not hurt.
fox26houston.com
Robber seen attacking clerk at Telephone Rd. convenience store
HOUSTON - Police need your help finding a man seen on surveillance video robbing a convenience store in southeast Houston. Video provided by the Houston PD showed the unidentified robber walking up to a clerk around 3 a.m. on Friday, December 16 at the store in the 8700 block of Telephone Rd. near Hobby Airport.
Funeral held for woman officials say was decapitated by her husband
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A funeral service was held Sunday in Magnolia for the Waller County woman who officials said was killed by her husband on Jan. 11. The service was held at Magnolia’s First Baptist Church. Family, friends, and the community gathered to honor Anggy Diaz’s life with music, prayer and a few words from close family.
Restroom the only thing still standing after Pasandena gym destroyed in tornado
PASADENA, Texas — A restroom is the only thing still standing at a Pasadena gym after a tornado ripped through the area during severe weather. Four people were inside the Crossfit on Pansy Street. They had just finished a class and were ready to call it a day when the unthinkable happened.
Surveillance video shows deadly ambush shooting at N. Harris County gas station
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were killed Monday in an ambush-style shooting at a gas station in north Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the men were parked at a pump at the gas station on Ella Boulevard near Pennbright Drive when at about 3 p.m., they were ambushed by at least three other men who were wearing masks. Gonzalez said the three shooters got out of a white sedan with tinted windows and opened fire with "AR-15-type" weapons.
theleadernews.com
Suspect wanted in Acres Homes shooting
Houston police have released surveillance photos of a man suspected of fatally shooting one man and wounding another in Acres Homes last weekend along with the vehicle the suspect allegedly used. The identity of the victim is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
KHOU
