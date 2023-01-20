Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
tourcounsel.com
Portland Bollywood dancer, LGBTQ advocate Brittany Newton-Miller dies at 31
Saturday night was supposed to be Prashant Kakad’s 13th annual Bollywood-inspired Jai Ho dance party. Instead, Kakad – better known as DJ Prashant – turned the occasion into a celebration of life for his close friend and one of his first Jai Ho dance troupe members, Brittany Newton-Miller, who passed away unexpectedly from leukemia Jan. 18. She was 31.
tourcounsel.com
Residents from Portland Safe Rest program find permanent housing
As the city gets closer to starting its third village, KOIN 6 News has learned 72 people have found housing from the Safe Rest program.
KGW
Downtown Portland Ritz-Carlton tower condo goes for nearly $8M
PORTLAND, Ore. — A penthouse at the top of the Ritz-Carlton tower is going for $7.85 million. The 34th-floor condo is one of eight that are unfinished, and it's the largest still on the market inside, according to Terry Sprague, owner of LUXE Forbes Global Properties. The penthouse features...
KGW
'The Blind Boys of Alabama' to perform in Beaverton ahead of Grammy Awards
The Blind Boys of Alabama will play a show in Beaverton on Jan. 25 before attending the Grammy Awards. KGW's Brenda Braxton spoke with drummer Ricky McKinnie.
kptv.com
‘This is absolutely horrible:’ Local Asian American community reacts to mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was the first day of the Lunar New Year over the weekend, but this year it started off on a somber note. Venus Sun is the Senior Director of Culture and Community Engagement for the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Northwest Portland. She said she learned about the shooting that morning before they kicked off their Lunar New Year Celebration. The shooting did weigh on people’s minds, but Sun said they wanted to continue with their festivities.
kptv.com
Winter isn’t finished yet; colder days return in final days of January
We all know January as been very mild. Temperatures are running several degrees above average; the official climate station at PDX hasn’t even dropped below 32 degrees! That mild weather continues through Friday and probably Saturday too, but then we see a change in the last 4 days of the month.
'My car vs. my life': Woman carjacked at knifepoint in Vancouver
HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. — Two teenagers were arrested on Saturday afternoon after police say they carjacked a woman at knifepoint at Vancouver Mall and led officers on a chase south to Clackamas County. Vancouver police said the victim parked her car in the parking lot on Northeast Vancouver Mall...
Van with 4 show dogs stolen from Portland hotel
Update: The dogs have been found. A van carrying four dogs slated to attend Portland’s winter dog show was stolen in the Hayden Island neighborhood Saturday, Portland police said in a statement. The van is a dark blue 2020 Mercedes-Benz cargo van with tinted windows, no plates and a...
thatoregonlife.com
Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon
Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
‘The No Hate Zone’ founder calls on Portland to address gun violence
Portland's The No Hate Zone founder, Sam Sachs, describes himself as an agitator and an activist.
10 Things You Need to Know Before You Move to Portland Oregon
Have you been thinking about relocating to Portland, Ore.? What are some things you need to know before you move to Portland? There are many things to love about living in a big city the Pacific Northwest. Even though it seems more people are moving out of Portland, Ore., than there are moving in, enter new droves of Millennials, Stage Right.
earnthenecklace.com
Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?
Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
End of 'AmazonSmile' donation program hits Portland-area nonprofits
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The work is hard for Brook Benson, but you won’t hear her complain about her office. Benson is the founder of Puplandia Dog Rescue, and on Friday afternoon she was caring for a litter of puppies at a foster home in Hillsboro. “I'm able to...
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
pdxpipeline.com
Portland Spirit 2023 Winter Light Festival Dinner Cruise | See Huge Art Installations, 16 Foot Tall Space Robot
The 2023 Portland Winter Light Festival is February 3rd – 11th and we are offering four dinner cruises departing from Salmon Springs to allow you to enjoy the festival prior to a cruise. An anchor site of the festival is right across the street from our dock at the World Trade Center Plaza, with several free displays to admire from 6-10PM.
WWEEK
Catalytic Converter Kingpin Wants His Cash Back
Brennan Doyle, the 32-year-old former Uber driver who prosecutors say became the ringleader of a $20 million Lake Oswego-based catalytic converter trafficking ring, wants his money back. When police raided his rental house on the shore of Oswego Lake last August, they seized nearly $40,000 in cash—as well as two...
kptv.com
Car crashes into Barnes & Noble at Llyod Center sending glass flying through store
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Lloyd Center in Portland on Wednesday night. Videos shared with FOX 12 showed glass from a shattered window spread across the store’s interior. Employees put up tape to prevent customers from walking in the area.
KGW
