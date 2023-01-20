ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Former high-level FBI official pleads not guilty in alleged schemes to help sanctioned Russian oligarch

The former head of counterintelligence for the FBI's New York field office was charged in two separate indictments Monday for allegedly working with a sanctioned Russian oligarch after he retired and concealing hundreds of thousands of dollars he received from a former employee of an Albanian intelligence agency while he was a top official at the bureau.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chase closes some New York ATMs early because of 'rising crime'

Citing "rising crime and vagrancy," Chase Bank has shuttered 24-hour access to some of its New York ATMs. Select ATM vestibules are closing at 5 pm or 6 pm, aligning more closely with normal branch hours, the bank tweeted in response to a complaint last week. A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson said some other ATMs are closing at 10 pm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

