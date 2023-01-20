Read full article on original website
Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents
Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
brproud.com
LDOE: More Louisiana teachers are staying in schools, not leaving the job
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New information released this week by the Louisiana Department of Education reports that more teachers are choosing to stay in the state. According to the 2021-22 Educator Workforce Snapshot, overall teacher retention increased by two points to 86% and first-year teacher retention increased by five points to 83%.
brproud.com
Louisiana Association of the Deaf frustrated by selection process of SSD’s new superintendent
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As Louisiana’s Special School District appears to make headway in its search for a new superintendent, one local organization is expressing frustration in regard to the SSD’s selection process. According to a Monday, Jan. 23 announcement from Louisiana Association of the Deaf,...
wbrz.com
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana to be acquired by Elevance Health
BATON ROUGE - Insurance company Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana announced Monday they are going to be acquired by Elevance Health, impacting 1.9 million policy holders. The company says the acquisition is supposed to be complete by the end of 2023. BCBSLA said their headquarters will remain in...
postsouth.com
More than 100,000 Louisiana workers left jobs in November, among the highest in U.S.
Around 101,000 Louisiana workers left their jobs – either voluntarily or involuntarily – in November 2022, as Louisiana has one of the highest rates of job separations, quittings, firings and job openings in the nation. Data released from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Louisiana is...
NOLA.com
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Educator Workforce Report shows increase in percentage of teachers choosing to stay in the profession
More Louisiana teachers are choosing to remain in the profession and the percentage of certified educators is up according to data released today by the Louisiana Department of Education. The 2021-22 Educator Workforce Snapshot highlights key workforce data from the previous school year. “This is an enlightening report that shows...
theadvocate.com
'Forever chemicals' found in lower Mississippi. More testing, regulation needed?
Persistent chemicals increasingly drawing regulatory scrutiny because of their potential harm to the environment and the public have been detected in the Mississippi River in Ascension, Pointe Coupee and St. James parishes, a New Orleans nonprofit has found. Highlighted in the 2019 movie "Dark Waters," the manmade chemicals found this...
brproud.com
How many people are moving to Louisiana? U-Haul’s compares each state in US
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The U-Haul Growth Index, which reports yearly migration trends, ranked Louisiana 35th on its list. The index reported Texas, Florida and the Carolinas as the top growth states in the nation in 2022. Migration to the southeast and southwestern parts of the country continued last year, according to U-Haul.
Louisiana Residents Get Billed $1.5 Billion More For Storms
Residents across Louisiana are having billions of additional dollars added to their electric bills, through no fault of their own. We're talking about single moves that increase bills by more than $1 billion at a time. Louisiana power companies, Entergy, CLECO and SWEPCO, have been adding these increased costs to...
Homeowners Insurance Crisis: Woman says she'll need a 2nd job to afford increase
A week from Monday, the Louisiana Legislature will convene a special session to deal with the homeowners' insurance crisis. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon asked the governor for the special session, after tens of thousands of people lost their insurance companies after all the damage from recent hurricanes. See if...
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
Acadiana schools releasing early due to weather
Many schools around Acadiana are having half days Jan. 24 due to severe weather.
WATCH: Shreveport, North Louisiana Roasted By Comedian On TikTok
Shreveport often gets a bad rap and I won't lie, this guy isn't exactly complimentary of our town, but he's funny... and he's not wrong. Ralph the Comedian on TikTok is from Texas and is famous for listing cities you don't want to visit. While Ralph has a whole series...
State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, Here’s How You Find It
Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?. What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.
Online pharmacy’s operations halted over untimely payment of claims, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance has issued cease-and-desist orders to Express Scripts and the Office of Group Benefits. According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance, both organizations violated state law by failing to pay more than 1.3 million prescription insurance claims in a timely manner.
WDSU
Bogalusa mayor requests National Guard for help with crime
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa mayor has reached out to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask for the National Guard's help with crime in the city. Tyrin Truong confirmed that he sent the letter to Edwards last week. Truong says he does not believe the governor has received...
fox8live.com
Bogalusa mayor asks governor for help from state police and National Guard to tackle crime; installing cameras
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Fresh off of being sworn into office earlier this month, Bogalusa Mayor Tyrin Truong is putting an early focus in his term on tackling crime in his city. The 23-year-old first-time elected official announced at the end of last week that he sent a request to...
