Louisiana State

brproud.com

LDOE: More Louisiana teachers are staying in schools, not leaving the job

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New information released this week by the Louisiana Department of Education reports that more teachers are choosing to stay in the state. According to the 2021-22 Educator Workforce Snapshot, overall teacher retention increased by two points to 86% and first-year teacher retention increased by five points to 83%.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Educator Workforce Report shows increase in percentage of teachers choosing to stay in the profession

More Louisiana teachers are choosing to remain in the profession and the percentage of certified educators is up according to data released today by the Louisiana Department of Education. The 2021-22 Educator Workforce Snapshot highlights key workforce data from the previous school year. “This is an enlightening report that shows...
LOUISIANA STATE
KEEL Radio

Louisiana Residents Get Billed $1.5 Billion More For Storms

Residents across Louisiana are having billions of additional dollars added to their electric bills, through no fault of their own. We're talking about single moves that increase bills by more than $1 billion at a time. Louisiana power companies, Entergy, CLECO and SWEPCO, have been adding these increased costs to...
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Bogalusa mayor requests National Guard for help with crime

BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa mayor has reached out to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to ask for the National Guard's help with crime in the city. Tyrin Truong confirmed that he sent the letter to Edwards last week. Truong says he does not believe the governor has received...
BOGALUSA, LA

