NFL World Is Calling For Blockbuster Cowboys Trade
The Dallas Cowboys aren't going to trade quarterback Dak Prescott. Probably, anyway. But that's not stopping "trade Dak" from trending on social media on Sunday evening, following the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys have won 12 games in ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn Announcement
For the second straight year, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is drawing lots of interest for head coaching positions. Quinn has already interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals vacancy, and the franchise is reportedly set to bring him back for a second meeting tonight. This one will be ...
Look: Paige Spiranac's Reaction To Brett Maher Is Going Viral
Paige Spiranac is keeping tabs on Sunday's NFL playoff action. When embattled Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher's first extra point attempt against the San Francisco 49ers was blocked, Spiranac dropped a viral tweet about it. "The Cowboys sideline looking at Brett Maher," she wrote, adding a ...
Saints: Sean Payton takes a shot at division rival on potentially his final TV broadcast
If you know former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, you know he is quite the character. He is a big competitor. Accordingly, he isn’t afraid to take a shot or “troll” an opponent. At the forefront, the Saints’ rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons was always entertaining with Payton involved.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire
Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
Peter King Reveals 'Gut Feeling' On Broncos Coaching Hire
As the Denver Broncos continue their quarterback search, they've cast a wide net for potential candidates. But for NBC's Peter King, one name sticks out to him. Taking to Twitter in response to a user asking him who he thinks will get the job, King said that his "gut feeling" is that it will be ...
Saints massive Sean Payton demand revealed
Over the past few weeks, it’s become clear that several different NFL teams would like to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. But Payton is still under contract with the Saints, and they sure aren’t going to let him go to another team for free. Any team that wants to bring on Read more... The post Saints massive Sean Payton demand revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report
As former Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to interview for various NFL jobs, one NFL Insider thinks that Payton may reverse course again and decide to sit out next year too. Albert Breer appeared on “The Day Patrick Show” Friday and said that Payton could change his mind again and decide to sit out Read more... The post NFL Insider shares shocking Sean Payton report appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: 1 Favorite Is Emerging To Hire Sean Payton
There's a clear favorite emerging to land former Saints head coach Payton and they reportedly scheduled a second interview with the former Super Bowl winner this week. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, "All signs point to the Denver Broncos as the leader in the Sean Payton sweepstakes." Fans ...
Look: JJ Watt Admits 1 Future NFL Job Is Possible
JJ Watt says his playing days are over, but he hasn't totally given up on a career in the NFL. On Saturday, Watt told fans during a Twitter Q&A that he doesn't foresee himself going into coaching because of the "crazy hours," but did say he could find himself looking to break into broadcasting ...
Report: Dark Horse Team Is Hanging Around For Sean Payton
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is the biggest name on the NFL coaching market right now. Payton has already interviewed with the Texans, Broncos, and Panthers and will meet with the Cardinals Thursday. He was scheduled to have a second meeting with Denver, but that is currently delayed, ...
2023 NFL Draft Order: Cowboys' loss locks in spot, plus comp picks
The Dallas Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers ends another long journey prematurely. While many observers predicted a down year for the Cowboys following their early exit in last season’s playoffs, the team was resilient and bounced back. In fact, that was their theme for the year as they avoided back-to-back losses for the first time since 1994. But disappointment finds them nonetheless as the team had an opportunity they failed to capitalize on.
Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar
Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
Latest report casts further uncertainty on Sean Payton's future
The Broncos had scheduled a second Sean Payton interview for this week, but NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan reports that the meeting is now on hold. Next on Payton’s docket will be an interview with the Cardinals, but chatter about the Fox analyst hopping off the 2023 coaching carousel to join a potentially flashier ride next year persists.
1 DeAndre Hopkins Trade Destination Is Likely Ruled Out
The New England Patriots made a big move on Tuesday regarding their coaching staff. They hired Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien to lead their offense next season after it struggled mightily this past season. The team only averaged 21 points per game, which is the lowest mark of the Bill ...
NFL Coaching Carousel: What We’re Hearing on Cardinals, Texans, Colts, Broncos
The playoffs and league rules are slowing down the process with five head coach openings and more than 10 offensive and defensive coordinator positions still available.
Dolphins to interview Anthony Campanile for DC job
After three years with the Dolphins organization, Anthony Campanile is eyeing a promotion. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Dolphins will interview their linebackers coach for their vacant defensive coordinator gig. Campanile had a long collegiate coaching career prior to his stint with the Dolphins. He coached defensive...
NFL Mock Draft: Bucky Brooks shares first-round projections for 8 B1G stars in 2023 Draft
NFL Mock Draft coverage for the 2023 NFL Draft continues to roll out heading toward the end of January. Bucky Brooks, an analyst with NFL.com, joined the number of mock drafts rolling out recently with his first look at this year’s field. While some analysts are projecting the Chicago Bears to trade out of the top pick, Brooks has the organization staying put and going with a defensive player in Alabama Edge prospect Will Anderson.
DeMeco Ryans had four interviews scheduled, but he canceled two of them
The NFL’s current process for filling head-coaching vacancies necessarily distracts coaches whose teams are still playing, consuming time and attention that otherwise would be devoted to the next playoff game. To his credit, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans recognized the issue, and took steps to minimize the distraction. Jay...
