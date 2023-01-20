ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailyhoosier.com

Milestone achievements are becoming business as usual for IU women’s basketball

Indiana women’s basketball has achieved so much over the past several years. The Hoosiers reached their first-ever Sweet Sixteen in 2021, and then did it again the very next season. They got to an Elite Eight. They reached the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the second time in program history. They hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Bloomington for the first time. Head coach Teri Moren recently became the program’s all-time winningest coach.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Michigan State at Indiana — The Report Card

Hey, I think we’ve got something here. Indiana claimed its third straight double-digit Big Ten win on Sunday with a strong effort against Michigan State. Indiana fell behind early 17-8, and again by nine at 25-16. But a 10-0 IU run changed the game, and the Hoosiers carried a 37-32 lead into halftime. The Spartans rallied and took a 51-49 second half lead with 13:34 left in the game — only to be met immediately with a second 10-0 IU run. This time the Hoosiers never looked back.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen gives a winter update

IU football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Sunday to take questions on the program following a significant recruiting period, both related to high school and transfer portal talent. Indiana opens spring practice on March 4. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
103GBF

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side

One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Push for fertility fraud act with one of Dr. Donald …. Jacoba Ballard and another fertility...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Accumulating snow comes to Indiana Sunday morning

INDIANAPOLIS – Two pieces of energy will converge on Indiana Sunday morning, which will lead to light accumulating snow across most of the state. A storm system originating in the Central US and another in the Gulf will both pass through Indiana on Sunday and lead to accumulating snow. Snowfall is expected to begin early Sunday morning between around 3-5am. Snowfall will generally remain light, but it will be steady at times across the state. The steadier snow will fall for several hours, beginning to wrap up in the late morning. A widespread 0.5-1.5″ of snow will fall across the state. That being said, there may be a couple narrow bands of moderate snowfall that would account for slightly higher amounts of up to 2-3″. Those bands are expected to line up across North Central Indiana and Southeastern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
MORRISTOWN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: THPD ID Clay City man killed in Terre Haute shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Clay City man is dead after police say he was shot and killed in an attempted home intrusion over the weekend. Monday, THPD identified the individual killed as Michael Bell, 30, of Clay City. Police say the person who was alleged to be with Bell during the incident […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy