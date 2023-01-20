Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana women’s basketball sets program mark for best start in win at Michigan
In a top-15 matchup on the road, Indiana women’s basketball hung on. The sixth-ranked Hoosiers staved off a fourth-quarter comeback by No. 13 Michigan and left Crisler Center with a 92-83 win. This win sends Indiana to 18-1 overall, its best start in program history. The Hoosiers also pulled...
thedailyhoosier.com
Milestone achievements are becoming business as usual for IU women’s basketball
Indiana women’s basketball has achieved so much over the past several years. The Hoosiers reached their first-ever Sweet Sixteen in 2021, and then did it again the very next season. They got to an Elite Eight. They reached the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the second time in program history. They hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Bloomington for the first time. Head coach Teri Moren recently became the program’s all-time winningest coach.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball film study: The three ball opened up Indiana’s offense vs. Michigan State
Indiana made some momentum changing 3-pointers against Michigan State on Sunday. And their ability to make those shots had the Spartans unsure of just what to do with Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored 18 points in the second half. MSU head coach Tom Izzo called it a “pick your poison” scenario...
thedailyhoosier.com
Top-25: IU men receiving votes again, move up in NET | IU women hold at No. 6
After falling completely out of the votes last week, the IU men nearly climbed all the way back into the AP Top-25 after finishing off their third straight double-digit win over a Big Ten opponent. Indiana is receiving the second most votes of teams outside the top-25, placing them effectively...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Michigan State at Indiana — The Report Card
Hey, I think we’ve got something here. Indiana claimed its third straight double-digit Big Ten win on Sunday with a strong effort against Michigan State. Indiana fell behind early 17-8, and again by nine at 25-16. But a 10-0 IU run changed the game, and the Hoosiers carried a 37-32 lead into halftime. The Spartans rallied and took a 51-49 second half lead with 13:34 left in the game — only to be met immediately with a second 10-0 IU run. This time the Hoosiers never looked back.
thedailyhoosier.com
With “no plans” to add veteran quarterback, IU football is leaning on youth
Indiana football appears likely to roll with youth at quarterback in 2023. Speaking to local media Sunday, head coach Tom Allen said he’s not planning to add another quarterback from the transfer portal before the Hoosiers hold spring football. Indiana has rising junior Dexter Williams recovering from his dislocated...
thedailyhoosier.com
Eight-day turnaround: How Indiana basketball got its season back on track
In just eight days, Indiana basketball completely turned its season around. And the Hoosiers didn’t need to get Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson back to do it. Those injuries cost the team both depth and key pieces on both ends of the court. But Indiana’s issues went beyond those injuries.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Race Thompson in uniform as Hoosiers face Michigan State
Indiana forward Race Thompson is in uniform on Sunday morning during early warmups as the Hoosiers get set to face Michigan State. He is wearing a brace on his right knee. Thompson has been out since he suffered a knee injury just over three weeks ago at Iowa. Indiana released...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Jackson-Davis, Bates and Galloway discuss win over Michigan State
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson met with the media following an 82-69 win over Michigan State on Sunday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were IU players Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway. Indiana (13-6, 4-4) will travel...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen gives a winter update
IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Sunday to take questions on the program following a significant recruiting period, both related to high school and transfer portal talent. Indiana opens spring practice on March 4. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
Fox 59
Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side
One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Push for fertility fraud act with one of Dr. Donald …. Jacoba Ballard and another fertility...
Fox 59
Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning
INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Indy woman missing has been found safe
Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street.
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to be with Bell during the incident […]
Comments / 0