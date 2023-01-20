ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

tourcounsel.com

Jantzen Beach Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Jantzen Beach Center, is a very practical shopping center. Since, you can find everything you need for the home, your closet, or any gift you want to make. This complex has different department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, in case you want to eat something delicious. Featured Shopping Stores: Sierra, Target,...
tourcounsel.com

Pioneer Place | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Portland, one of the most recommended malls for shopping is Pioneer Place. This place offers you a large space with a simple and cozy decoration, where you will feel at ease at all times. On the other hand, this shopping...
KGW

Downtown Portland Ritz-Carlton tower condo goes for nearly $8M

PORTLAND, Ore. — A penthouse at the top of the Ritz-Carlton tower is going for $7.85 million. The 34th-floor condo is one of eight that are unfinished, and it's the largest still on the market inside, according to Terry Sprague, owner of LUXE Forbes Global Properties. The penthouse features...
kptv.com

‘This is absolutely horrible:’ Local Asian American community reacts to mass shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was the first day of the Lunar New Year over the weekend, but this year it started off on a somber note. Venus Sun is the Senior Director of Culture and Community Engagement for the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Northwest Portland. She said she learned about the shooting that morning before they kicked off their Lunar New Year Celebration. The shooting did weigh on people’s minds, but Sun said they wanted to continue with their festivities.
The Oregonian

Van with 4 show dogs stolen from Portland hotel

Update: The dogs have been found. A van carrying four dogs slated to attend Portland’s winter dog show was stolen in the Hayden Island neighborhood Saturday, Portland police said in a statement. The van is a dark blue 2020 Mercedes-Benz cargo van with tinted windows, no plates and a...
thatoregonlife.com

Hand-Blown Glass Hearts Are Yours to Find and Keep in Tualatin, Oregon

Beginning on February 1st, 2023, you can celebrate the “Month of Love” in local Tualatin parks. In an event similar to the Oregon coast’s Finders Keepers, 175 beautiful hand-blown heart-shaped glass baubles will be hidden around local parks and trails. Be lucky enough to find one to take home as a treasured souvenir, or leave it and spread the love for someone else to find.
107.3 KFFM

10 Things You Need to Know Before You Move to Portland Oregon

Have you been thinking about relocating to Portland, Ore.? What are some things you need to know before you move to Portland? There are many things to love about living in a big city the Pacific Northwest. Even though it seems more people are moving out of Portland, Ore., than there are moving in, enter new droves of Millennials, Stage Right.
earnthenecklace.com

Nikki Torres Leaving KATU: Where Is the Portland Weather Anchor Going?

Since the pandemic, Nikki Torres has covered the weather in Portland, Oregon, and formed a bond with the KATU ABC 2 community. Now the young journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Nikki Torres announced to her social media followers that she was leaving KATU News. Naturally, regular viewers of #NikkiNeedsToKnow want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Portland. They also want to know if she will return to weather forecasting soon. So find out what Nikki Torres said about her departure from KATU ABC 2 here.
pdxpipeline.com

Portland Spirit 2023 Winter Light Festival Dinner Cruise | See Huge Art Installations, 16 Foot Tall Space Robot

The 2023 Portland Winter Light Festival is February 3rd – 11th and we are offering four dinner cruises departing from Salmon Springs to allow you to enjoy the festival prior to a cruise. An anchor site of the festival is right across the street from our dock at the World Trade Center Plaza, with several free displays to admire from 6-10PM.
WWEEK

Catalytic Converter Kingpin Wants His Cash Back

Brennan Doyle, the 32-year-old former Uber driver who prosecutors say became the ringleader of a $20 million Lake Oswego-based catalytic converter trafficking ring, wants his money back. When police raided his rental house on the shore of Oswego Lake last August, they seized nearly $40,000 in cash—as well as two...
Portland, OR
