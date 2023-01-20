ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
wgxa.tv

Two juveniles in Knoxville TN jail following string of Warner Robins gun store burglaries

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two juveniles are in jail after a string of burglaries, beginning in Warner Robins, led to their arrest in Knoxville Tennessee. The Warner Robins Police Department states that on January 16th, the two juvenile males broke into Oakridge Arms on Moody Road and Centerville Gun & Pawn on Houston Lake Road. Investigators say they also attempted to break into Chuck's Gun & Pawn Shop on Watson Boulevard but were unsuccessful.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Warner Robins

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Warner Robins. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan, of Macon, 22-year-old Tionne Beasley, of Macon, and 19-year-old Vincent Winston, of Perry, have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Michael Cooper.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Execution of Search Warrants Result in Arrests

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked today last Friday in an effort to solve thefts, burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, entering an automobile, and drug distribution in the area. According to Vidalia Chief of Police James Jermon, the Vidalia Police Department Investigative Services Division, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Lyons Police Department, Georgia...
VIDALIA, GA
wfxg.com

POLICE: Student brought handgun to fight at Richmond Co. school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A gun was found during a search of a student at Performance Learning Center on Walton Way. According to program administrator Dr. Horace Smith, two students were involved in an altercation on campus. Following the incident, school administrators searched the students and found the handgun. RCSS police charged the student.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Man wanted for aggravated assault after Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted in reference to an aggravated assault. Authorities say it happened at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Budgetel at 954 5th Street for shots fired and one person...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Deputies said Darrell Gathers, 65, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Budgetel on Fifth Street.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Parents react to Washington County High school teacher arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- “ definitely concerned but I just encourage people to have good communication with their kids and talk to them definitely have open communication with them as well as the school try to follow up on your kids and what they have going on” said Marrio Grant, Parent. Michael Dendy is charged with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Davisboro police officer suspended after allegedly being intoxicated during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- The Washington County Sheriffs Office is investigating allegations that a Davisboro police officer was drinking on the job.  Investigators say a a man who was pulled over Monday afternoon has filed a complaint against two Davisboro police officers. Now, Washington County and Davisboro law enforcement say the man was unlawfully pulled over outside […]
DAVISBORO, GA
wtoc.com

More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

North Augusta man sentenced to 10+ years for drug trafficking

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A North Augusta man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for drug trafficking. Forty-three-year-old Maurice Antwain Diggs pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Diggs to 151 months in prison, three months of supervised release, and a $2,000 fine.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Richmond County deputy fired, arrested for bringing contraband to inmates

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Richmond County deputy has been arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into the county jail. The sheriff's office says on Jan. 9, they were made aware of an allegation that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division has led to Deputy Rocket being fired on Jan. 18.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston County Deputy arrested for DUI in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Houston County Deputy finds herself on the wrong side of the law following her off-duty DUI arrest in Macon. 31-year-old Emily Beck was stopped shortly before 1:00 Thursday morning when a Georgia State Trooper says that she was seen failing to stop at a flashing red light on Poplar Street, continuing onto Washington Avenue and, then, pausing at a solid red light before running it.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy