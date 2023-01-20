ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Wizards Chose Lakers Trade over Suns, Bucks 3-Way Featuring Jae Crowder

The Washington Wizards considered a much different deal involving Rui Hachimura before agreeing to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Wizards were in negotiations with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Hachimura would've landed in Phoenix, with Jae Crowder going to the Bucks. The Wizards would've received three second-round picks and salary filler.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Wizards Want Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porziņģis to Sign New Contracts in FA

The Washington Wizards are reportedly planning to re-sign both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porziņģis to new contracts this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the decision to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks stemmed from Washington wanting more financial flexibility to address the contracts of Kuzma and Porziņģis.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report

Draymond Green Says Lakers 'Won' Rui Hachimura Trade with Wizards

Count Draymond Green among the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers' acquisition of Rui Hachimura. The Golden State Warriors forward said the Lakers "won" the trade that sent Hachimura to Los Angeles during his podcast released Tuesday. "I will say the Lakers won the trade," Green said (starting at 23:18)....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kevin Durant Hopes to Play in All-Star Game, Won't Rush Back from Knee Injury

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said he hopes to play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game but will not rush back from his sprained MCL. "I want to play tomorrow if I can. So that's what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don't want to rush anything. I want to make sure I'm 100 percent. But yeah, I want to play. I want to be a part of all these events," Durant told reporters Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Bleacher Report

Bronny James Contacted by Australia's NBL; LeBron's Son Eyes Ohio State, USC, Oregon

The owner of Australia's National Basketball League confirmed there have been conversations with representatives for Bronny James about bringing him into the league. "We have absolutely reached out," Larry Kestelman said to the Herald Sun (h/t the NBL's official website). "But it's very early days. It's a long shot, but the conversation has begun and we'll be in the mix."
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

Kyle Kuzma Rumors: Wizards PF Not Available for Trade Amid Interest from Suns, More

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the most coveted players on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but it appears the team is not looking to move him. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Washington has informed interested teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns that Kuzma is not available to be traded "despite his objective to decline next season's player option and test the open market."
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Heat Trying to Trade Duncan Robinson 'Without Success' amid $90M Contract

The Miami Heat have been shopping veteran wing Duncan Robinson around "without success," according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Robinson's value has plummeted this season. The 28-year-old is averaging 6.9 points over 17.9 minutes per game, both of which are his lowest since his rookie season in 2018-19. He's also shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Pat Riley: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers 'Got a Shot' to Make Championship Push

Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Pat Riley thinks the combination of LeBron James and Anthony Davis is enough to make the team a title contender this season. Speaking to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Riley explained the Lakers can make some noise in the Western Conference if James keeps playing at his current level and Davis returns from his foot injury soon:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Insider Notebook: Trade Buzz Around Trail Blazers, John Collins, Celtics, More

The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are intensely engrossed in improving the roster with the trade deadline approaching, and they are said to be listening to all overtures, league sources tell Bleacher Report. The organization remains committed to being opportunistic and creative in trying to surround franchise star Damian Lillard with...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy