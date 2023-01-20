Pro-life group gets ready for march in nation’s capitol

Dozens of local pro-life advocates are getting ready to head to our nation’s Capital to march in the 50th annual March for Life event.

A charted bus is making the nearly eight-hour trip from Erie to Washington DC, full of pro-life supporters.

The March of Life will take place Friday, Jan. 20 and People for Life has organized a bus trip to the March for Life every year since the first one back in 1974.

“I think it’s important for our lawmakers to know that we stand for life and that is something valuable to us, valuable enough that we are going to drive seven and a half hours in the middle of the night, in the middle of the winter to stand with tens of thousands of other people to give a voice to the voiceless,” said Shauna Jackson of People for Life.

Those on the trip included 10 students from Gannon University and 11 from Saint George School. With the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, Jackson explained why this march still important.

“This year, we are going to change up the route a little this year we are going to march past congress and end between congress and the supreme court. Previously we had ended at the supreme court because we wanted Roe v. Wade overturned, well now that it has happened. So now it’s in the hands of lawmakers and so that is why we are going to march pass congress because there is still a fight going on, it’s not just in the hands of the supreme court anymore,” Jackson explained.

The March for Life rally will get underway at noon with a rally on the National Mall.

The march will begin at 1 p.m. up Constitution Avenue towards the capital. It will be a mile and a half long.

