New plant-based battery-making solution touted to make the future of energy storage more sustainable

Model Y price creeping back up as it costs Tesla less than US$40,000 to make
Despite the recent Tesla price cuts, it still maintains its industry-beating profit margin, according to a recent production costs breakdown by the team of the one and only Sandy Munro. His exhaustive part-by-part cost analysis returned that it takes Tesla US$39,393 to make a Model Y, all the while it sold for US$58,990 on average, and even after the generous price cuts it dropped to $52,990, still a whopping gross profit.
BMW software update improves Digital Key and adds app-based Remote Control Parking
BMW has announced a software update for millions of eligible vehicles globally. The update includes new functions for the BMW Digital Key, which allows you to lock, unlock and start your car via the My BMW app. Users can now share vehicle access between iPhone and Android smartphones. Plus, you can activate a Digital Key directly in the vehicle via an activation code without needing the physical key.
Anker Mach V1 Ultra cordless vacuum with 110 °C steam cleaning to crowdfund
The Anker Mach V1 Ultra cordless vacuum cleaner will shortly be available via a crowdfunding campaign in Japan. The gadget combines vacuuming with 110 °C (~230 °F) steam cleaning to disinfect your floor; Anker claims that the SteamWave Continous steam and Eco-Clean Ozone technology can remove up to 99.9% of bacteria. The company suggests that the device is a world first, built on the technology it uses in its Eufy range of robot vacuums.
