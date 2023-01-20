Read full article on original website
KIMT
Tracking a couple snow chances this week followed by the return of arctic air.
A storm passing to our south on Wednesday may kick up enough moistures for scattered snow showers during the day. Little to no accumulation is expected. Friday features a BIG change as a cold front from Canada brings a chance for snow showers, but also much colder temperatures by the PM hours. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero.
