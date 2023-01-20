New plant-based battery-making solution touted to make the future of energy storage more sustainable

Despite the recent Tesla price cuts, it still maintains its industry-beating profit margin, according to a recent production costs breakdown by the team of the one and only Sandy Munro. His exhaustive part-by-part cost analysis returned that it takes Tesla US$39,393 to make a Model Y, all the while it sold for US$58,990 on average, and even after the generous price cuts it dropped to $52,990, still a whopping gross profit.

14 HOURS AGO