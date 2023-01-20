ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wqcs.org

$10,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction of MLK Day Gunmen

Treasure Coast - Tuesday January 24, 2023: The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) together with the Florida Sheriff’s Association are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the gunmen who shoot and killed one woman and injured 7 others at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on January 16, during the annual 772 MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day at Ilous Ellis Park in Ft. Pierce. Four other people were also injured fleeing from the mayhem.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff frustrated by frequent calls from Sandy Pines facility

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot at Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility in Tequesta on Friday night caused injuries to several staff members, and eight juveniles briefly escaped. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rounded up the runaways quickly, but this isn’t their first time responding to this facility....
TEQUESTA, FL
cw34.com

$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Man accused of stalking Palm Beach County woman

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after being accused of stalking a woman in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 13, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic incident. The victim, who enacted Marsy's Law, told deputies that she has...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
FELLSMERE, FL
cbs12.com

Police investigate homicide in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The Riviera Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon. Around 3:39 p.m., Riviera Beach Police Department’s patrol units responded to shots fired in the 100 block of West 18th Street. Upon arrival, patrol units located a 49-year-old Black male suffering from...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Deputies investigating murder-suicide in Wellington gated community

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide that took place in the Olympia community in Wellington Friday. Deputies responded to the 2100 Block of Balsan Way around 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a man both killed by gunshot wounds.
WELLINGTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy