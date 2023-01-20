Read full article on original website
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools administrators took time Tuesday to respond to criticisms issued last week by Common Council members. “Underspending is always better than overspending,” NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani said, defending a chart that Council member David Heuvelman (D-District A) called “disingenuous” and explaining the difficulties in planning a budget 20 months before the end of the school year it’s funding.
NPS union leaders decry ‘extreme’ work environment, ask BoE to ‘constantly inquire’
NORWALK, Conn. — The negative tone, the distrust, the disrespect and the overwork all add up to “no way to run a (school) district,” leaders of three unions told the Norwalk Board of Education on Tuesday. The Board of Education Coalition, representing unionized administrators, certified teachers, custodians...
A message from Superintendent Estrella and Norwalk BoE regarding the 2023-2024 BoE budget
The Norwalk Board of Education and my administration have one goal for the requested 2023-2024 operating budget: to maintain the level of service that our students and families have come to expect and most certainly deserve. Each dollar requested ensures our students can learn in a safe and healthy environment,...
