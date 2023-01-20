ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy on Norwalk

Comments / 0

Related
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS replies: ‘We don’t want to create hysteria’ in budget battle

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools administrators took time Tuesday to respond to criticisms issued last week by Common Council members. “Underspending is always better than overspending,” NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani said, defending a chart that Council member David Heuvelman (D-District A) called “disingenuous” and explaining the difficulties in planning a budget 20 months before the end of the school year it’s funding.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy