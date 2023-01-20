Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
Related
wqcs.org
$10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction of MLK Day Gunmen
Treasure Coast - Tuesday January 24, 2023: The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) together with the Florida Sheriff’s Association are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunmen who shoot and killed one woman and injured 7 others at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on January 16, during the annual 772 MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day at Ilous Ellis Park in Ft. Pierce. Four other people were also injured fleeing from the mayhem.
cw34.com
Sheriff frustrated by frequent calls from Sandy Pines facility
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot at Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility in Tequesta on Friday night caused injuries to several staff members, and eight juveniles briefly escaped. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rounded up the runaways quickly, but this isn’t their first time responding to this facility....
Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce
Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago.
cw34.com
Another juvenile escapes treatment facility in Tequesta, 9th this week: sheriff's office
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Another teenager has escaped the Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility, the ninth this week. The Public Information Officer for the Martin County Sheriff's Office Christine Weiss told CBS12 News that another juvenile had reportedly escaped the facility on Tuesday afternoon. Weiss said the juvenile is...
10 arrested following 'riot' at youth facility in Okeechobee County
A situation at a youth facility, described as a "riot" by the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, resulted in the arrest of ten detainees Saturday.
cw34.com
Red flags raised weeks before teacher found with weapons on campus
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Red flags were raised weeks before police arrested Robert Krasnicki after he was found with a gun and knife on the campus of Royal Palm Beach High School last week. Court records show allegations surfaced last November that Krasnicki, 42, was accused of...
cw34.com
$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
iheart.com
Florida Deputy Caught Shoplifting, Gets One-Week Suspension, Keeps Job
This is a story about a deputy who did a Florida Man thing... and still kept his job with the police department. According to CBS-12, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department was caught shoplifting at Home Depot and received a one-week suspension from his job with the department.
veronews.com
Woman jailed after driving intoxicated, crashing vehicle with kids inside
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman was jailed last week after deputies said she crashed her car into another vehicle while her two kids were inside. The woman – who deputies said was intoxicated – did not stop after the wreck, reports show. Deputies said they found...
cw34.com
Photo from witness helps police nab young suspects in purse snatching
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police had a little help in arresting two juveniles for a purse snatching in Port St. Lucie. According to police, a woman had her purse stolen as she loaded groceries into her car in a Publix parking lot last Friday night. Police said...
cw34.com
Man accused of stalking Palm Beach County woman
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after being accused of stalking a woman in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 13, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic incident. The victim, who enacted Marsy's Law, told deputies that she has...
WPBF News 25
Internal Affairs, Rivera Beach police chief differ over officer's actions in deadly police chase
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video from a police dashcam shows the moments an 18-year-old girl crashed her vehicle during a police chase. The teen and her boyfriend both died. The question now being asked is if the officer followed department policy by initiating the chase. WPBF 25 News obtained...
cw34.com
Bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport leads to evacuation at Concourse C
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Concourse C at the Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA) was evacuated after the sheriff's office said a man said he had a bomb in his bag. A viewer called CBS12 News saying they were unsure of what was happening but there was heavy police presence and the airport was being evacuated.
cw34.com
11-year-old boy robbed in Indian River County, two 18-year-olds arrested
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies said an 11-year-boy was robbed in Indian River County, after an investigation two 18 year-olds were arrested. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Jan. 20, deputies received a report of a missing 11-year-old boy. After an immediate search, the boy was found not far from his home in Gifford.
cw34.com
Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
Police warn of 'Grandparent Scam' involving ride-share service
Port St. Lucie police have a warning for the public after four recent cases of what they're calling the "Grandparent Scam" that cost the elderly victims almost $100,000.
Father of 5 shot to death days after reuniting with missing daughter
Family and friends confirm with WPTV that Willis Williams Jr., commonly known as "Man-Man," was the man gunned down Saturday evening near the Midtown Grocery at Avenue E and West 19th Street.
Jupiter police unable to find car burglar after searching storm drain
Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning.
cbs12.com
Police investigate homicide in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon. Around 3:39 p.m., Riviera Beach Police Department’s patrol units responded to shots fired in the 100 block of West 18th Street. Upon arrival, patrol units located a 49-year-old Black male suffering from...
WPBF News 25
Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
Comments / 3