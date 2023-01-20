AYA NEO AIR Plus: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 7 6800U models announced but Intel Pentium Gold 8505 edition canned for upcoming gaming handheld series

Read full article on original website
MacBook Pro 14-inch 2023 M2 Pro and M2 Max benchmarks — here's how fast it is
The new MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro is super fast, but the M2 Max takes graphics performance to the next level.
Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models
Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
Motorola Moto G13: Pricing and specifications emerge for upcoming mid-range model
It seems that Motorola is preparing to release a raft of new mid-range smartphones soon, with the Moto G13 likely to serve as the entry-level edition in this year's Moto G series. According to The Tech Outlook, the Moto G13 will offer slightly worse hardware than the Moto G23, which also leaked recently. Based on various leaks, Motorola will mainly distinguish the Moto G13 and Moto G23 with different cameras.
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is destroying AMD, even though it shouldn’t
Despite the fact that the RTX 4070 Ti has been reviewed poorly, Nvidia’s latest GPU seems to be doing well in terms of sales numbers — at least as far as the European market is concerned. According to newly published sales figures, Nvidia managed to sell a huge...
Deal | Powerful Lenovo Slim 7i 16IAH7 with Core i7-12700H and Arc A370M GPU priced down by a whopping 31% on B&H Photo
The Lenovo Slim 7i 16IAH7 is currently going for 31% off on B&H Photo. Initially retailing at US$1,299, the Slim 7i 16IAH7 on offer is a capable machine with an expansive 16-inch multi-touch panel, a speedy 12th gen Core i7-12700H, and a dedicated Intel Arc A370M GPU. Alder Lake Deal...
Absence of laptops with GeForce MX GPUs at CES 2023 indicates Nvidia may have abandoned its entry-level discrete GPU
It is possible that Nvidia may have discontinued making GeForce MX discrete GPUs for laptops. With integrated GPUs such as the AMD Radeon 680M and entry-level Arc discrete GPUs like the A350M and A370M now capable of media acceleration and 1080p gaming at low to medium settings, the GeForce MX lineup seems no longer relevant.
AYA NEO Pocket AIR: AYA NEO previews first Android gaming handheld with 5.5-inch OLED display
AYA NEO is moving into the Android gaming handheld market, two years after it brought its first Windows-based gaming handheld to market. Although the company is focused on delivering Windows-based gaming handhelds like the NEXT II, SLIDE and the AIR Plus, AYA NEO's CEO wants to make an Android handheld that he wants to use. Details remain sparse for now, with no concrete launch date or pricing revealed at the time of writing.
Promising Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price revision rumor from South Korea backs up recent US$799 Galaxy S23 price leak
Not too long ago, there was a supposed price leak out of South Korea that detailed the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in their domestic market. The alleged prices showed from +10% to almost +20% price increases for the upcoming 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones, which indicated a potential US pricing of US$899/US$1,099/US$1,299 for the entry-level S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, respectively. But a new Galaxy S23 rumor, which purportedly comes out of the KT Corporation, suggests a customer-friendly price revision has taken place.
Onyx BOOX Tab X debuts as a new e-ink tablet with a dedicated "Smooth Refresh" GPU
Accessory Android GPU Launch Software Tablet Touchscreen. The new Tab X and pre-existing Max Lumi2 are both 13.3-inch (or "A4-sized") tablets with Carta 1250 e-ink displays capable of running Android 11 from the Onyx BOOX range; however, their maker touts the latest model as a considerable upgrade thanks to its increased 6,300mAh battery capacity in a chassis that has shrunk in height by 1.1mm.
Apple MacBook Pro 14 - M2 Pro/Max
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. It's no wonder Apple announced the new MacBook Pros without much fanfare. It's just a simple spec bump,...
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti dominates weekly GPU sales at German retailers, selling more cards than the RX7000 and Arc combined
Last week, NVIDIA sold more RTX 4070 Ti cards than all Radeon RX 7000 and Arc Alchemist cards combined. According to the latest sales data from Technique NVIDIA has sold over 500 GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards. In the third week of January, NVIDIA sold 545 models of the...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Galaxy S23 Ultra hands-on video leaks ahead of launch event
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 launch event is coming on February 1st, but we don’t have to wait to see the Ultra flagship in a hands-on video. If the huge number of Galaxy S23 leaks wasn’t enough to help you decide whether or not to purchase one of the three S23 variants, we now have purported videos out in the wild of the most expensive option.
ViewSonic previews its new 5K 105-inch touch-enabled ViewBoard ahead of its ISE 2023 debut
Audio Business Foldable Monitor Software Touchscreen. ViewSonic will "demonstrate the possibilities for productive modern workspaces" at this year's ISE event by exhibiting its new ViewBoard. The California-based OEM asserts that it should enhance communication in a range of professional environments and settings - presuming they can accommodate so much display at once.
How to play 4K video on PC smoothly
The 4K video quality is the highest video quality available for general systems. It is popular among gaming users. However, a lot of users report that they are not able to play 4K videos on their system. If you are facing the same problem on your computer, please read this article.
Hisense PL1 4K laser ultra short throw projector launches with 2,100 lumens brightness
The Hisense PL1 ultra short throw projector has arrived in Europe, now available in countries including the UK, Italy and France. Showcased at CES 2023, the gadget has a 4K UHD resolution and a screen size of 80 to 120-in (~203 to 305 cm). A DLP laser light source can generate up to 2,100 lumens brightness and is expected to last 25,000 hours. The company claims the laser projector consumes half as much energy as the equivalent LCD TV.
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Rumors about the pricing for the Galaxy S23 series have been mostly worrisome to U.S. consumers. One report yesterday cited the lack of a 128GB storage option in the states and rumored Australian pricing to call for as much as a $200 price hike for the new series over the prices charged for last year's Galaxy S22 line. But a Verizon spec sheet has surfaced on Reddit and it shows that pricing for all three Galaxy S23 models will remain the same compared to last year's models.
Dead Space remake to add an entirely new ending
The upcoming Dead Space remake will supposedly add another ending, according to data mined from the game's achievments. The game is also said to feature new side quests and will be playable on January 27th across all major platforms. The highly-anticipated Dead Space remake is all set to hit PCs...
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4: Details of alleged Apple M series rival leak
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared specifications about the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 4, building on a series of tweets that the developer posted in November. Purportedly, the chipset could come in a few variants, with Wojciechowski remarking that Qualcomm is testing an SoC codenamed Hamoa with up to 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores like Intel’s Alder Lake and Raptor Lake platforms. Potentially, Qualcomm is testing multiple designs before settling on core arrangements to sell to laptop manufacturers, although we would not rule Qualcomm following Apple and offering several core options under the same brand name.
Improper storage believed to be the number one suspect in the strange case involving 48 broken AMD Radeon RX 6800 / 6900 XT cards
Last week we were reporting on the mysterious case involving dozens of dead AMD Radeon RX 6800 / 6900 XT cards which cannot be repaired because they have short circuits on all SoC rails, memory rails and memory controller rails, with some cards even exhibiting cracked GPU dies. Back then, KrisFix, the German service that received all these faulty cards, presumed that AMD’s Adrenalin 22.11.2 drivers might be part of the problem. KrisFix said it would post another video after performing some tests on brand new cards in order to determine if drivers can indeed break GPU dies like that. The results have been posted today and it looks like the drivers alone cannot cause such type of irreparable damage.
