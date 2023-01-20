Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Attorney claims police abused her, demands $2 million
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An attorney who claims police victimized her seeks $2 million from the city of Dothan, according to a complaint obtained by WTVY. Valerie Judah of Dothan, who was charged with DUI last year, alleges an officer handcuffed her behind her back despite being repeatedly told she is a fall risk due to her “bad knee.”
wtvy.com
Police: Ariton man killed in Troy shooting
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - New details have been released by the Troy Police Department after a weekend shooting that resulted in the death of an Ariton man. According to information sent out Monday, police responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of South Brundidge Street at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 21.
wfxl.com
Bullet strikes Cedar Avenue home as homeowner watches football game
Albany police are investigating following a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police arrived to a home in the 500 block of Cedar Avenue for a shooting just after 5 p.m. Saturday. The victim told police he was sitting in the living room watching football when he heard something hit the house. When the victim got up, he told officers he checked the living room area and looked out the front door to see if there was anyone outside. While closing the door, the victim reports that he noticed a bullet hole in the guest bedroom wall west of the residence. Police also observed this bullet hole.
wdhn.com
Man arrested in Dale Co. after assaulting an officer, leading cops on chase, DCSO
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A man accused of assaulting an officer was arrested in Dale County after leading authorities on a chase two-county chase, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office. Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum says his department was alerted to a police chase heading south...
wdhn.com
Late-night shooting in Pike Co. claims the life of one; sends one to a Dothan hospital
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — One is in custody following a deadly Saturday night shooting in Troy that left one dead and sent one to the hospital. Troy Police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in Troy just after 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
WALB 10
2 cars, 2 men with ‘long guns’ involved in Wednesday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were shot at and one was injured in a Wednesday night shooting, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue. Witnesses told police that around five people in two different cars were driving on...
Methamphetamine, fentanyl are most prevalent illegal drugs in Albany area
ALBANY — The national deluge of fentanyl hasn’t bypassed southwest Georgia, and the highly toxic opioid is turning up everywhere and in all types of street drugs, from heroin to cocaine, a state drug enforcement officer told the Dougherty County Commission Monday. Methamphetamine also is ubiquitous and often mixed with fentanyl, a potentially deadly cocktail.
wfxl.com
Identity of alleged shoplifter sought by Albany police
The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo. Police say that the person in the picture allegedly committed shoplifting at Dollar General, located in 300 East Oglethorpe. Anyone who has information regarding this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or...
Young child critically injured in Jackson Co. car wreck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 26-year-old woman and a 5-year-old child were involved in a car wreck in Jackson County around 9:30 Saturday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a sedan was traveling south on State Road 71 north of Marianna when she failed to maintain control of her car. […]
GBI: Two detained in Grady County homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday that two arrests were made in connection with a homicide.
WALB 10
APD asking for help finding robbery suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a robbery suspect. Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in connection to a robbery by intimidation incident. The robbery incident happened at Dixie Food Mart on E Broad Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to...
WALB 10
Former Dawson mayor recovering after being shot during armed robbery
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Dawson Business Owner Robert Albritten was shot during an armed robbery on Monday morning, according to Dawson and Terrell County officials. Albritten, the former mayor of Dawson, was robbed and shot at Albritten Funeral Services in the 300 block of Cedar Hill Ave SE in Dawson around 11:30 a.m.
WJHG-TV
Crash in Jackson County leaves young child with critical injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A crash in Jackson County left a 5-year-old with critical injuries according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials with FHP report a woman from Marianna was traveling south on State Road 71 when she lost control of her car and veered off of the road. Troopers...
wtvy.com
Lane closure on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One southbound lane of traffic on Ross Clark Circle will be closed until the end of the day Tuesday. According to information from the City of Dothan, a contractor working in the immediate areas around the roadway is the cause of the closure on January 24 starting at 8:00 a.m.
wtvy.com
Parking changes at Houston County Administration Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ongoing construction in Dothan is forcing the Houston County Commission to alter the parking plan for the county’s Administration Building. The changes, which will go into effect on January 30. While parking will continue in front of the building at 462 North Oates Street, the west and north side lots will be closed.
wtvy.com
Mr. Kev Time must do time
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - About 50 Dothan police officers showed up Wednesday to witness the sentencing of Kevin Saffold, their longtime nemesis. “If I was going to rob a bank and I knew they all would be up here, that’s when I would have done it,” said defense attorney Jim Parkman of the turnout.
Georgia WR Rodarius Thomas arrested on felony charge
Georgia wide receiver Rodarius Thomas was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence, according to an Athens-Clarke County Jail official.
WJHG-TV
Chipley Walmart Shooting Follow-Up
NC7's Dan Nyman stopped by to see how thousands of toys are bringing people together. Rain chances increase on Saturday into Saturday night and through Sunday.
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
wdhn.com
Last person sentenced in Wiregrass drug trafficking investigation
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart announced the fourth and last defendant was sentenced in a federal investigation looking into drug trafficking in the Wiregrass. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the sentencing of Shanna Collins, 44, of Hartford Alabama concluded a series of federal sentencing...
