Boulder, CO

9News

Commentary: Colorado sports fans have a ton of role models

DENVER, Colorado — As sports fans, we grow up idolizing athletes and coaches. We say they’re our heroes. And this week I realized just how lucky young Colorado sports fans are, to have these people to look up to. On Wednesday, CU's Coach Prime held a team meeting...
DENVER, CO
9News

Prep Rally Honor Roll (1/24/23)

DENVER — It's time for the best of the best!. The 9NEWS Prep Rally Honor Roll is back with our top plays from high school sports last week. Check out the top plays the 9Preps team captured, then vote for your favorite!. In addition to voting in the poll...
DENVER, CO
9News

Nickelback is coming back to Colorado

DENVER — Nickelback announced a new concert tour Monday morning. The Canadian rock band will bring the "Get Rollin’ Tour" to 38 cities this summer, including Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 18. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will join the cross-country tour on all non-festival dates, along with...
DENVER, CO
9News

King Soopers opens new 'Marketplace' store in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — King Soopers is unveiling its 12th Marketplace store in Colorado on Wednesday. The new 124,000-square-foot store is located at 13525 Quebec St. in northeast Thornton. It includes Murray's cheese shop, sushi station, Starbucks, pharmacy and a selection of home and lifestyle merchandise like apparel, dinnerware and small appliances. There's also a King Soopers gas station.
THORNTON, CO
9News

Denver Water-owned reservoir closes to ice fishing

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Ice fishing at Gross Reservoir is closed for remainder of the 2022-23 winter season. Owned and operated by Denver Water, the ice fishing season has ended because of ongoing construction in the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said hiking and picnicking...
BOULDER, CO

