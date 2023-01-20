Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rivals Eye Richaun Holmes as Buyout Candidate If Kings Can't Trade Center
There will be a market for veteran center Richaun Holmes if he becomes available after a buyout, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Rival teams are reportedly monitoring 29-year-old in case the Sacramento Kings are unable to trade him before the Feb. 9 deadline. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wizards Chose Lakers Trade over Suns, Bucks 3-Way Featuring Jae Crowder
The Washington Wizards considered a much different deal involving Rui Hachimura before agreeing to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Wizards were in negotiations with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Hachimura would've landed in Phoenix, with Jae Crowder going to the Bucks. The Wizards would've received three second-round picks and salary filler.
Bleacher Report
Nets Trade Rumors: Timberwolves' Naz Reid Interests BKN Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have "inquired" about Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype previously reported the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets also have interest in the center. Reid will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but he could...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wizards Want Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porziņģis to Sign New Contracts in FA
The Washington Wizards are reportedly planning to re-sign both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis to new contracts this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the decision to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks stemmed from Washington wanting more financial flexibility to address the contracts of Kuzma and Porziņģis.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reject Calls for Terance Mann; Eye Upgrades at Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers are resisting trade overtures for Terance Mann, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Monday that the Clippers "continue to explore their trade options for upgrades" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline but that they aren't looking to move Mann. The 26-year-old is averaging...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
NBA All-Star Game 2023: Live Draft Format Revealed; Captains to Pick Teams Before Tip
The NBA is making a slight change to its All-Star Game draft this season. Rather than having the team captains draft the rosters ahead of time, those two players will select their teams live on the same day as the All-Star Game itself, prior to tipoff. The two team captains...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Mike Conley, Malik Beasley Among Jazz Players Generating Trade Interest
The Utah Jazz underwent massive changes this past offseason by trading away star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but the team reportedly could be looking to make more moves soon. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that there is "no shortage of external interest" in Jazz veteran point guard Mike...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Isaiah Hartenstein Interest LAC
The Los Angeles Clippers have the Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry and Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet on their radar ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. NBA insider Marc Stein previously reported on Jan. 16 that the Clippers were targeting the Utah Jazz's Mike...
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Talks Trade Rumors, Possibly Signing Wizards Contract in Free Agency
Kyle Kuzma is no stranger to trade rumors. So he isn't sweating the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, even after his teammate Rui Hachimura was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. "Nah," he told The Athletic's Josh Robbins when asked if he worries about the trade deadline. "I've...
Bleacher Report
Gary Payton Believes NBA Will Add Teams in Seattle and Las Vegas, Eyes SEA Ownership
Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton thinks the NBA will expand with teams in Seattle and Las Vegas. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Payton said he thinks expansion is "gonna happen." "I think us [Seattle] and Vegas should be a good starting point for what the NBA wants to do," he added.
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green Says Lakers 'Won' Rui Hachimura Trade with Wizards
Count Draymond Green among the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers' acquisition of Rui Hachimura. The Golden State Warriors forward said the Lakers "won" the trade that sent Hachimura to Los Angeles during his podcast released Tuesday. "I will say the Lakers won the trade," Green said (starting at 23:18)....
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Hopes to Play in All-Star Game, Won't Rush Back from Knee Injury
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he hopes to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game but will not rush back from his sprained MCL. "I want to play tomorrow if I can. So that's what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don't want to rush anything. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent. But yeah, I want to play. I want to be a part of all these events," Durant told reporters Tuesday.
Turner, Mathurin spur Pacers' rally to beat Bulls 116-110
Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin each scored 26 points and Mathurin's short, go-ahead basket with 29.1 seconds left helped the Indiana Pacers close out a rally from 21 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls 116-110
Bleacher Report
Bronny James Contacted by Australia's NBL; LeBron's Son Eyes Ohio State, USC, Oregon
The owner of Australia's National Basketball League confirmed there have been conversations with representatives for Bronny James about bringing him into the league. "We have absolutely reached out," Larry Kestelman said to the Herald Sun (h/t the NBL's official website). "But it's very early days. It's a long shot, but the conversation has begun and we'll be in the mix."
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Rumors: Wizards PF Not Available for Trade Amid Interest from Suns, More
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the most coveted players on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but it appears the team is not looking to move him. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Washington has informed interested teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns that Kuzma is not available to be traded "despite his objective to decline next season's player option and test the open market."
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eye VanVleet, Rozier, Quickley amid Chris Paul Injury Concerns
As the Phoenix Suns try to get their season back on track, they are exploring several potential trade options at point guard amid Chris Paul's ongoing injury concerns. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns have identified Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier and Immanuel Quickly as potential targets ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract
The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
Bleacher Report
Pat Riley: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers 'Got a Shot' to Make Championship Push
Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Pat Riley thinks the combination of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is enough to make the team a title contender this season. Speaking to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Riley explained the Lakers can make some noise in the Western Conference if James keeps playing at his current level and Davis returns from his foot injury soon:
Bleacher Report
NBA Insider Notebook: Trade Buzz Around Trail Blazers, John Collins, Celtics, More
The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are intensely engrossed in improving the roster with the trade deadline approaching, and they are said to be listening to all overtures, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The organization remains committed to being opportunistic and creative in trying to surround franchise star Damian Lillard with...
