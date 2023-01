Subban, Who Played Three of His 13 NHL Seasons with Nashville, Announced his Retirement Last September. Nashville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) - The Nashville Predators will honor former defenseman P.K. Subban on Monday, Feb. 13 when the team hosts the Arizona Coyotes at Bridgestone Arena. Subban, who played three of his 13 seasons with the Preds, announced on Sept. 20, 2022, that he was retiring from the NHL.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO