wgxa.tv
Warrant: Woman charged with murder for setting up ambush at Macon apartment
MACON, Ga. -- After a man was shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments, Bibb County deputies immediately made an arrest for murder, but WGXA has learned the woman charged isn't accused of pulling the trigger. Jada Johnson, 27, is charged with felony murder for the death of 39-year-old Waymond...
9 Georgians charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl throughout the state for more than a year
ATLANTA — Nine Georgians are facing federal gun and drug charges after prosecutors say they were involved in a fentanyl and meth trafficking ring. A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed earlier this week describing the defendants’ involvement in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia.
wgxa.tv
Two juveniles in Knoxville TN jail following string of Warner Robins gun store burglaries
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two juveniles are in jail after a string of burglaries, beginning in Warner Robins, led to their arrest in Knoxville Tennessee. The Warner Robins Police Department states that on January 16th, the two juvenile males broke into Oakridge Arms on Moody Road and Centerville Gun & Pawn on Houston Lake Road. Investigators say they also attempted to break into Chuck's Gun & Pawn Shop on Watson Boulevard but were unsuccessful.
wgxa.tv
Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Warner Robins. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan, of Macon, 22-year-old Tionne Beasley, of Macon, and 19-year-old Vincent Winston, of Perry, have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Michael Cooper.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Execution of Search Warrants Result in Arrests
Multiple law enforcement agencies worked today last Friday in an effort to solve thefts, burglaries, motor vehicle thefts, entering an automobile, and drug distribution in the area. According to Vidalia Chief of Police James Jermon, the Vidalia Police Department Investigative Services Division, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, Lyons Police Department, Georgia...
wgxa.tv
'He was targeted': Neighbors recall night gunmen fired at family of three in driveway
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A father, a mother, and a daughter, all victims of a Friday night triple shooting. "All you could see is blue lights from one end to the other end you had firetruck, a couple of ambulances," said one resident. Around 11 pm Bibb County Sheriffs Office investigated...
Ga. family gunned down in their driveway were ambushed by masked men, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family who was shot in their driveway, leaving the father dead, were the targets of an ambush, deputies say. On Friday night, 52-year-old Pimalkumar Patel was returning to his Bibb County home with his wife and daughter, according to deputies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
wfxg.com
POLICE: Student brought handgun to fight at Richmond Co. school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A gun was found during a search of a student at Performance Learning Center on Walton Way. According to program administrator Dr. Horace Smith, two students were involved in an altercation on campus. Following the incident, school administrators searched the students and found the handgun. RCSS police charged the student.
GBI arrests woman in connection with 4-year-old’s drowning during swimming lessons, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville, North Carolina. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
wfxg.com
Man wanted for aggravated assault after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted in reference to an aggravated assault. Authorities say it happened at about 12:50 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the Budgetel at 954 5th Street for shots fired and one person...
WRDW-TV
This suspect is being sought in shooting at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to a shooting. Deputies said Darrell Gathers, 65, is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday at the Budgetel on Fifth Street.
wgxa.tv
Man shot to death in parking lot of Macon fast-food restaurant, suspect on the run
UPDATE (3:30 P.M.) -- The victim of the shooting has been identified as 60-year-old Robert Wells of Dublin Georgia. His family has been notified, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after deputies say he was shot to death in his...
1 dead after Georgia family is found shot in their driveway, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family was found shot in their driveway Friday night, according to deputies. Bibb County sheriff officials said deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Thoroughbred Lane at 11:01 p.m. Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When deputies arrived,...
wgxa.tv
Jones County Deputies looking for five men in connection to weekend armed robbery
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Jones County Sheriff's Office is looking for five men in connection to an armed robbery over the weekend. In a Facebook post made by the Jones County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, it is stated that four masked men and another man, who wasn't wearing a mask, robbed the 49er Mart early that morning.
Parents react to Washington County High school teacher arrest
WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- “ definitely concerned but I just encourage people to have good communication with their kids and talk to them definitely have open communication with them as well as the school try to follow up on your kids and what they have going on” said Marrio Grant, Parent. Michael Dendy is charged with […]
Davisboro police officer suspended after allegedly being intoxicated during traffic stop
WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- The Washington County Sheriffs Office is investigating allegations that a Davisboro police officer was drinking on the job. Investigators say a a man who was pulled over Monday afternoon has filed a complaint against two Davisboro police officers. Now, Washington County and Davisboro law enforcement say the man was unlawfully pulled over outside […]
wtoc.com
More suspects arrested in Operation Ghost Busted
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Six of the eight people wanted in “Operation Ghost Busted,” focused on the Ghost Face Gangsters gang, have been arrested. Tonya Cox, Juan Everette, Jimmy Reynolds, Christopher Thompson, Ashley Deen and Samantha Russell have all been arrested in the last 48 hours.
wfxg.com
North Augusta man sentenced to 10+ years for drug trafficking
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A North Augusta man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for drug trafficking. Forty-three-year-old Maurice Antwain Diggs pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana. Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced Diggs to 151 months in prison, three months of supervised release, and a $2,000 fine.
wfxg.com
Richmond County deputy fired, arrested for bringing contraband to inmates
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - A Richmond County deputy has been arrested for allegedly bringing contraband into the county jail. The sheriff's office says on Jan. 9, they were made aware of an allegation that Deputy Jermaine Rockett was bringing contraband to inmates at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. An investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division has led to Deputy Rocket being fired on Jan. 18.
wgxa.tv
Houston County Deputy arrested for DUI in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Houston County Deputy finds herself on the wrong side of the law following her off-duty DUI arrest in Macon. 31-year-old Emily Beck was stopped shortly before 1:00 Thursday morning when a Georgia State Trooper says that she was seen failing to stop at a flashing red light on Poplar Street, continuing onto Washington Avenue and, then, pausing at a solid red light before running it.
