Over the past few weeks, it’s become clear that several different NFL teams would like to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. But Payton is still under contract with the Saints, and they sure aren’t going to let him go to another team for free. Any team that wants to bring on Read more... The post Saints massive Sean Payton demand revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO